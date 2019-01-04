При авиаударе коалиции в Сирии погибли россияне

</ifram </div> <div class="b-socials-btn mb20"> <div class="article-share-name"> <ul class="social-button-block"> <li class="fb-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" title="Поделиться в Facebook" href="//www.facebook.com/dialog/share?app_id=406317839387165&utm_source=fbsharing&utm_medium=social&href=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"><span class="fb_counter"></span></a></li> <li class="vk-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" title="Поделиться в Vkontakte" href="//vk.com/share.php?utm_source=vksharing&utm_medium=social&url=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"><span class="vk_counter"></span></a></li> <li class="ok-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" class="soc_ok" title="Поделиться в Одноклассники" href="//www.odnoklassniki.ru/dk?utm_source=oksharing&utm_medium=social&st.cmd=addShare&st.s=1&st._surl=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"><span class="ok_counter"></span></a></li> <li class="twi-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" class="soc_twi" title="Поделиться в Twitter" href="//twitter.com/intent/tweet?via=gazetaru&utm_source=twsharing&utm_medium=social&url=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"></a></li> <li class="lj-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" class="soc_lj" title="Поделиться в ЖЖ" href="//www.livejournal.com/update.bml?&event=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank" class="btn_soc_lj"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div itemprop="articleBody" class="article-text-body"><p>Член <a href="/tags/organization/sovet_po_pravam_cheloveka.shtml" class="tag">Совета по правам человека</a> при главе Чечни, входящая в рабочую группу по возвращению российских женщин и детей из зоны конфликта, Хеда Саратова сообщила о гибели женщины и ребенка из России во время бомбардировки сирийской провинции Дейр-эз-Зор, передает <a href=http://ria.ru target=_blank><b>РИА «Новости»</b></a>.</p><p>Как отмечается, речь идет об авианалете, который был совершен на селение Аш-Шаафа.<div class='AdCentre_name'> Реклама </div> <style> .AdCentre_new_adv{ margin-bottom: 20px; } .AdCentre_new_adv .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 10px 0px; float: left; margin-left: 12px; } .AdCentre_new_adv .x80_80{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; } .AdCentre_new_adv .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 120px; } .AdCentre_new_adv .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 14px/16px "PT Sans", serif; display: block; } .AdCentre_new_adv .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } .AdCentre_new_adv .sausage-header{ position: relative; display: block; height: 34px; margin-left: 10px; font: bold 15px/36px 'PT Sans', sans-serif; color: #333; letter-spacing: 0.01em; border-bottom: 1px solid #dfdfdf; } @media print, screen and (max-width: 1260px){ .AdCentre_new_adv { width: 587px; } .AdCentre_new_adv .sausage-list{ width: 587px; max-height: 208px; } .AdCentre_new_adv .partner_material_item_text{ max-width: 190px; } } </style> <div id="AdCentre" style="position:relative;"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.ssp('AdCentre', { 'p1': 'bwrhb', 'p2': 'fomw', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', }, { 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "442235190" }); </script> </div> <div class='AdCentre_bot'> </div> <script> set_resizeblock_handler('#AdCentre', function () { if( $('#AdCentre').height() > 10 ) { $('.AdCentre_name, .AdCentre_bot').show(); //$('#Adcenter_Vertical').hide(); } else { $('.AdCentre_name, .AdCentre_bot').hide(); } }); </script></p><p>«…в результате авианалета сил международной коалиции погибла жительница Надтеречного района Чечни 35-летняя Хава Ахъядова… В результате попадания ракеты в дом в этом же районе погиб 4-летний Халид, внук Розы Юзбековой из Дагестана», — заявила Саратова.</p><p>Она призвала тех, кто способен оказать влияние на ситуацию, остановить гибель невинных людей в регионе.</p><p>Ранее сообщалось, что <a href="https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/03/12488737.shtml"><b>в Сирии 11 человек погибли из-за авиаудара коалиции</b></a>.</p> </div> </article> <div class="news_theme" itemscope itemtype="http://data-vocabulary.org/Breadcrumb"> Все новости на тему: <!-- place 3137481,/news/seealso/3137481.shtml,nm2015/v2/news/box_name/new, --> <a href="/news/seealso/3137481.shtml" ><span style="color: #b11116;" >Война в Сирии</span></a> | <!-- place 1341952,/news/seealso/1341952.shtml,nm2015/v2/news/box_name/new, --> <a href="/news/seealso/1341952.shtml" ><span style="color: #b11116;" >Происшествия с россиянами за рубежом</span></a> </div> <noindex> <i id='subsub' text='JiN4M0M7aSYjeDNFOyYjeDQxNDsmI3g0M0U7JiN4NDMxOyYjeDQzMDsmI3g0MzI7JiN4NDRDOyYj eDQ0MjsmI3g0MzU7ICYjeEFCOyYjeDQxMzsmI3g0MzA7JiN4NDM3OyYjeDQzNTsmI3g0NDI7JiN4 NDQzOy5SdSYjeEJCOyAmI3g0MzI7ICYjeDQzRjsmI3g0NDA7JiN4NDM1OyYjeDQzNDsmI3g0M0Y7 JiN4NDNFOyYjeDQ0NzsmI3g0NDI7JiN4NDM4OyYjeDQ0MjsmI3g0MzU7JiN4NDNCOyYjeDQ0Qzsm I3g0M0Q7JiN4NDRCOyYjeDQzNTsgJiN4NDM4OyYjeDQ0MTsmI3g0NDI7JiN4NDNFOyYjeDQ0Nzsm I3g0M0Q7JiN4NDM4OyYjeDQzQTsmI3g0Mzg7ICYjeDQzMjsgJiN4M0M7YSBocmVmPSYjeDIyO2h0 dHBzOi8vbmV3cy55YW5kZXgucnUvaW5kZXguaHRtbD9mcm9tPXJ1YnJpYyYjeDI2O2ZhdmlkPTEw NDAmI3gyMjsgdGFyZ2V0PSYjeDIyO19ibGFuayYjeDIyOyYjeDNFOyYjeDNDO2ImI3gzRTsmI3g0 MkY7JiN4NDNEOyYjeDQzNDsmI3g0MzU7JiN4NDNBOyYjeDQ0MTsgJiN4NDFEOyYjeDQzRTsmI3g0 MzI7JiN4NDNFOyYjeDQ0MTsmI3g0NDI7JiN4NDRGOyYjeDQ0NTsmI3gzQzsvYiYjeDNFOyYjeDND Oy9hJiN4M0U7LCAmI3g0NDc7JiN4NDQyOyYjeDQzRTsmI3g0MzE7JiN4NDRCOyAmI3g0M0Y7JiN4 NDM1OyYjeDQ0MDsmI3g0MzI7JiN4NDRCOyYjeDQzQzsmI3g0Mzg7ICYjeDQ0MzsmI3g0Mzc7JiN4 NDNEOyYjeDQzMDsmI3g0MzI7JiN4NDMwOyYjeDQ0MjsmI3g0NEM7ICYjeDQzRTsgJiN4NDMzOyYj eDQzQjsmI3g0MzA7JiN4NDMyOyYjeDQzRDsmI3g0NEI7JiN4NDQ1OyAmI3g0M0Q7JiN4NDNFOyYj eDQzMjsmI3g0M0U7JiN4NDQxOyYjeDQ0MjsmI3g0NEY7JiN4NDQ1OyAmI3g0Mzg7ICYjeDQzMjsm I3g0MzA7JiN4NDM2OyYjeDQzRDsmI3g0MzU7JiN4NDM5OyYjeDQ0ODsmI3g0Mzg7JiN4NDQ1OyAm I3g0NDE7JiN4NDNFOyYjeDQzMTsmI3g0NEI7JiN4NDQyOyYjeDQzODsmI3g0NEY7JiN4NDQ1OyAm I3g0MzQ7JiN4NDNEOyYjeDQ0RjsuJiN4M0M7L2kmI3gzRTs= '></i> <div class="telegram_info" style="margin-bottom: 20px;padding-left:55px; position:relative; padding-top: 15px; "> <i> <script> showSubs(); </script> </i> </div> </noindex> <div class="row mb20"> <div class="media100_600"> <div class="adv_adsmart"> <div align="center"> <div id="ban_100x240"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('ban_100x240', { 'p1': 'bsfjc', 'p2': 'fcuz', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "432328848" }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="b-socials-btn mb20"> <div class="article-share-name"> <ul class="social-button-block"> <li class="fb-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" title="Поделиться в Facebook" href="//www.facebook.com/dialog/share?app_id=406317839387165&utm_source=fbsharing&utm_medium=social&href=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"><span class="fb_counter"></span></a></li> <li class="vk-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" title="Поделиться в Vkontakte" href="//vk.com/share.php?utm_source=vksharing&utm_medium=social&url=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"><span class="vk_counter"></span></a></li> <li class="ok-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" class="soc_ok" title="Поделиться в Одноклассники" href="//www.odnoklassniki.ru/dk?utm_source=oksharing&utm_medium=social&st.cmd=addShare&st.s=1&st._surl=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"><span class="ok_counter"></span></a></li> <li class="twi-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" class="soc_twi" title="Поделиться в Twitter" href="//twitter.com/intent/tweet?via=gazetaru&utm_source=twsharing&utm_medium=social&url=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank"></a></li> <li class="lj-share social-button"><a rel="nofollow" class="soc_lj" title="Поделиться в ЖЖ" href="//www.livejournal.com/update.bml?&event=https://www.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" target="_blank" class="btn_soc_lj"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <script> $('.button_give_comments').on('click', function() { window.location = '?p=comments#my_comments' /* location.hash = "comments"; <!-- Код инициализации виджета --> window.RamblerComments = window.RamblerComments || []; window.RamblerComments.push(function () { var container = document.getElementById('my_comments'); window.RamblerComments.buildWidget('Comments', container, { color: '#af242c', appId: 3, adv: true, advInterval: 6, xid: "n12490135" }).then(function (widget) { // В этот момент виджет уже загружен и отрисован на вашей странице }); }); $('.rambler-comments').show(); $(this).hide(); var destination = $('#comments').offset().top; $('body').animate( { scrollTop: destination }, 1100 ); */ }); </script> <noindex> <style> #mt_incut .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } #mt_incut .x80_80{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; } #mt_incut .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 175px; } #mt_incut .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } #mt_incut .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } #mt_incut div.partner_material_item_text { float: left; max-width: 168px; } #mt_incut h2.partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 16px/18px "PT Serif", serif } #mt_incut .s-utm-links-partners-hor div.partner_material_item{ border-bottom: 1px solid #dfdfdf; padding-bottom: 10px; width: 43%; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; margin:5px 20px; } #mt_incut div.partner_material_item:nth-last-of-type(-n+2){ border-bottom: none; padding-bottom: 0; margin-bottom: 0; } .partner_material_item.smi2.horhor{ display: inline-block; margin: 15px 15px; vertical-align: text-top; } </style> <script> if ( window['fetch'] ) { document.write('<div id="mt_incut"></div>'); fetch('//news.mirtesen.ru/data/js/91014.js') .then( function ( response ) { if ( response.ok) return response.json(); else throw ( 'err at loadind script //news.mirtesen.ru/data/js/91014.js' ); } ) .then( function (json) { var txt = '<div class="b-white sausage"><div class="sausage-header mb10">Интересное в сети</div><ul class="sausage-list mb20">'; for ( var i = 0; i < 4; ++i ) { txt += '<div class="partner_material_item smi2 horhor"><a href="' + json.news[i].url + '" target="_blank"><img class="x80_80" src="' + json.news[i].img + '"> <div class="partner_material_item_text "><span class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' + json.news[i].title.replace(/"/, '"') + '</span></div><div style="clear: both"></div></a></div>' } txt+='</ul> <div class="cf"></div></div>' $('#mt_incut').html(txt); }); } </script> <div class="cf mb20"></div> <style> #rnet_gazeta_dzen { padding: 0 20px 20px; } #rnet_gazeta_dzen .widget { padding: 20px 0 0 !important; } #rnet_gazeta_dzen .widget_need-edges .widget__title { padding: 0 10px !important; } #rnet_gazeta_dzen .widget-container { max-width: 100% !important; margin: 0 !important } </style> <div id = "rnet_gazeta_dzen" class="b-white mb20 " data-version="0118"></div> <script src="https://zen.yandex.ru/widget-loader" async="true"></script> <script> (function(w, n) { w[n] = w[n] || []; w[n].push(() => { w.YandexZen.renderWidget({ clid: ['438', '439'], // идентификатор партнера, должен быть получен в пункте 2 container: '#rnet_gazeta_dzen', // cелектор элемента или сам элемент, куда надо вставить виджет successCallback: function () { // вызывается при успешной вставке виджета console.log('виджет вставлен успешно'); }, failCallback: function () { // вызывается при неуспешной вставке виджета console.log('проблема при встаки виджета, отреагируйте на нее'); }, }); }); })(window, 'yandexZenAsyncCallbacks'); </script> </noindex> <!--id_10708883 --> <style> .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 .x80_80{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 175px; } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 div.partner_material_item_text { float: left; max-width: 168px; } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 h2.partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 16px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 .s-utm-links-partners-hor div.partner_material_item{ border-bottom: 1px solid #dfdfdf; padding-bottom: 10px; width: 43%; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; margin:5px 20px; } .ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 div.partner_material_item:nth-last-of-type(-n+2){ border-bottom: none; padding-bottom: 0; margin-bottom: 0; } .partner_material_item.smi2.horhor{ display: inline-block; margin: 15px 15px; vertical-align: text-top; } </style> <div class="test" style="display:none"></div> <div class='ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083'></div> <script> setTimeout(function(){function jfetch_lentainform_hor(url,method,json){return new Promise(function(resolve,reject){if(!method) method='GET';var request=new XMLHttpRequest();request.onreadystatechange=process;request.onerror=function(e){reject(e);};request.open(method,url,true);if(method==='POST'){request.setRequestHeader('Content-Type','application/json');} try{if(json) request.send(JSON.stringify(json));else request.send();}catch(err){reject(err);} function process(){var i,len,response;if(request.readyState===4){if(request.status===200){var response=request.responseXML;resolve(response);}else{reject(request);}}}});} is_linf=false;l_parnter_h=true;if(is_linf) return;is_linf=true;jfetch_lentainform_hor('https://servicer.lentainform.com/627243') .catch(function(err){l_parnter_h=true;return(new DOMParser()).parseFromString(atob('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'),"application/xml");}) .then(function(b){specialmas=[] if(document.querySelector('.ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083').innerHTML!=''){return;} var tmp=[];var tmp=b.documentElement.childNodes[1].childNodes[11].childNodes;for(i=0;i<tmp.length;i++){if(tmp[i].tagName==='item'){specialmas.push(tmp[i]);}} html='' html+='<div class="b-white sausage mt20 " >' html+='<div class="sausage-header mb10">' html+=' Новости партнеров' html+='</div>' html+='<ul class="sausage-list mb20 ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083">' for(i=0;i<4;++i){name=specialmas[i].childNodes[1].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','') link=specialmas[i].childNodes[3].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','') if(l_parnter_h){img=specialmas[i].childNodes[5].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','').replace('imgn.lentainform.com','img.gazeta.ru/linf');}else{img=specialmas[i].childNodes[5].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','')} html+='<div class="partner_material_item smi2 horhor">' html+='<a href="'+link+'" target="_blank">' html+='<img class="x80_80" src="'+img+'"> ' html+='<div class="partner_material_item_text ">' html+='<h2 class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' html+=name;html+='</h2>' html+='</div>' html+='<div style="clear: both">' html+='</div>' html+='</a>' html+='</div>'} html+=' </ul>' html+=' <div class="cf"></div>' html+='</div>' document.querySelector('.ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083').innerHTML='';document.querySelector('.ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083').innerHTML+=html;forGa=document.querySelectorAll('.ee62f49ae4b90377d01854bc161ce083 a');for(i=0;i<forGa.length;++i){forGa[i].onclick=function(){ga('send','event','LENTAINFORM_BOTTOM partners','click');}}}) .catch(function(err){console.dir(err)})},0);</script> </div> <div id="news-left" class="block"> <!-- news --> <!--id_10754099 --> <style> .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } .x80_80_infox{ width: 80px; height: 70px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; -webkit-background-size: auto 70px; -o-background-size: auto 70px; -moz-background-size: auto 70px; background-size: auto 70px; } .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 160px; } .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } </style> <div class="test" style="display:none"></div> <div class='bc9e8e1d8d9e74c8ed4e2d87507'></div> <script> setTimeout(function(){function jfetch(url,cred,method,json){return new Promise(function(resolve,reject){if(!method)method='GET';var request;request=new XMLHttpRequest();request.withCredentials=true;request.onreadystatechange=process;request.open(method,url);if(method==='POST'){request.setRequestHeader('Content-Type','application/json');} request.send(JSON.stringify(json));function process(){var i,len,response;if(request.readyState===4){if(request.status===200){response=JSON.parse(request.responseText);resolve(response);}else{reject(request);}}}});} var s24=false;jfetch('https://rb.infox.sg/json?id=604&external=true',true).catch(function(err){s24=true;return JSON.parse(atob('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'));}).then(function(a){img=new Image();img.src=a[0].zero_pixel;html='';html+='<div class="b-white sausage mb20 ">';html+='<div class="sausage-header mb10">';html+=' Новости партнеров';html+='</div>';html+='<ul class="sausage-list mb20 bc9e8e1d8d9e74c8ed4e2d87507-m">';for(i=0;i<a.length;++i){name=a[i].title;link=a[i].url;if(s24){img=a[i].img.replace(/rb.infox.sg/,'img.gazeta.ru/inf');console.log('infox-1');}else{img=a[i].img;console.log('infox-2');} html+='<div class="partner_material_item">';html+='<a href="'+link+'" target="_blank">';html+='<div class="x80_80_infox" style="background: url('+img+') no-repeat 50% 0; "></div>';html+='<div class="partner_material_item_text ">';html+='<h2 class="partner_material_item_text_value ">';html+=name;html+='</h2>';html+='</div>';html+='<div style="clear: both">';html+='</div>';html+='</a>';html+='</div>';} html+=' </ul>';html+=' <div class="cf"></div>';html+='</div>';document.querySelector('.bc9e8e1d8d9e74c8ed4e2d87507').innerHTML='';document.querySelector('.bc9e8e1d8d9e74c8ed4e2d87507').innerHTML+=html;forGa=document.querySelectorAll('.bc9e8e1d8d9e74c8ed4e2d87507 a');for(i=0;i<forGa.length;++i){forGa[i].onclick=function(){ga('send','event','INFOX partners','click');}}})},0); </script> <!--id_10677689 --> <style> .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } .x80_80{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; } .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 175px; } .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } </style> <div class="test" style="display:none"></div> <div class='da3496051ab842871183645880162'></div> <script> setTimeout(function(){function jfetch_noJson(url,cred,method,json){return new Promise(function(resolve,reject){if(!method) method='GET';var request=new XMLHttpRequest();if(cred){} request.onreadystatechange=process;request.onerror=function(e){reject(e);};request.open(method,url,true);if(method==='POST'){request.setRequestHeader('Content-Type','application/json');} try{if(json) request.send(JSON.stringify(json));else request.send();}catch(err){reject(err);} function process(){var i,len,response;if(request.readyState===4){if(request.status===200){resolve(request.responseXML);}else{reject(request);}}}});} var l_inform_left=false;var is_linf=false;mq.register({large:function(){if(is_linf) return;is_linf=true;jfetch_noJson('https://servicer.lentainform.com/625782',true) .catch(function(err){l_inform_left=true;return(new DOMParser()).parseFromString(atob('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'),"application/xml");}) .then(function(a){specialmas=[] if(document.querySelector('.da3496051ab842871183645880162').innerHTML!=''){return;} var tmp=a.documentElement.childNodes[1].childNodes[11].childNodes;for(i=0;i<tmp.length;i++){if(tmp[i].tagName==='item'){specialmas.push(tmp[i]);}} html='' html+='<div class="b-white sausage mb20 " >' html+='<div class="sausage-header mb10">' html+='' html+=' Новости партнеров' html+=' ' html+='</div>' html+='<ul class="sausage-list mb20 da3496051ab842871183645880162">' for(i=0;i<specialmas.length;++i){name=specialmas[i].childNodes[1].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','') link=specialmas[i].childNodes[3].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','') if(l_inform_left){img=specialmas[i].childNodes[5].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','').replace('imgn.lentainform.com','img.gazeta.ru/linf').replace('http:','https:');}else{img=specialmas[i].childNodes[5].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[','').replace(']]>','')} html+='<div class="partner_material_item">' html+='<a href="'+link+'" target="_blank">' html+='<img class="x80_80" src="'+img+'"> ' html+='<div class="partner_material_item_text ">' html+='<h2 class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' html+=name;html+='</h2>' html+='</div>' html+='<div style="clear: both">' html+='</div>' html+='</a>' html+='</div>'} html+=' </ul>' html+=' <div class="cf"></div>' html+='</div>' document.querySelector('.da3496051ab842871183645880162').innerHTML='' document.querySelector('.da3496051ab842871183645880162').innerHTML+=html;forGa=document.querySelectorAll('.da3496051ab842871183645880162 a');for(i=0;i<forGa.length;++i){forGa[i].onclick=function(){ga('send','event','LENTAINFORM_LEFT partners','click');}}}) .catch(function(err){console.dir(err)})}});mq.triggerHandler() if(window.self===window.top){(document.createElement('IMG')).src=document.location.protocol+'//autocounter.lentainform.com/1x1.gif?pid='+33608+'&referer='+window.document.referrer.replace(/&/g,'%26');}},0);</script> <!--id_10720109 --> <style> .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } .x80_80_rt{ width: 80px; height: 70px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; -webkit-background-size: auto 70px; -o-background-size: auto 70px; -moz-background-size: auto 70px; background-size: auto 70px; } .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 175px; } .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } </style> <div class='fb1550a6193ddf1ad6d4fadc1b3385'></div> <script> function initRTMaterials(){ if(document.querySelector('.fb1550a6193ddf1ad6d4fadc1b3385').innerHTML!=''){return;} var ajax_url ='https://www.gazeta.ru/e1ae1028f42c44404ba111589f9563b6/russia_today.xml'; $.ajax({ url: ajax_url, beforeSend: function( xhr ) { xhr.overrideMimeType( "text/xml; charset=UTF-8" ); } }).done(function(a){ specialmas=[] if(document.querySelector('.fb1550a6193ddf1ad6d4fadc1b3385').innerHTML!=''){return;} var tmp=a.documentElement.childNodes[1].children; for (i=0; i<tmp.length; i++){ if (tmp[i].tagName==='item'){ specialmas.push(tmp[i]); } } html='' html+='<div class="b-white sausage mb20">' html+='<div class="sausage-header mb10">' html+=' Новости партнеров' html+='</div>' html+='<ul class="sausage-list mb20">' for(i=0;i<4; ++i){ name = specialmas[i].childNodes[1].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[', '').replace(']]>','') link = specialmas[i].childNodes[3].innerHTML.replace('<![CDATA[', '').replace(']]>','') img = specialmas[i].childNodes[9].outerHTML.replace('<enclosure url="', '').replace('type="image/jpeg" length="123"/>','').replace('"', '') html+='<div class="partner_material_item">' html+='<a href="'+link+'" target="_blank">' console.log(img); html+='<div class="x80_80_rt" style="background: url('+img+') no-repeat 50% 0; background-size: 126px 70px; "></div>' html+='<div class="partner_material_item_text ">' html+='<span class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' html+=name; html+='</span>' html+='</div>' html+='<div style="clear: both">' html+='</div>' html+='</a>' html+='</div>' } html+=' </ul>' html+=' <div class="cf"></div>' html+='</div>' document.querySelector('.fb1550a6193ddf1ad6d4fadc1b3385').innerHTML='' document.querySelector('.fb1550a6193ddf1ad6d4fadc1b3385').innerHTML+=html; forGa = document.querySelectorAll('.fb1550a6193ddf1ad6d4fadc1b3385 a'); for(i=0;i<forGa.length; ++i){ forGa[i].onclick = function(){ ga('send', 'event', 'RT_LEFT partners', 'click'); } } }); } mq.register( { large: function() {initRTMaterials();}, }); mq.triggerHandler() if (window.self === window.top) { (document.createElement('IMG')).src = document.location.protocol + '//autocounter.lentainform.com/1x1.gif?pid=' + 33608 + '&referer=' + window.document.referrer.replace(/&/g, '%26'); } </script> <section> <div class="b-white sausage mb20"> <div class="sausage-header sausage-header-2string-icon icon-mostreadable mb10"> <a href="/top/readable.shtml" class="sausage-header-link"> <span class="garret">Самое</span>читаемое </a> </div> <ul class="sausage-list mb20 s-utm-links-most-readable"> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/sport/2019/01/01/a_12116377.shtml"> <span class="sausage-list-item-info comments"> <span class="comments-quantity">163367</span> просмотров </span> Российский хоккеист Сапрыкин устроил дебош на борту самолета </a> </li> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/social/2019/01/03/12117949.shtml"> <span class="sausage-list-item-info comments"> <span class="comments-quantity">156897</span> просмотров </span> Стало известно, на чем «погорел» американский шпион </a> </li> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/politics/2019/01/01_a_12116347.shtml"> <span class="sausage-list-item-info comments"> <span class="comments-quantity">140783</span> просмотра </span> Япония не будет переселять россиян при передаче Курил </a> </li> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/business/2019/01/03/12117685.shtml"> <span class="sausage-list-item-info comments"> <span class="comments-quantity">118154</span> просмотра </span> На Украине объяснили, почему невозможно снизить цену на газ </a> </li> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/culture/2019/01/01/a_12116437.shtml"> <span class="sausage-list-item-info comments"> <span class="comments-quantity">109329</span> просмотров </span> Вайкуле пропала с «голубых огоньков» из-за высказываний о Крыме </a> </li> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/social/2019/01/02/12116839.shtml"> <span class="sausage-list-item-info comments"> <span class="comments-quantity">105280</span> просмотров </span> Спасатели извлекают из-под завалов в Магнитогорске тела погибших: число жертв растет </a> </li> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/sport/2019/01/03/a_12117763.shtml"> <span class="sausage-list-item-info comments"> <span class="comments-quantity">105266</span> просмотров </span> «Били ремнем по лицу»: обвиняемые не признались в убийстве фигуриста Тена </a> </li> </ul> <div class="cf"></div> </div> </section> <script src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/js/noindex/add_utm_links.js" type="text/javascript"></script> <script> var objClass = 's-utm-links-most-readable'; var utmString = 'utm_source=gazeta-top-news&utm_medium=readable&utm_campaign=desktop'; addUtmLinks(objClass, utmString); //gaSelector('.s-utm-links-most-readable','NewsMostReadable', [ 'Element loaded','Element viewed','Element clicked' ]) </script> <center id="left_240x400float" style="position:relative;"> <noindex> <div class="adv_240x400 banner" style="width: 304px; "> <center> <div id="ban_240x400_2"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('ban_240x400_2', { 'p1': 'bmcwm', 'p2': 'ewqs', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "432328852" }); </script> </div> </center></div> </noindex> </center> <script> set_resizeblock_handler('#left_240x400float', function () { if( $(this).height() ) $(this).css('margin-bottom', '20px'); }); </script> <div class="smi2_incut"> <div id="unit_90105"><a href="http://smi2.ru/">Новости smi2.ru</a></div> <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"> (function() { var sc = document.createElement('script'); sc.type = 'text/javascript'; sc.async = true; sc.src = '//smi2.ru/data/js/90105.js'; sc.charset = 'utf-8'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }()); </script> </div> <!-- /army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml --> <style>/*1*/ .smi2_incut{ float: left; width: 305px; margin-right: 20px; } .smi2_incut #container_90105{ margin: 0; margin-bottom: 20px; } .smi2_incut #container_90105 .list-container-item .image{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; width: 80px; } .smi2_incut #container_90105 .list-container-item .title{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif; } .smi2_incut #container_90105 .list-container-item{ margin: 0 0 10px 0; padding: 0 20px; } .smi2_incut #container_90105 #header_90105 img{ padding: 10px 0 7px 0; } .smi2_incut #container_90105 #header_90105{ margin: 0 0 10px 20px; } </style> <div class="cf mb10"></div> <script> if ( window['fetch'] ) { document.write('<div id="partner_gazeta_24smi_sport_onlines"></div>'); fetch('https://data.24smi.net/informer?object=11497&output=json') .then( function ( response ) { if ( response.ok) return response.json(); else throw ( 'err at loadind script https://data.24smi.net/informer?object=11497&output=json' ); } ) .then( function (json) { var txt = '<div class="b-white sausage mb20"><div class="sausage-header ">Новости партнеров</div>'; for ( var i = 0; i < 4; ++i ) { txt += '<div class="partner_material_item"><a href="' + json.news[i].url + '" target="_blank"><img class="x80_80" src="' + json.news[i].img + '"> <div class="partner_material_item_text "><span class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' + json.news[i].title.replace(/"/, '"') + '</span></div><div style="clear: both"></div></a></div>' } txt+='<div class="cf"></div>' $('#partner_gazeta_24smi_sport_onlines').html(txt); }); } </script> <div class="cf mb10"></div> <script> if ( window['fetch'] ) { document.write('<div id="partner_gazeta_fishki"></div>'); fetch('https://fishki.net/informer/gazeta_json') .then( function ( response ) { if ( response.ok) return response.json(); else throw ( 'err at loadind script https://fishki.net/informer/gazeta_json' ); } ) .then( function (json) { var txt = '<div class="b-white sausage mb20"><div class="sausage-header ">Новости партнеров</div>'; for ( var i = 0; i < 4; ++i ) { txt += '<div class="partner_material_item"><a href="https://fishki.net' + json[i].link + '" target="_blank"><img class="x80_80" src="' + json[i].image + '"> <div class="partner_material_item_text "><span class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' + json[i].title.replace(/"/, '"') + '</span></div><div style="clear: both"></div></a></div>' } txt+='<div class="cf"></div>' $('#partner_gazeta_fishki').html(txt); }); } </script> </div> <div id="news-pants" class="block"> <!-- U7770887 --> <noindex> <div class="mb20"> <!-- U7761359 --> <div id="context3" class="pos_rel "> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('context3', { 'p1': 'bukpe', 'p2': 'ewzc', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', 'puid44': 'context_item1', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "432328856" }); </script> </div> </div> <div style="width: 100%; height: 21px; background-image: url('')"></div> <script src="//static.smi2.net/static/mediametrics/mediametrics.1.1.js"></script> <div id="mediametrics" class="news2items io-block" data-io-title="Новости Медиаметрикс"></div> <script> (function () { document.getElementById("mediametrics").innerHTML = "<div class=\"wrap\"><img class=\"logo\" src=\"//static.smi2.net/srcimg/2780020.png\" alt=\"\"/><div id=\"mediametrics-content\"></div></div>"; mediametrics.Dao.getArticles(2, function (payload) {var dom = mediametrics.Dom;var parent = dom.getElement('mediametrics-content');for (var i = 0, len = payload.length; i < len; i++) {var model = payload[i];dom.appendChild(parent, dom.createDom('div', 'item', [dom.createDom('a', {'href': model['link'], 'target': '_blank'}, dom.createDom('img', {'class': 'image', 'src': model['image']})), dom.createDom('a', {'href': model['link'], 'class': 'title', 'target': '_blank'}, model['title'].replace(new RegExp('"', 'g'), '"'))]));}}); }()); </script> <div id="unit_84275" class="io-block" data-io-title="Новости СМИ2"></div> <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"> (function() { var sc = document.createElement('script'); sc.type = 'text/javascript'; sc.async = true; sc.src = '//news.smi2.ru/data/js/84275.js'; sc.charset = 'utf-8'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }()); </script> <div id="unit_84235" class="io-block" data-io-title="РИА Новости"></div> <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"> (function() { var sc = document.createElement('script'); sc.type = 'text/javascript'; sc.async = true; sc.src = '//news.smi2.ru/data/js/84235.js'; sc.charset = 'utf-8'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }()); $('#unit_84235').on('click', 'a', function () { ga('send', 'event', 'RIA', 'click'); }); </script> <!--id_10804628 --> <style> .s-utm-links-smi2-hor .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; } .partner_material_item.smi2{ display: inline-block; margin: 15px 15px; } .s-utm-links-partners-hor .x80_80{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; } .s-utm-links-partners-hor .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 175px; } .s-utm-links-partners-hor .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PS Serif", serif } .s-utm-links-partners-hor .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } .s-utm-links-partners-hor div.partner_material_item_text { float: left; max-width: 160px; } .s-utm-links-partners-hor h2.partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 16px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .s-utm-links-partners-hor div.partner_material_item{ border-bottom: 1px solid #dfdfdf; padding-bottom: 10px; width: 28%; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; margin:5px 20px; } .s-utm-links-partners-hor div.partner_material_item:nth-last-of-type(-n+3){ border-bottom: none; padding-bottom: 0; margin-bottom: 0; } </style> <div class="test" style="display:none"></div> <div class='f248fef392a9cc41ff0de277bb5'></div> <script> setTimeout(function(){function jsfetch2(url,method,json){return new Promise(function(resolve,reject){if(!method) method='GET';var request=new XMLHttpRequest();request.onreadystatechange=process;request.onerror=function(e){reject(e);};request.open(method,url,true);if(method==='POST'){request.setRequestHeader('Content-Type','application/json');} try{if(json) request.send(JSON.stringify(json));else request.send();}catch(err){reject(err);} function process(){var i,len,response;if(request.readyState===4){if(request.status===200){var response=JSON.parse(request.responseText);resolve(response);}else{reject(request);}}}});} var s24=false;jsfetch2('https://data.24smi.net/informer?object=11054&output=json') .catch(function(err){s24=true;return JSON.parse(atob('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'));}) .then(function(a){a=a.news;var links=[];html='' html+='<div class="b-white sausage mb20 " >' html+='<div class="sausage-header mb10">' html+='' html+=' Новости партнеров' html+='' html+='</div>' html+='<ul class="sausage-list mb20 s-utm-links-smi2-hor f248fef392a9cc41ff0de277bb5-m">' var im="";var link="";limit=4;for(i=0;i<limit;++i){var name=a[i].title;if(s24){link="#";links.push('http://ex.2'+'4sm'+'i.info'+a[i].url.toString());}else{link=a[i].url;} im='https:'+a[i].img.toString();if(s24){im='https://img.gazeta.ru/24s'+a[i].img.toString()} console.log(im);html+='<div class="partner_material_item smi2">' html+='<a href="'+link+'" target="_blank" id="24s_link'+i+'">' html+='<img class="x80_80" src="'+im+'"> ' html+='<div class="partner_material_item_text ">' html+='<h2 class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' html+=name;html+='</h2>' html+='</div>' html+='<div style="clear: both">' html+='</div>' html+='</a>' html+='</div>'} html+=' </ul>' html+=' <div class="cf"></div>' html+='</div>' $('.f248fef392a9cc41ff0de277bb5').html(html);for(var i in links){(function(k){$('.f248fef392a9cc41ff0de277bb5').on('click','#24s_link'+k,function(){window.open(links[k],'_blank');return false;});})(i);} forGa=document.querySelectorAll('.f248fef392a9cc41ff0de277bb5 a');for(i=0;i<forGa.length;++i){forGa[i].onclick=function(){ga('send','event','24SMI partners','click');}}}) .catch(function(err){console.dir(err)});},0);</script> <style> .partner_material_item{ display: inline-block; min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } .x80_80{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; } .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 175px; } .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } </style> <script> if ( window['fetch'] ) { document.write('<div id="b237364883732a9606f8843cdb283554" class="partner_gazeta_fishki"></div>'); fetch('https://fishki.net/informer/gazeta_json') .then( function ( response ) { if ( response.ok) return response.json(); else throw ( 'err at loadind script https://fishki.net/informer/gazeta_json' ); } ) .then( function (json) { var txt = '<div class="b-white sausage mb20"><div class="sausage-header ">Новости партнеров</div>'; for ( var i = 0; i < 4; ++i ) { txt += '<div class="partner_material_item"><a href="https://fishki.net' + json[i].link + '" target="_blank"><img class="x80_80" src="' + json[i].image + '"> <div class="partner_material_item_text "><span class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' + json[i].title.replace(/"/, '"') + '</span></div><div style="clear: both"></div></a></div>' } txt+='<div class="cf"></div>' $('#b237364883732a9606f8843cdb283554').html(txt); }); } </script> <div class="mb20"> <!--U8177723 --> <div id="context2" class="pl5 pr5 pos_rel"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('context2', { 'p1': 'bukpe', 'p2': 'ewzc', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', 'puid44': 'context_item2', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "432328856" }); </script> </div> <script> set_resizeblock_handler('#context2', function () { if( $(this).height() ) { $(this).addClass('pb10 pt10'); } }); </script> </div> <div data-widget="plista_widget_belowArticle" class="mt20"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> (function(c){var g,s='script',w=window,n=c.name||'PLISTA';if(!w[n]){w[n]=c;g=w.document.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];s=w.document.createElement(s);s.async=true;s.type='text/javascript';s.src=(w.location.protocol==='https:'?'https:':'http:')+'//static'+(c.origin?'-'+c.origin:'')+'.plista.com/async'+(c.name?'/'+c.name:'')+'.js';g.parentNode.insertBefore(s,g);} }({ "publickey": "7b4a35a4791e806dd514ce1a", "origin": "ru" })); </script> </noindex> <!-- place 7917875,/nm2012/7917875.shtml,nm2015/v3/news/second_list_new, --> <div class="b-white sausage sausage-rubricnews mb20 mt20"> <div class="sausage-rubricnews-preheader"> <a href="/news/" class="sausage-rubricnews-preheader-link"> Все новости дня </a> </div> <div class="sausage-header sausage-header-rubricnews mb10"> <a href="/army/news/"> Военные новости </a> </div> <ul class="sausage-list mb20 s-utm-links-lastnews"> <!-- alien id=12489949,url=/army/news/2019/01/04/12489949.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <li id="news12489949" class="sausage-list-item news_title"> <a href="/army/news/2019/01/04/12489949.shtml"> <time class="sausage-list-item-info red" datetime="2019-01-04T13:35:48+04:00"> 13:35 </time> Столтенберг рассказал, на что НАТО делает ставку в диалоге с Москвой </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12489925,url=/army/news/2019/01/04/12489925.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <li id="news12489925" class="sausage-list-item news_title"> <a href="/army/news/2019/01/04/12489925.shtml"> <time class="sausage-list-item-info red" datetime="2019-01-04T13:24:29+04:00"> 13:24 </time> Названа максимальная скорость подводного беспилотника «Посейдон» </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12489133,url=/army/news/2019/01/04/12489133.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <li id="news12489133" class="sausage-list-item news_title"> <a href="/army/news/2019/01/04/12489133.shtml"> <time class="sausage-list-item-info red" datetime="2019-01-04T07:16:04+04:00"> 07:16 </time> Полковник рассказал, как США «перехитрили» Россию в Сирии </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12488971,url=/army/news/2019/01/04/12488971.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <li id="news12488971" class="sausage-list-item news_title"> <a href="/army/news/2019/01/04/12488971.shtml"> <time class="sausage-list-item-info red" datetime="2019-01-04T03:58:14+04:00"> 03:58 </time> Президент Бразилии обеспокоился связями России с «диктатурой» в Венесуэле </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12488947,url=/army/news/2019/01/04/12488947.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <li id="news12488947" class="sausage-list-item bggrey news_title"> <a href="/army/news/2019/01/04/12488947.shtml"> <time class="sausage-list-item-info red" datetime="2019-01-04T03:39:20+04:00"> 03:39 </time> NYT: Трамп захотел сделать экс-сенатора-демократа главой Пентагона </a> </li> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/news/second_list/place,uho=1,potok=articles --> </ul> <div class="sausage-footer"> <a href="/army/news/" class="sausage-footer-link"> Все новости </a> </div> <div class="cf"></div> </div> <script> var objClass = 's-utm-links-lastnews'; var utmString = 'utm_source=gazeta-top-news&utm_medium=lastnews&utm_campaign=desktop'; addUtmLinks(objClass, utmString); gaSelector('.s-utm-links-lastnews','NewsLastNews', [ 'Element loaded','Element viewed','Element clicked' ]) </script> </div> </div> <div id="news-right" class="block"> <div class="right_preview_column"> <a id="link_right_column" href="https://www.gazeta.ru/sport/2018/12/22/a_12104299.shtml"> <img id='img_right_column' src='//img.gazeta.ru/files3/449/10626449/ron.jpg'> <div class="right_preview_text"> <span class="right_preview_text-decor">На кого ставить в матчах уик-энда</span> </div> </a> </div> <div class="cf mb20"></div> <div class="adv_news_240"> <div class="adv_240x400 banner mb20"> <center> <noindex> <script type="text/javascript"> document.writeln('<div id="ban_240x400">'); //if ( ADBLOCK_DETECTED ) { //document.write("<sty"+"le>.adv_240x400.banner{display:block!important;}</sty"+"le><scr"+"ipt type='text/javascript' src='//static.criteo.net/js/ld/publishertag.js'></scr"+"ipt><div id='rtyyt' style='width:240px; height:400px;'></div><scr"+"ipt type='text/javascript'>Criteo.DisplayAcceptableAdIfAdblocked({'zoneid':444072,'containerid':'rtyyt','overrideZoneFloor':false});window.addEventListener('message',function(e){if(e.origin==(location.protocol=='https:'?'https://':'http://')+'cas.criteo.com'&&e.data=='passback-444072'){document.getElementById('rtyyt').style.display='none';}else{return;}},false);</scr"+"ipt>"); //} else { AdfProxy.ssp('ban_240x400', { 'p1': 'beelv', 'p2': 'emhk', 'pct': 'c', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid49': 'right', 'puid50': 'new', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', 'criteo': 'crslr240=1' },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "432328850" }); //} document.writeln('</div>'); </script> </noindex></center></div> </div> <div class="md20"> <!-- U7762127 --> <div id="headlines" > <!-- U9580979 --> <div class="mb20" id="block_pad_id_518012823_432328744"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.ssp('block_pad_id_518012823_432328744', { 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid49': 'right', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', }, { "begun-auto-pad": "432328744", "begun-block-id": "518012823" }); </script> </div> <noindex> <div id="adv_network_main_news" class='io-block' data-io-title="Главное в сети"> <div id="unit_86354"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"> (function() { var sc = document.createElement('script'); sc.type = 'text/javascript'; sc.async = true; sc.src = '//smi2.ru/data/js/86354.js'; sc.charset = 'utf-8'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }()); $('#adv_network_main_news').on('click', 'a', function () { ga('send', 'event', 'SMI2 glavnoe_v_seti', 'click'); }); </script> </noindex> <!-- place 7737449,/nm2012/elements/modules/7737449.shtml,nm2015/v3/headlines, --> <section class=" tile_cent b-white sausage hide_main_headlines" > <div class="tile_inner_size"> <div class="sausage-header no-hover sausage-header-icon icon-maintheme no-border"> Главное </div> <ul class="sausage-list sausage-list-maintheme mb20 "> <!-- alien id=12483019,url=/headlines/12483019.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/headlines/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/social/news/2019/01/04/n_12489421.shtml" class="sausage-list-item-image"> <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/33/12118033/upload-RTX6KP20-pic265-265x150-5729.jpg" alt=""> </a> <a href="/social/news/2019/01/04/n_12489421.shtml"> В Магнитогорске начали прощаться с погибшими </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12410611,url=/headlines/12410611.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/headlines/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/politics/news/2019/01/04/n_12489205.shtml"> Чем решится спор Японии и России по Курилам </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12406267,url=/headlines/12406267.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/headlines/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/social/news/2019/01/04/n_12489625.shtml"> Беглого подмосковного чиновника будут судить по трем статьям </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12409957,url=/headlines/12409957.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/headlines/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/business/news/2019/01/04/n_12489511.shtml"> Медведев утвердил план по нацполитике </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12409615,url=/headlines/12409615.shtml,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/headlines/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="/culture/news/2019/01/04/n_12489481.shtml"> Кто станет ведущим «Оскара» </a> </li> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=news,place=nm2015/v3/headlines/place,uho=,potok=articles --> </ul> <div class="cf"></div> </div> </section> <style> </style> <!-- подменяем блок рекламы на главное сегодня, если включен блокиратор рекламы --> <script> if($('#adv_network_main_news').length){ set_resizeblock_handler('#adv_network_main_news', function () { if($('#unit_86354').is(':empty')){ $('#headlines .headlin').show(); } else { $('#headlines .headlin').hide(); } }); } else { $('#headlines .headlin').show(); } </script> </div> </div> <noindex> <div class="banner"> <div id="Native1"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('Native1', { 'p1': 'bukpb', 'p2': 'fhzr', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "441704104" }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="banner"> <div id="Native2"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('Native2', { 'p1': 'bukpc', 'p2': 'fhzs', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "441704106" }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="banner"> <div class="adddecor adv_grey adv_action"> <div id="ban_native"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('ban_native', { 'p1': 'btkpf', 'p2': 'fgim', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "432328924" }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <div class="banner"> <div class="adddecor adv_grey adv_action"> <div id="native_action_n1_desk" class="pb30"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.ssp('native_action_n1_desk', { 'p1': 'bwnux', 'p2': 'fnol', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "441704108" }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <!--id_10732739 --> <style> .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } .x80_80{ max-width: 80px; max-height: 80px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; } .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 160px; } .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } </style> <div class="test" style="display:none"></div> <div class='d3fc6a19d8e089278909981ac35d589'></div> <script> setTimeout(function(){function jfetch(url,method,json){return new Promise(function(resolve,reject){if(!method) method='GET';var request=new XMLHttpRequest();request.onreadystatechange=process;request.onerror=function(e){reject(e);};request.open(method,url,true);if(method==='POST'){request.setRequestHeader('Content-Type','application/json');} try{if(json) request.send(JSON.stringify(json));else request.send();}catch(err){reject(err);} function process(){var i,len,response;if(request.readyState===4){if(request.status===200){var response=JSON.parse(request.responseText);resolve(response);}else{reject(request);}}}});} var s24=false;jfetch('https://data.24smi.net/informer?object=10965&output=json') .catch(function(err){s24=true;return JSON.parse(atob('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'));}) .then(function(a){a=a.news;var links=[];html='' html+='<div class="b-white sausage mb20 " >' html+='<div class="sausage-header mb10">' html+='' html+=' Новости партнеров' html+='' html+='</div>' html+='<ul class="sausage-list mb20 d3fc6a19d8e089278909981ac35d589-m">' var im="";var link="";for(i=0;i<a.length;++i){var name=a[i].title;if(s24){link="#";links.push('http://ex.2'+'4sm'+'i.info'+a[i].url.toString());}else{link=a[i].url;} im='https:'+a[i].img.toString();if(s24){im='https://img.gazeta.ru/24s'+a[i].img.toString()} html+='<div class="partner_material_item">' html+='<a href="'+link+'" target="_blank" id="24s_link'+i+'">' html+='<img class="x80_80" src="'+im+'"> ' html+='<div class="partner_material_item_text ">' html+='<h2 class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' html+=name;html+='</h2>' html+='</div>' html+='<div style="clear: both">' html+='</div>' html+='</a>' html+='</div>'} html+=' </ul>' html+=' <div class="cf"></div>' html+='</div>' $('.d3fc6a19d8e089278909981ac35d589').html(html);for(var i in links){(function(k){$('.d3fc6a19d8e089278909981ac35d589').on('click','#24s_link'+k,function(){window.open(links[k],'_blank');return false;});})(i);} forGa=document.querySelectorAll('.d3fc6a19d8e089278909981ac35d589 a');for(i=0;i<forGa.length;++i){forGa[i].onclick=function(){ga('send','event','24SMI partners','click');}}}) .catch(function(err){console.dir(err)});},0);</script> <div class="banner"> <div class="bgwhite adddecor adv_grey"> <div id="native_action_n2_desk"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.ssp('native_action_n2_desk', { 'p1': 'bwnuy', 'p2': 'fnol', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "441704110" }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <!-- place 4858021,/nm2012/elements/modules/4858021.shtml,nm2015/v3/special, --> <div class="b-white sausage mb20"> <div class="sausage-header no-hover sausage-header-icon icon-readmore"> Читайте также </div> <ul class="sausage-list mb20"> <!-- alien id=12044611,url=/tmp/12044611.shtml,essence=special,place=nm2015/v3/special/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="https://pulsar100.gazeta.ru/" target="_blank" > Пульс дороги: как НЛО мешают автомобилистам </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12097963,url=/tmp/12097963.shtml,essence=special,place=nm2015/v3/special/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="https://hot-arctic.gazeta.ru/#/" target="_blank" > Победи арктическую нейросеть </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12097969,url=/tmp/12097969.shtml,essence=special,place=nm2015/v3/special/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="https://www.gazeta.ru/business/charts/" > Рубль в Новом году: чего ждать </a> </li> <!-- alien id=11908261,url=/tmp/11908261.shtml,essence=special,place=nm2015/v3/special/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="https://www.gazeta.ru/business/2018/07/26/11870815.shtml" > Разобрать на атомы: ведомства просчитают «перекрестку» </a> </li> <!-- alien id=12097981,url=/tmp/12097981.shtml,essence=special,place=nm2015/v3/special/place,uho=,potok=articles --> <li class="sausage-list-item"> <a href="https://www.gazeta.ru/business/2018/12/17/12097315.shtml" > Как спрятать деньги: рассказывает чиновник </a> </li> <!-- alien id=,url=,essence=special,place=nm2015/v3/special/place,uho=,potok=articles --> </ul> <div class="cf"></div> </div> <div class="banner"> <div class="bgwhite adddecor adv_grey"> <!--ADFOX START --> <div id="native_action_n3_desk"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.ssp('native_action_n3_desk', { 'p1': 'bwnuz', 'p2': 'fnol', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "441704112" }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <!--id_10795772 --> <style> .partner_material_item{ min-height: 76px; margin: 15px 20px; } .x80_80_infox{ width: 80px; height: 70px; margin-right: 10px; float: left; -webkit-background-size: auto 70px; -o-background-size: auto 70px; -moz-background-size: auto 70px; background-size: auto 70px; } .partner_material_item_text{ float:left; max-width: 160px; } .partner_material_item_text_value{ font: normal 15px/18px "PT Serif", serif } .partner_material_item_text_value:hover{ color: #b11116; } </style> <div class="test" style="display:none"></div> <div class='fc25452807308f1b0d63bb289d53a5'></div> <script> setTimeout(function(){function jfetch(url,cred,method,json){return new Promise(function(resolve,reject){if(!method) method='GET';var request=new XMLHttpRequest();if(cred){request.withCredentials=true;} request.onreadystatechange=process;request.onerror=function(e){reject(e);};request.open(method,url,true);if(method==='POST'){request.setRequestHeader('Content-Type','application/json');} try{if(json) request.send(JSON.stringify(json));else request.send();}catch(err){reject(err);} function process(){var i,len,response;if(request.readyState===4){if(request.status===200){var response=JSON.parse(request.responseText);resolve(response);}else{reject(request);}}}});} var s24=false;jfetch('https://rb.infox.sg/json?id=909&external=true',true) .catch(function(err){s24=true;return JSON.parse(atob('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'));}) .then(function(a){img=new Image();img.src=a[0].zero_pixel;html='' html+='<div class="b-white sausage mb20 ">' html+='<div class="sausage-header mb10">' html+=' Новости партнеров' html+='</div>' html+='<ul class="sausage-list mb20 fc25452807308f1b0d63bb289d53a5-m">' for(i=0;i<a.length;++i){name=a[i].title;link=a[i].url;if(s24){img=a[i].img.replace(/rb.infox.sg/,'img.gazeta.ru/inf');}else{img=a[i].img;} html+='<div class="partner_material_item">' html+='<a href="'+link+'" target="_blank">' html+='<div class="x80_80_infox" style="background: url('+img+') no-repeat 50% 0; "></div>' html+='<div class="partner_material_item_text ">' html+='<h2 class="partner_material_item_text_value ">' html+=name;html+='</h2>' html+='</div>' html+='<div style="clear: both">' html+='</div>' html+='</a>' html+='</div>'} html+=' </ul>' html+=' <div class="cf"></div>' html+='</div>' document.querySelector('.fc25452807308f1b0d63bb289d53a5').innerHTML='' document.querySelector('.fc25452807308f1b0d63bb289d53a5').innerHTML+=html;forGa=document.querySelectorAll('.fc25452807308f1b0d63bb289d53a5 a');for(i=0;i<forGa.length;++i){forGa[i].onclick=function(){ga('send','event','INFOX right partners','click');}}});},0);</script> <div class="banner "> <div class="bgwhite adddecor adv_grey"> <script> var is_gazeta_partners = 0; </script> <script> var is_gazeta_partners = 0; </script> <div id="native_partners_desk"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.sspScroll('native_partners_desk', { 'p1': 'bwnva', 'p2': 'fnon', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "441704372" }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <div class="banner "> <div class="bgwhite adddecor adv_grey"> </div> </div> <div class="banner "> <div class="bgwhite adddecor adv_grey"> </div> </div> <div class="banner "> <div class="bgwhite adddecor adv_grey"> </div> </div> <div class="banner "> <div class="bgwhite adddecor"><center> <div id="marketing_desk"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.ssp('marketing_desk', { 'p1': 'bwnvb', 'p2': 'foev', 'pct': 'a', 'puid6': 'GAZETA_ARMY', 'puid10': 'NO', 'puid15': 'NEWS', 'puid18': 'GAZETA_ARMY_NEWS', 'puid59': 'negativity_weak:death:bc:war', },{ 'begun-auto-pad': "432328744", 'begun-block-id': "441704116" }); </script> </div> </center></div> </div> </noindex> <script> set_resizeblock_handler('#news-right .banner', function () { if( $(this).height() ){ $(this).addClass('mb20'); $(this).removeClass('js-adv-switcher'); } else{ $(this).addClass('js-adv-switcher'); } }); </script> </div> </div> <script> $('#news-right, .onlineboard').on('resizeblock', function () { var onlineboardHeight = $('.onlineboard').height(), newsRightHeight = $('#news-right').height(), newsWrapHeight = newsRightHeight - onlineboardHeight; $('#news-wrap').css('min-height', newsWrapHeight + 'px'); }); </script> </main> <footer > <script> gaSelector('#rnet_gazeta_dzen', 'Zen exchange', [ 'Loaded Zen exchange','Viewed Zen exchange','Clicked Zen exchange' ]); </script> <script> if ( window['fullscreen_init'] ) window['fullscreen_init'](); </script> <div class="inthisday_wrapper"> <h2 class="inthisday_header">В этот день</h2> <div class="block adddecor inthisday_block "> <div class="inthisday_block_value mb20"> <div class="st">1</div> <span class="ts"> год назад</span> </div> <div class="inthisday_body"> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/auto/2018/01/04_a_11584490.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/220/11593220/RIAN_3266769.HR-pic120-120x80-44237.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Как изменится жизнь автомобилистов в 2018 году </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/business/2017/12/25/11535446.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/166/11548166/TASS_1789636-pic120-120x80-86728.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Евразийский экономический союз с трудом переживет 2018 год </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/comments/column/mironova/11593478.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/372/11594372/TASS_9751251-pic120-120x80-86279.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Анастасия Миронова о политической опасности эстрадного популизма на центральных каналах </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/sport/2018/01/04/a_11594510.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/516/11594516/RIAN_3256700.HR.ru-pic120-120x80-77618.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Анастасия Кузьмина выиграла спринт на Кубке мира по биатлону </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item no_decor "> <a href="/science/2018/01/02_a_11593232.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/903/8183903/poxmel-pic120-120x80-72945.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Как не надо бороться с похмельем </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="block adddecor inthisday_block "> <div class="inthisday_block_value mb20"> <div class="st">5</div> <span class="ts"> лет назад</span> </div> <div class="inthisday_body"> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/politics/2013/12/26_a_5821177.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/397/5821397/TASS_4713429-pic120-120x80-90188.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Как живет Махачкала — самый большой город Северного Кавказа </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/tech/2013/12/30_a_5825253.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/297/5825297/upload-1-pic120-120x80-21714.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Обзор планшета iPad mini с дисплеем Retina </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/sport/2014/01/04/a_5829813.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/949/5829949/RIAN_02345425.HR.ru-pic120-120x80-45895.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Сборная России уступила в полуфинале МЧМ сборной Швеции </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/comments/2013/12/30_a_5824765.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/861/5824861/upload-RTR2S1MZ-pic120-120x80-40532.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Экс-мэр Боготы Энрике Пеньялоса дал несколько советов мэру Москвы </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item no_decor "> <a href="/comments/column/vodennikov/s63353/5825981.shtml" class=""> <div class="inthisday_body_text w100p "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Дмитрий Воденников о том, почему жертва всегда виновата </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="block adddecor inthisday_block "> <div class="inthisday_block_value mb20"> <div class="st">10</div> <span class="ts"> лет назад</span> </div> <div class="inthisday_body"> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/sport/2009/01/a_2921381.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/381/2921381/ovi1.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > «Вашингтон» обыграл «Рейнджерс» со счетом 2:1 </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/sport/2009/01/a_2921415.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/415/2921415/nev1.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Сергей Немчинов о полуфинальном матче молодежного чемпионата мира между сборными России и Канады (5:6 Б) </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/sport/2009/01/a_2921387.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/387/2921387/marat1.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Россияне Марат Сафин и Динара Сафина с победы стартовали на Купке Хопмана по теннису </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item "> <a href="/sport/2009/01/a_2921452.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/452/2921452/lada308.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Обзор матчей Континентальной хоккейной лиги </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> <div class="inthisday_item no_decor "> <a href="/sport/2009/01/kz_2921338.shtml" class=""> <img class="x120_80" src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/338/2921338/kozar.jpg"> <div class="inthisday_body_text "> <h2 class="inthisday_body_text_value " > Хизер - ветеран Playboy </h2> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div style="clear: both" ></div> </div> <script> function ColibrateTmp_10let(){ $('.inthisday_block').height('auto'); maxh=0 $.each($('.inthisday_block'), function( k, v ) { if( $(v).height() > maxh){maxh=$(v).height()} }); $('.inthisday_block').height(maxh); } var mq2 = new GazetaMediaQuery (); mq2.register( { large: ColibrateTmp_10let, small: ColibrateTmp_10let }); //gaSelector('.inthisday_wrapper', '10 years', [ 'Element loaded','Element viewed','Element clicked' ]); </script> <div class="preheader mb30 pt20"> <h3 class="preheder_h3"><a class="" href="/comments/column/">Мнения</a></h3> <div> <p class="bag_preheader"></p> </div> </div> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div class="footer_wrapper"> <div class="navigation right"> <div class="navigation_right"></div> </div> <div class="navigation left"> <div class="navigation_left" ></div> </div> <div class="footer_author"> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/novoprudsky/12112057.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/821/7890821/upload-novoprudskiy-pic265-265x150-61108.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Семен Новопрудский</div> <div class="author-time">04.01.2019</div> <div class="author-article-name">Светлое прошлое светлого будущего</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/melamed/12116911.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/719/7890719/upload-melamed-pic265-265x150-81825.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Юлия Меламед</div> <div class="author-time">03.01.2019</div> <div class="author-article-name">Креативный планктон</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/mironova/12112783.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/29/9744029/________-pic265-265x150-59743.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Анастасия Миронова</div> <div class="author-time">02.01.2019</div> <div class="author-article-name">Проснулись? Мои соболезнования!</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/aleksandrova-zorina/12112861.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/465/12058465/zorina-pic265-265x150-64438.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Елизавета Александрова-Зорина</div> <div class="author-time">01.01.2019</div> <div class="author-article-name">Была бы мечта</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/bovt/12114451.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/683/7890683/upload-bovt-pic265-265x150-35384.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Георгий Бовт</div> <div class="author-time">31.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Фея Елена Петровна</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/vodennikov/s63353/12101977.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/845/7890845/upload-vodennikov-pic265-265x150-10723.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Дмитрий Воденников </div> <div class="author-time">30.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Рождество, которого нет</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/s77173/12106309.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/147/12064147/sahnin-pic265-265x150-57079.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Алексей Сахнин</div> <div class="author-time">29.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Год маленького человека</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/dragunsky/12106327.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/695/7890695/upload-drogunskiy-pic265-265x150-88495.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Денис Драгунский</div> <div class="author-time">28.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">На стороне подонка</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/desnitsky/12107395.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/779/7890779/desnitskiy_2-pic265-265x150-96403.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Андрей Десницкий</div> <div class="author-time">26.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Верите ли вы в Бога?</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/kolesnikov/12106141.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/713/7890713/upload-kolesnikov-pic265-265x150-24144.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Андрей Колесников</div> <div class="author-time">25.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Дорогой Леонид Ильич, вы будете смеяться!</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/solnceva/12104893.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/839/7890839/upload-solntseva-pic265-265x150-5187.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Алена Солнцева</div> <div class="author-time">23.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Сколько денег нужно</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/bogolepova/12103549.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/735/7895735/upload-bogolepova-pic265-265x150-35828.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Алла Боголепова</div> <div class="author-time">22.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Плевать на будущее</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/yardaeva/12094201.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/81/11740081/yardaeva-pic265-265x150-91433.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Марина Ярдаева</div> <div class="author-time">14.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Жизнь — боль</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/vinokurova/12089371.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/987/8312987/vinokurova2-pic265-265x150-17243.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Екатерина Винокурова</div> <div class="author-time">11.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">На лабутенах, на...</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/zakharov/12085711.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/950/11436950/zaharov-pic265-265x150-30561.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Михаил Захаров</div> <div class="author-time">07.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Полет по отечественной истории</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/malyavin/12077299.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/855/12073855/malyavin3-pic265-265x150-32531.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Максим Малявин</div> <div class="author-time">02.12.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Депрессия от бедности: болезнь или каприз</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/latkin/12057079.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/555/10130555/latkin-pic265-265x150-79879.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Александр Латкин</div> <div class="author-time">14.11.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Где мой кусок Родины?</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/bratersky/s63349/12007105.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/689/7890689/upload-braterskiy-pic265-265x150-14986.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Александр Братерский</div> <div class="author-time">04.10.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Напрасная юность: ради чего горел Белый дом</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/s_belyacov/11885767.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/403/10648403/belyakoff-pic265-265x150-82718.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Сергей Беляков</div> <div class="author-time">10.08.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Страна, которую мы не знаем</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/karcev/11728399.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/797/7890797/upload-kartsev-pic265-265x150-49511.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Дмитрий Карцев</div> <div class="author-time">26.04.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Кремльнаш</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/matveichev/11683771.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/722/11616722/matveychev-pic265-265x150-94907.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Олег Матвейчев</div> <div class="author-time">16.03.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Ударить ракетами по коррупции!</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/yasina/s63357/11611406.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/731/7890731/upload-yasina-pic265-265x150-88260.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Ирина Ясина</div> <div class="author-time">14.01.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Все с самого начала</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/s_ivanova/11573432.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/409/10495409/ivanova-pic265-265x150-57165.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">София Иванова</div> <div class="author-time">01.01.2018</div> <div class="author-article-name">Две головы и два сердца</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/column/vladislav_inozemcev/10998680.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/707/7890707/upload-inozemtsev-pic265-265x150-32726.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Владислав Иноземцев</div> <div class="author-time">23.11.2017</div> <div class="author-article-name">Постсоветские налево, антисоветские направо</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="footer_author-item"> <a href="/comments/column/lukyanov/10944698.shtml" > <img src="//img.gazeta.ru/files3/809/7890809/upload-lukyanov-pic265-265x150-94144.png"></img> <div class="author-block"> <div class="author-name">Федор Лукьянов</div> <div class="author-time">16.10.2017</div> <div class="author-article-name">Власть покемона</div> <div class="author_separator"></div> </div> </a> </div> <div style="clear:both"></div> <script> /* GOOGLE ANALYTIC START $( document ).ready( function(){ ga('send', 'event', 'Authors', 'load', 'Страница с блоком загрузилась'); }); $ ( window ).load (function(){ AuthorClick(); }); $(window).on('scroll', AuthorsScroll); function AuthorsScroll(){ var scroll_pos = $( document).scrollTop(); var scroll_winH = $(window).height(); if (scroll_pos + scroll_winH > $('.footer_wrapper').offset().top){ if(authors){ authors=false; ga('send', 'event', 'Authors', 'view', 'Доскрол до авторов'); } } } function AuthorClick(){ $( ".footer_author-item a" ).click(function() { ga('send', 'event', 'Authors', 'click', 'Нажали на автора'); }); } GOOGLE ANALYTIC END */ function colibrateHeight(){ var max_height=0; var mass=document.querySelectorAll(".author-block"); for (i=0, len=mass.length ; i< len; ++i){ tmp_max=$(mass[i]).find('.author-article-name').height() + $(mass[i]).find('.author-name').height() + $(mass[i]).find('.author-time').height(); if (tmp_max>max_height){ max_height = tmp_max; } } $(".footer_author").width(mass[0].offsetWidth * mass.length); $(".author-block").height(max_height); $(".author_separator").height(max_height-10); $(".footer_wrapper , .footer_author, .navigation, .footer_author-item").height(180+max_height); switchNavigation(parseInt(document.querySelector('.footer_author').style.left)) } function colibrateMin(){ document.querySelector('.footer_author').style.left=0+'px'; var max_height=0; var mass=document.querySelectorAll(".author-block"); for (i=0, len=mass.length ; i< len; ++i){ max_height = max_height < $(mass[i]).height() ? ( $(mass[i]).find('.author-article-name').height() + $(mass[i]).find('.author-name').height() + $(mass[i]).find('.author-time').height() ) : max_height; } $(".footer_author").width(mass[0].offsetWidth * mass.length); $(".author-block").height(167); $(".author_separator").height(245-10); $(".footer_wrapper , .footer_author, .navigation, .footer_author-item").height(150+max_height); switchNavigation(parseInt(document.querySelector('.footer_author').style.left)) } function swipe_authors(){ left = this.classList.contains('left') var poz=(document.querySelector('.footer_author').style.left==''? 0 : parseInt(document.querySelector('.footer_author').style.left)); var a1=document.querySelector('.footer_author').offsetWidth; var a2 = document.querySelector('.footer_wrapper').offsetWidth var max_width = a1 - a2 +300 ; poz = left? poz+500 : poz-500 ; if ( poz*-1 >= max_width || poz > 0) { return; } document.querySelector('.footer_author').style.left=poz+'px'; switchNavigation(poz); } function switchNavigation(poz){ if (!poz){ document.querySelector('.navigation.left').style.display="none" }else{ document.querySelector('.navigation.left').style.display="block" } var max_width=document.querySelector('.footer_author').offsetWidth - document.querySelector('.footer_wrapper').offsetWidth; if (poz*-1 >= max_width){ document.querySelector('.navigation.right').style.display="none" }else{ document.querySelector('.navigation.right').style.display="block" } } colibrateHeight(); document.querySelector('.navigation.right').onclick=swipe_authors; document.querySelector('.navigation.left').onclick=swipe_authors; var mq1 = new GazetaMediaQuery (); mq1.register( { large: colibrateHeight, small: colibrateMin }); </script> </div> </div> <style> .navigation_right{ background: url(//static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/i/strelka_column_1.svg) no-repeat; width: 26px; height: 69px; position: absolute; bottom: 17px; right: 10px; -moz-transition: background 0.2s ease; -o-transition: background 0.2s ease; -webkit-transition: background 0.2s ease; transition: background 0.2s ease; -moz-transform: rotate(180deg); -ms-transform: rotate(180deg); /* -webkit-transform: rotate(180deg); */ -o-transform: rotate(180deg); /* transform: rotate(180deg); */ z-index: 2; } .navigation.right:hover .navigation_right{ background: url(//static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/i/strelka_column_2.svg) no-repeat; } </style> <div id="footer_mark" class="footer_mark"></div> <div class="b-navbar m-navbar_level1"> <ul> <li><a rel="nofollow" href="/history.shtml" class="stripe">Архив</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" href="/about/" class="stripe">Редакция</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" href="/feedback/" class="stripe">Обратная связь</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" href="/infographics/" class="stripe">Инфографика</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" href="/sitemap.shtml" class="stripe">Карта сайта</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" href="/conference/" class="stripe">Онлайн-конференции</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" href="/adbook/" class="stripe">Реклама</a></li> <li><a href="//m.gazeta.ru/army/news/2019/01/04/12490135.shtml" class="stripe">Мобильная версия</a></li> <div class="bottom_icons"> <a rel="nofollow" href="//www.facebook.com/gazeta.ru" title="Facebook" class="fb_i" target="_blank"></a> <a rel="nofollow" href="//www.twitter.com/gazetaru" title="Twitter" class="tw_i" target="_blank"></a> <a rel="nofollow" href="//vk.com/gazeta" title="ВКонтакте" class="vk_i" target="_blank"></a> <a rel="nofollow" href="//plus.google.com/b/105541962280031022515/105541962280031022515/posts" title="Google+" class="gp_i" target="_blank"></a> <a rel="nofollow" href="//www.odnoklassniki.ru/gazetaru" title="Одноклассники" class="ok_i" target="_blank"></a> <a rel="nofollow" href="//www.youtube.com/user/gazetaru" title="Youtube" class="yt_i" target="_blank"></a> <a rel="nofollow" href="//lj.gazeta.ru/" title="LiveJournal" class="lj_i" target="_blank"></a> </div> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom_logo" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/ImageObject" itemid="https://www.gazeta.ru/#gazetaLogo"> <link itemprop="url" href="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/i/389x60.png" /> <a href="/" title="Газета.Ru"><img itemprop="contentUrl" src="https://static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/i/logo_gazeta.svg" width="240"></a> <span>18+</span> <div style="clear: both"></div> </div> <ul class="bottom_partners"> <li><a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="//thomsonreuters.com/products_services/media/brand_guidelines/legal_notice/"><img src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2012/i/reuters_a2.png">Информация об ограничениях</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="//www.1prime.ru"><img style="position: relative;top: 4px;" src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/i/prime_logo2.png">Информация об ограничениях</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="/interfax.shtml"><img src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2012/i/interfax_a2.png">Информация об ограничениях</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="//ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html"><img src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/i/ria.png">Информация об ограничениях</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="//tass.ru/pravila-citirovaniya"><img src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2012/i/it_a3.png">Информация об ограничениях</a></li> <li><a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="/responsibility.shtml"><img src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2012/i/lj_a2.png">Отказ от ответственности</a></li> </ul> <div class="bottom_info" itemid="https://www.gazeta.ru/#organization" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Organization"> <link itemprop="url" href="https://www.gazeta.ru/" /> <link itemprop="logo" href="https://www.gazeta.ru/#gazetaLogo"> <p class="pb10">© АО «Газета.Ру» (1999-2019) - Главные новости дня</p> <p>Учредитель: <span itemprop="name">АО «Газета.Ру»</span></p> <p>Адрес учредителя: 125239, Россия, Москва, Коптевская улица, дом 67</p> <p>Адрес редакции и издателя: 117105, г. Москва, Варшавское шоссе, д.9, стр.1</p> <p>Телефон редакции: +7 (495) 785-00-12 | Факс: +7 (495) 785-17-01</p> <link itemprop="sameAs" href="https://www.facebook.com/gazeta.ru" /> <link itemprop="sameAs" href="https://twitter.com/gazetaru" /> <link itemprop="sameAs" href="https://vk.com/gazeta" /> <link itemprop="sameAs" href="https://telegram.me/gazetaru" /> <link itemprop="sameAs" href="https://ok.ru/gazetaru" /> <p class="pb10">Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ Эл № ФС77-67642 выдано федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 10.11.2016 г.</p> <p>Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, содержащейся в рекламных объявлениях. Редакция не предоставляет справочной информации.</p> <p><a class="red" href="/credits.shtml" class="red">Информация об ограничениях</a></p> <p><a href="//www.rambler.ru/">Партнер Рамблера</a></p> </div> <noindex> <script src="//static.gazeta.ru/nm2015/js/noindex/activate.v10.js" async></script> <div style="display:none;"> <div class="rating_counters"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-2 large-4 columns"> </div> <div class="small-8 large-4 text-center columns"> <script src="//st.top100.ru/top100/top100.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> window.top100Counter = new top100({ project: '46589', // ID проекта attributes_dataset: ['cerber-event', 'cerber-topline'] }); </script> <div id='top100counter' style='float:left;'> <noscript> <img src="//counter.rambler.ru/top100.cnt?pid=46589"> </noscript> </div> <!--LiveInternet logo --> <a href="//www.liveinternet.ru/click;gazeta_all" target="_blank"> <img style="margin:0 60px;" src="//counter.yadro.ru/logo;gazeta_all?14.6" title="LiveInternet: показано число просмотров за 24 часа, посетителей за 24 часа и за сегодня" alt="" border="0" width="88" height="31"/> </a> <!--/LiveInternet --> </div> <div class="small-2 large-4 columns"> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> if ( $( "div.tile_float" ) ) { var tile_float = 0; $( "div.tile_float" ).each(function( index ) { thisH = $( this ).outerHeight(); //console.log( index + ": " + $( this ).outerHeight() ); if ( tile_float < thisH ) { tile_float = thisH; } }); $('div.tile_float').height(tile_float+10); } </script> <script language="Javascript"> (new Image).src=("https:"==document.location.protocol?"https:":"http:")+"//autocontext.begun.ru/analytics?target_id=0&counter_id=0&url="+encodeURIComponent(document.URL)+"&ref="+encodeURIComponent(document.referrer)+"&rnd="+Math.random(); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> (function(){ (new Image).src = (document.location.protocol == 'https:' ? 'https:' : 'http:') + '//sync.rambler.ru/emily?partner_id=begun'; })(); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> var ttsmi2_data = { siteid: 154, count: 'site' }; (function() { var sc = document.createElement('script'); sc.type = 'text/javascript'; sc.async = true; sc.src = '//target.smi2.net/client/target.js'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }()); </script> <script type="text/JavaScript" encoding="utf8"> (function () { var sm = document.createElement("script"); sm.type = "text/javascript"; sm.async = true; sm.src = "//counter.24smi.info/counter.js"; var s = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sm, s); })(); </script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <script> $(function() { $('input, textarea').placeholder(); }); </script> <![endif] --> </noindex> <script> !function(e){var t={};function n(r){if(t[r])return t[r].exports;var o=t[r]={i:r,l:!1,exports:{}};return e[r].call(o.exports,o,o.exports,n),o.l=!0,o.exports}n.m=e,n.c=t,n.d=function(e,t,r){n.o(e,t)||Object.defineProperty(e,t,{enumerable:!0,get:r})},n.r=function(e){"undefined"!=typeof Symbol&&Symbol.toStringTag&&Object.defineProperty(e,Symbol.toStringTag,{value:"Module"}),Object.defineProperty(e,"__esModule",{value:!0})},n.t=function(e,t){if(1&t&&(e=n(e)),8&t)return e;if(4&t&&"object"==typeof e&&e&&e.__esModule)return e;var r=Object.create(null);if(n.r(r),Object.defineProperty(r,"default",{enumerable:!0,value:e}),2&t&&"string"!=typeof e)for(var o in e)n.d(r,o,function(t){return e[t]}.bind(null,o));return r},n.n=function(e){var t=e&&e.__esModule?function(){return e.default}:function(){return e};return n.d(t,"a",t),t},n.o=function(e,t){return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,t)},n.p="",n(n.s=0)}([function(e,t,n){e.exports=n(1)},function(module,exports,__webpack_require__){"use strict";"4df13602d5c4bf1b0e707729859c39ea";var _typeof="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(e){return typeof e}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":typeof e};try{var hashSize=32,hash="d509e5a88f6f880ef6121ea193d1e03c",allScripts=document.querySelectorAll("script"),scriptsWithSrc=[],script=null;if(allScripts.forEach(function(e){if(e.hasAttribute("src"))return scriptsWithSrc.push(e);-1!==e.innerHTML.indexOf(hash)&&(script=e)}),script){var random1=Math.floor(Math.random()*scriptsWithSrc.length),random2=Math.floor(Math.random()*scriptsWithSrc.length),rand=Math.random()>.5?random1:random2,targetNodeElement=scriptsWithSrc[rand];script.setAttribute("src",targetNodeElement.getAttribute("src"))}var yeaa=["text/javascript","Super expression must either be null or a function, not ","setPrototypeOf","addEventListener","insertBlockTimeout","endTime","getHeight","setInterval","place","banner","changePlaceSelector","count","Adf","status","round","total","fFMeq","left","util","moduleName","styleSheets","uniqueTransport","encodeCSS","isVisiable","placeNode","beforebegin","this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called","dateBeforeInsert","visible","creative_oid","sendSSPBlockStat","blocktype","begun-auto-pad","begun-block-id","unload","getEncodedPixel","display:none","getRuid","_handled","isValidRuid","fromCharCode","UserID","stringify","getTimezoneOffset","getPlugins","uidEverCookie","onInitFPDiscovery","getID","isGetFingerPrintCalled","getUIDParams","ShockwaveFlash.ShockwaveFlash","WMPlayer.OCX","getRegularPlugins","suffixes","description","ipDiscUrl","Opera","userAgent","RTCPeerConnection","onicecandidate","candidate","_1.0.5","charCodeAt","getFingerPrintHash","hash","stores","mNVfv","scrollX","isSupported","keys","getInstance","hostname","choice","timerAdIsLoaded","boolean","tpKsm","http://","; secure","match","jJmPP","regValidKey","domStorage","test","LwDvR","gIRqH","(?:^|; )","aBRfw","domain","OHaiN","getKeys","([a-zA-Z0-9_-]{0,})","gxRet","serialID","callback","trimVersion","getFirefoxVersion","getMSIENewVersion","Safari","isOther","substring","lastIndexOf","getSafariVersion","isAndroid","isChrome","MSIE","trim","getSystemInfo","Windows 95","Windows 3.11","Android","Sun OS","getVersion","Mac OS X","getColorDepth","getWidth","getCustomDetect","systemXDPI","^1.0.4","implementationStaticMethods","x64Xor","x64LeftShift","x64Add","slice","PeflH","console","zmyrC","key","__esModule","bind","defineProperty","min","getOtherName","getOtherVersion","isLinux","isMSIE","getBrowserVersion","isTabletPC","replace","expires","setTime","indexOf","charAt","getFullYear","getTime","getDate","document","body","width","top","BODY","nodeName","HmacMD5","parallelSubscribe","blocks","push","onNotDetect","removeSource","invisible","waitData","getAvailableSizes","enumerable","itemsSettings","insertHtmlToPlace","content","insertedJs","pageScripts","EEventBanner","catch","placeSettings","blockSelector","script","type","cssRules","PoKYR","forEach","call","publishEvent","function","listenersOnce","writable","length","default","Detector","ruid","logError","now","Begun_Autocontext_saveFeed","then","reduce","toString","MAX_SAFE_INTEGER","localStorage","user","unDrawnAdBlocks","connect","apply","random","floor","join","Blocks","PageID","SessionID","processConnectResult","forceCallAd","href","Transport","removeItem","PASSWORD","setItem","dTbVC","clientHeight","Anti-AdBlock-3.3.9-good-places","&location=","getItem","host","Cannot call a class as a function","bhhFu","origin","Settings","protocol","base","getTransport","cookie","Urls","name","shift","paramsSubTransport","bad","isObjectNotEmpty","getRandomWord","sort","substr","object","unknown","_state","promise","decodeSync","_unhandledRejectionFn","warn","info","configurable","dRbGR","_errorHandler","stack","errorHandler","params","recheckPlace","jsvGo","constructor","parallelStack","undefined","exports","prototype","lib","hasOwnProperty","sigBytes","ceil","Latin1","init","Malformed UTF-8 data","string","cfg","getAllTags","psujqrnhb","dvwegmyv","enclage","sqgelhtx","getPrefixes","sources","link[href][rel='stylesheet'],img[src]","split","http","img","urlsCache","link","Client","position","EXTREME_MODE","onerror","symbol","getPrototypeOf","Event","Data","Url","Protocol","Password","IcUiy","APmXm","choices","normal","Transports","HttpMethods","generateSubtransportChoices","saveChoises","getScreenInfo","getSizes","bYTlA","oQAcE","getDataAndUrl","sheet","Choice","Callback","igm","insertBefore","ConnectionTimeout","url","margin","color","querySelectorAll","parentNode","removeChild","SubTransports","message","data","abort","setRequestHeader","parse","base64+","encodeSync","cryptoModule","_clearFn","tgVgd","value","clearInterval","enroll","XZHCY","reset","clearImmediate","MessageChannel","createElement","style","gTbKm","fun","browser","env","blockingDetectors","Detected extension 1st time...","map","getRandomPrefix","generateMultiPostfix","3UPMvXTkjN","create","__proto__"];!function(e,t){!function(t){for(;--t;)e.push(e.shift())}(++t)}(yeaa,466);var yeab=function(e,t){return yeaa[e-=0]};!function(e){var t=function(){var e=!0;return function(t,n){var r=e?function(){if(n){var e=n.apply(t,arguments);return n=null,e}}:function(){};return e=!1,r}}(),n={};function r(o){if("PeflH"===yeab("0x0")){if(t(this,function(){var e,t=function(){};try{e=Function('return (function() {}.constructor("return this")( ));')()}catch(t){e=window}e.console?(e.console.log=t,e[yeab("0x1")].warn=t,e.console.debug=t,e.console.info=t,e.console.error=t,e.console.exception=t,e.console.trace=t):e.console=function(e){var t={};return t.log=e,t.warn=e,t.debug=e,t.info=e,t.error=e,t.exception=e,t.trace=e,t}(t)})(),n[o])return n[o].exports;var i=n[o]={i:o,l:!1,exports:{}};return e[o].call(i.exports,i,i.exports,r),i.l=!0,i.exports}return void 0===o?"undefined":_typeof(o)}r.m=e,r.c=n,r.d=function(e,t,n){if("zmyrC"!==yeab("0x2")){var o=t[n];o.enumerable=o.enumerable||!1,o.configurable=!0,"value"in o&&(o.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,o[yeab("0x3")],o)}else r.o(e,t)||Object.defineProperty(e,t,{enumerable:!0,get:n})},r.r=function(e){"undefined"!=typeof Symbol&&Symbol.toStringTag&&Object.defineProperty(e,Symbol.toStringTag,{value:"Module"}),Object.defineProperty(e,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0})},r.t=function(e,t){if(1&t&&(e=r(e)),8&t)return e;if(4&t&&"object"==(void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e))&&e&&e[yeab("0x4")])return e;var n=Object.create(null);if(r.r(n),Object.defineProperty(n,"default",{enumerable:!0,value:e}),2&t&&"string"!=typeof e)for(var o in e)r.d(n,o,function(t){return e[t]}[yeab("0x5")](null,o));return n},r.n=function(e){var t=e&&e.__esModule?function(){return e.default}:function(){return e};return r.d(t,"a",t),t},r.o=function(e,t){return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,t)},r.p="",r(r.s=15)}([function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=n(50);Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"getChromeVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return r.getChromeVersion}});var o=n(51);Object.defineProperty(t,"getFirefoxVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return o.getFirefoxVersion}});var i=n(52);Object.defineProperty(t,"getBrowserInfo",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return i.getBrowserInfo}});var a=n(53);Object.defineProperty(t,"getMSIENewVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return a.getMSIENewVersion}});var s=n(54);Object.defineProperty(t,"getMSIEVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return s.getMSIEVersion}});var u=n(55);Object.defineProperty(t,"getName",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return u.getName}});var c=n(56);Object.defineProperty(t,"getOperaNewVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return c.getOperaNewVersion}});var l=n(57);Object.defineProperty(t,"getOperaVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return l.getOperaVersion}});var f=n(58);Object.defineProperty(t,"getOtherName",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return f[yeab("0x8")]}});var d=n(59);Object.defineProperty(t,"getOtherVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return d[yeab("0x9")]}});var h=n(60);Object.defineProperty(t,"getSafariVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return h.getSafariVersion}});var y=n(61);Object.defineProperty(t,"getBrowserVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return y.getBrowserVersion}});var b=n(62);Object.defineProperty(t,"isAndroid",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return b.isAndroid}});var v=n(63);Object.defineProperty(t,"isChrome",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return v.isChrome}});var p=n(64);Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"isFirefox",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return p.isFirefox}});var g=n(65);Object.defineProperty(t,"isGecko",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return g.isGecko}});var m=n(66);Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0xa"),{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return m.isLinux}});var x=n(67);Object.defineProperty(t,"isMSIE",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return x[yeab("0xb")]}});var w=n(68);Object.defineProperty(t,"isMSIENew",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return w.isMSIENew}});var S=n(69);Object.defineProperty(t,"isMobile",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return S.isMobile}});var k=n(70);Object.defineProperty(t,"isOpera",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return k.isOpera}});var _=n(71);Object.defineProperty(t,"isOperaNew",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return _.isOperaNew}});var O=n(72);Object.defineProperty(t,"isOther",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return O.isOther}});var P=n(73);Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"isSafari",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return P.isSafari}});var C=n(74);Object.defineProperty(t,"isSupported",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return C.isSupported}});var T=n(75);Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0xd"),{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return T.isTabletPC}});var j=n(76);Object.defineProperty(t,"isWebKit",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return j.isWebKit}});var M=n(77);Object.defineProperty(t,"trimVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return M.trimVersion}})},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}();t.logError=function(e){return null},t.isInternetSlow=function(){var e=navigator.connection||navigator.mozConnection||navigator.webkitConnection;return!(!e||!e.effectiveType||"4g"===e.effectiveType)},t.getCookie=function(e){var t=document.cookie.match(new RegExp("(?:^|; )"+e[yeab("0xe")](/([\.$?*|{}\(\)\[\]\\\/\+^])/g,"\\$1")+"=([^;]*)"));return t?decodeURIComponent(t[1]):void 0},t.setCookie=function(e,t,n){var r=(n=n||{})[yeab("0xf")];if("number"==typeof r&&r){var o=new Date;o[yeab("0x10")](o.getTime()+1e3*r),r=n.expires=o}r&&r.toUTCString&&(n.expires=r.toUTCString());var i=e+"="+t;for(var a in n)if(n.hasOwnProperty(a)){i+="; "+a;var s=n[a];!0!==s&&(i+="="+s)}document.cookie=i},t.atob=function(e){var t="ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=";if(e=String(e).replace(/[\t

\f\r ]+/g,""),!/^(?:[A-Za-z\d+\/]{4})*?(?:[A-Za-z\d+\/]{2}(?:==)?|[A-Za-z\d+\/]{3}=?)?$/.test(e))throw new TypeError("Failed to execute 'atob' on 'Window': The str to be decoded is not correctly encoded.");e+="==".slice(2-(3&e.length));for(var n=void 0,r="",o=void 0,i=void 0,a=0;a<e.length;)n=t[yeab("0x11")](e.charAt(a++))<<18|t[yeab("0x11")](e.charAt(a++))<<12|(o=t.indexOf(e.charAt(a++)))<<6|(i=t.indexOf(e[yeab("0x12")](a++))),r+=64===o?String.fromCharCode(n>>16&255):64===i?String.fromCharCode(n>>16&255,n>>8&255):String.fromCharCode(n>>16&255,n>>8&255,255&n);return r};var o=function(){var e=function e(){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this)};return r(e,null,[{key:"getWeek",value:function(){var e=new Date;e.setHours(0,0,0,0),e.setDate(e.getDate()+3-(e.getDay()+6)%7);var t=new Date(e[yeab("0x13")](),0,4);return 1+Math.round(((e.getTime()-t[yeab("0x14")]())/864e5-3+(t.getDay()+6)%7)/7)}},{key:"preProcessHtml",value:function(e){return e.replace(/в‚Ѕ/gi,"₽")}},{key:"getCurrentDateTime",value:function(){var e=new Date;return e.getFullYear()+"."+(e.getMonth()+1)+"."+e[yeab("0x15")]()+" "+e.getHours()+":"+e.getMinutes()}},{key:"getMinuteAgo",value:function(){var e=new Date,t=new Date(e.getTime()-6e4);return t.getFullYear()+"."+(t.getMonth()+1)+"."+t[yeab("0x15")]()+" "+t.getHours()+":"+t.getMinutes()}},{key:"expiredAfterMinutes",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:1;return Math.round(Date.now()/1e3)+60*e}},{key:"expiredAfterWeek",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:1;return Math.round(Date.now()/1e3)+604800*e}},{key:"getRandomInt",value:function(e,t){return Math.floor(Math.random()*(t-e))+e}},{key:"isVisiable",value:function(t){if((!(1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1])&&(e.documentWidth=Math.max(window.document.body.scrollWidth,window.document.documentElement.scrollWidth,window.document.body.offsetWidth,window.document.documentElement.offsetWidth,window.document.body.clientWidth,window.document.documentElement.clientWidth),e.documentHeight=Math.max(window.document.body.scrollHeight,window[yeab("0x16")].documentElement.scrollHeight,window[yeab("0x16")].body.offsetHeight,window.document.documentElement.offsetHeight,window.document[yeab("0x17")].clientHeight,window.document.documentElement.clientHeight)),!t||!t.parentNode)return!1;var n={bottom:0,height:Math.max(t.offsetHeight,t.clientHeight,t.scrollHeight),left:0,right:0,top:0,width:Math.max(t.offsetWidth,t.clientWidth,t.scrollWidth)};if(n.width<10||n.height<10)return!1;if(n.left=t.offsetLeft,n.top=t.offsetTop,n.right=n.left+n[yeab("0x18")],n.bottom=n[yeab("0x19")]+n.height,n.right<0||n.bottom<0||n.left>e.documentWidth||n.top>e.documentHeight)return!1;var r=window.getComputedStyle(t);if("0"===r.opacity||"none"===r.display||"hidden"===r.visibility)return!1;var o=t.offsetParent,i=t.parentNode;return!(!o&&!i)&&(!!(o&&yeab("0x1a")===o.nodeName||i&&i[yeab("0x1b")])||e.isVisiable(o||i,!1))}},{key:"getRandWord",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]&&arguments[0],t=Math.random().toString(36).replace(/[^a-z]+/g,"");return e?t:t.substr(0,4+Math.floor(Math.random()*t.length*.5))}}]),e}();t.default=o},function(e,t,n){var r;e.exports=(r=n(17),function(e){var t=r,n=t.lib,o=n.WordArray,i=n.Hasher,a=t.algo,s=[];!function(){for(var t=0;t<64;t++)s[t]=4294967296*e.abs(e.sin(t+1))|0}();var u=a.MD5=i.extend({_doReset:function(){this._hash=new o.init([1732584193,4023233417,2562383102,271733878])},_doProcessBlock:function(e,t){for(var n=0;n<16;n++){var r=t+n,o=e[r];e[r]=16711935&(o<<8|o>>>24)|4278255360&(o<<24|o>>>8)}var i=this._hash.words,a=e[t+0],u=e[t+1],h=e[t+2],y=e[t+3],b=e[t+4],v=e[t+5],p=e[t+6],g=e[t+7],m=e[t+8],x=e[t+9],w=e[t+10],S=e[t+11],k=e[t+12],_=e[t+13],O=e[t+14],P=e[t+15],C=i[0],T=i[1],j=i[2],M=i[3];T=d(T=d(T=d(T=d(T=f(T=f(T=f(T=f(T=l(T=l(T=l(T=l(T=c(T=c(T=c(T=c(T,j=c(j,M=c(M,C=c(C,T,j,M,a,7,s[0]),T,j,u,12,s[1]),C,T,h,17,s[2]),M,C,y,22,s[3]),j=c(j,M=c(M,C=c(C,T,j,M,b,7,s[4]),T,j,v,12,s[5]),C,T,p,17,s[6]),M,C,g,22,s[7]),j=c(j,M=c(M,C=c(C,T,j,M,m,7,s[8]),T,j,x,12,s[9]),C,T,w,17,s[10]),M,C,S,22,s[11]),j=c(j,M=c(M,C=c(C,T,j,M,k,7,s[12]),T,j,_,12,s[13]),C,T,O,17,s[14]),M,C,P,22,s[15]),j=l(j,M=l(M,C=l(C,T,j,M,u,5,s[16]),T,j,p,9,s[17]),C,T,S,14,s[18]),M,C,a,20,s[19]),j=l(j,M=l(M,C=l(C,T,j,M,v,5,s[20]),T,j,w,9,s[21]),C,T,P,14,s[22]),M,C,b,20,s[23]),j=l(j,M=l(M,C=l(C,T,j,M,x,5,s[24]),T,j,O,9,s[25]),C,T,y,14,s[26]),M,C,m,20,s[27]),j=l(j,M=l(M,C=l(C,T,j,M,_,5,s[28]),T,j,h,9,s[29]),C,T,g,14,s[30]),M,C,k,20,s[31]),j=f(j,M=f(M,C=f(C,T,j,M,v,4,s[32]),T,j,m,11,s[33]),C,T,S,16,s[34]),M,C,O,23,s[35]),j=f(j,M=f(M,C=f(C,T,j,M,u,4,s[36]),T,j,b,11,s[37]),C,T,g,16,s[38]),M,C,w,23,s[39]),j=f(j,M=f(M,C=f(C,T,j,M,_,4,s[40]),T,j,a,11,s[41]),C,T,y,16,s[42]),M,C,p,23,s[43]),j=f(j,M=f(M,C=f(C,T,j,M,x,4,s[44]),T,j,k,11,s[45]),C,T,P,16,s[46]),M,C,h,23,s[47]),j=d(j,M=d(M,C=d(C,T,j,M,a,6,s[48]),T,j,g,10,s[49]),C,T,O,15,s[50]),M,C,v,21,s[51]),j=d(j,M=d(M,C=d(C,T,j,M,k,6,s[52]),T,j,y,10,s[53]),C,T,w,15,s[54]),M,C,u,21,s[55]),j=d(j,M=d(M,C=d(C,T,j,M,m,6,s[56]),T,j,P,10,s[57]),C,T,p,15,s[58]),M,C,_,21,s[59]),j=d(j,M=d(M,C=d(C,T,j,M,b,6,s[60]),T,j,S,10,s[61]),C,T,h,15,s[62]),M,C,x,21,s[63]),i[0]=i[0]+C|0,i[1]=i[1]+T|0,i[2]=i[2]+j|0,i[3]=i[3]+M|0},_doFinalize:function(){var t=this._data,n=t.words,r=8*this._nDataBytes,o=8*t.sigBytes;n[o>>>5]|=128<<24-o%32;var i=e.floor(r/4294967296),a=r;n[15+(o+64>>>9<<4)]=16711935&(i<<8|i>>>24)|4278255360&(i<<24|i>>>8),n[14+(o+64>>>9<<4)]=16711935&(a<<8|a>>>24)|4278255360&(a<<24|a>>>8),t.sigBytes=4*(n.length+1),this._process();for(var s=this._hash,u=s.words,c=0;c<4;c++){var l=u[c];u[c]=16711935&(l<<8|l>>>24)|4278255360&(l<<24|l>>>8)}return s},clone:function(){var e=i.clone.call(this);return e._hash=this._hash.clone(),e}});function c(e,t,n,r,o,i,a){var s=e+(t&n|~t&r)+o+a;return(s<<i|s>>>32-i)+t}function l(e,t,n,r,o,i,a){var s=e+(t&r|n&~r)+o+a;return(s<<i|s>>>32-i)+t}function f(e,t,n,r,o,i,a){var s=e+(t^n^r)+o+a;return(s<<i|s>>>32-i)+t}function d(e,t,n,r,o,i,a){var s=e+(n^(t|~r))+o+a;return(s<<i|s>>>32-i)+t}t.MD5=i._createHelper(u),t[yeab("0x1c")]=i._createHmacHelper(u)}(Math),r.MD5)},function(CM,CN){var CO;CO=function(){return this}();try{CO=CO||Function("return this")()||eval("this;")}catch(e){var I;"object"==("undefined"==typeof window?"undefined":_typeof(window))&&(CO=window)}CM.exports=CO},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(1))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=function(){function e(t,n){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.className="UnknownBlocking",this.weight=1,this.isVisiable=i.default.isVisiable,this[yeab("0x1e")]=t,this.insertCheckTimeout=n,this.commonStyles="width: 10px; height: 10px; position: absolute; right: 100%; bottom: 0px; background:transparent"}return o(e,[{key:"insertBlocks",value:function(){var e=this,t=[];return this.blocks.forEach(function(n){t[yeab("0x1f")](e.insertBlock(n))}),Promise.all(t)}},{key:"onDetect",value:function(e){return{ev:e,detect:!0,type:this.className,weight:this.weight}}},{key:yeab("0x20"),value:function(e){return{ev:e,detect:!1,type:this.className,weight:this.weight}}},{key:"isVisiable",value:function(e){return!(1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1],!1}},{key:"visibilityCallback",value:function(t,n,r){var o=this;try{setTimeout(function(){var r=document.getElementById(t);o.isVisiable(r)?n(o.onNotDetect({})):n(o.onDetect({})),e.removeSource(r)},this.insertCheckTimeout)}catch(e){r(e)}}},{key:"setCommonAttributes",value:function(e,t){return t.id=e.id?e.id:i.default.getRandWord(!0),e.class&&(t.className=e.class),t.id}}],[{key:yeab("0x21"),value:function(e){e&&e.parentNode&&e.parentNode.removeChild(e)}}]),e}();t.default=a},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=t.EEventBanner=void 0;(r=o||(t.EEventBanner=o={}))[r.pending=1]="pending",r[r.rendering=2]="rendering",r[r.rendered=3]="rendered",r[r.visible=4]="visible",r[r[yeab("0x22")]=5]="invisible",r[r.waitCall=6]="waitCall",r[r.waitData=7]=yeab("0x23")},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=n(85);Object.defineProperty(t,"getScreenInfo",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return r.getScreenInfo}});var o=n(86);Object.defineProperty(t,"getHeight",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return o.getHeight}});var i=n(87);Object.defineProperty(t,"getWidth",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return i.getWidth}});var a=n(88);Object.defineProperty(t,"getSizes",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return a.getSizes}});var s=n(89);Object.defineProperty(t,"getAvailableHeight",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return s.getAvailableHeight}});var u=n(90);Object.defineProperty(t,"getAvailableWidth",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return u.getAvailableWidth}});var c=n(91);Object.defineProperty(t,"getAvailableSizes",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return c[yeab("0x24")]}});var l=n(92);Object.defineProperty(t,"getPixelRatio",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return l.getPixelRatio}});var f=n(93);Object.defineProperty(t,"getColorDepth",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return f.getColorDepth}})},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r[yeab("0x25")]||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=n(1),i=u(o),a=u(n(36)),s=n(5);function u(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var c=function(){function e(t,n){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.availableStyles=[],this.insertedJs=[],this.listenersOnce={},this.banner=t,this.pageScripts=n,this.place=new a.default(t.placeSettings,t[yeab("0x26")],"true"===this.banner.placeSettings.forceRender)}return r(e,[{key:"render",value:function(){var e=this;this.place.blockSelector?(this.insertCss(this.banner.content.css),this.place[yeab("0x27")](this.banner.content.html),this.insertJs(this.banner[yeab("0x28")].js,this[yeab("0x29")],this[yeab("0x2a")]),this.checkVisibility().then(function(t){e.publishEvent(t?s.EEventBanner.visible:s[yeab("0x2b")].invisible)})[yeab("0x2c")](o.logError)):this.publishEvent(s.EEventBanner.invisible)}},{key:"once",value:function(e,t){this.listenersOnce[e]||(this.listenersOnce[e]=[]),this.listenersOnce[e].push(t)}},{key:"isIndexOf",value:function(e){return this.banner[yeab("0x2d")].placeId.toString()===e.toString()}},{key:"forceRender",value:function(){(0,o.logError)({msg:"No force call for this banner",data:this.banner})}},{key:"remove",value:function(){var e=window.document.querySelector(this.place.blockSelector);e&&e.parentNode&&e.parentNode.removeChild(e)}},{key:"checkVisibility",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t){var n=window.document.querySelector(e.place[yeab("0x2e")]),r=window.setInterval(function(){i.default.isVisiable(n)&&(window.clearInterval(r),t(!0))},1e3)})}},{key:"insertCss",value:function(e){this.insetStyle(e);try{var t=window.document.createElement("style");t.type="text/css",t.styleSheet?t.styleSheet.cssText=e:t.appendChild(document.createTextNode(e)),window.document.body.appendChild(t)}catch(e){(0,o.logError)(e)}}},{key:"insertJs",value:function(e,t,n){try{for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)try{var i=e[r];if(i&&-1===t[yeab("0x11")](i)){t.push(i);var a=window.document.createElement(yeab("0x2f"));a[yeab("0x30")]="text/javascript",a.text=i;var s=n[Math.floor(Math.random()*n.length)];s&&s.parentNode?s.parentNode.insertBefore(a,s):window.document.body.appendChild(a)}}catch(e){(0,o.logError)(e)}}catch(e){(0,o.logError)(e)}}},{key:"insetStyle",value:function(e){var t=this,n=this.availableStyles;if(n&&0<n.length){var r=n[Math.floor(Math.random()*n.length)];if(r)try{r.insertRule(e,r[yeab("0x31")].length)}catch(n){if("PoKYR"!==yeab("0x32")){if(null!==n)if(Array.prototype.forEach&&n[yeab("0x33")]===Array.prototype.forEach)n.forEach(e,t);else if(n.length===+n.length){for(var o=0,i=n.length;o<i;o++)if(e[yeab("0x34")](t,n[o],o,n)==={})return}else for(var a=0;a<n.length;a++){var s=n[a];if(n.hasOwnProperty(s)&&e.call(t,n[s],s,n)==={})return}}else setTimeout(function(){t.insetStyle(e)},100)}else setTimeout(function(){t.insetStyle(e)},100)}else setTimeout(function(){t.insetStyle(e)},100)}},{key:yeab("0x35"),value:function(e){var t=this,n=this.listenersOnce[e];n&&0<n.length&&n.forEach(function(e){yeab("0x36")==(void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e))&&(delete t.banner.content,e(t.banner))}),this[yeab("0x37")][e]=[]}}]),e}();t.default=c},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=n(82);Object.defineProperty(t,"getSystemInfo",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return r.getSystemInfo}});var o=n(83);Object.defineProperty(t,"getOSName",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return o.getOSName}});var i=n(84);Object.defineProperty(t,"getVersion",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return i.getVersion}})},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r[yeab("0x38")]=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=y(n(2)),i=y(n(18)),a=y(n(19)),s=n(1),u=y(n(21)),c=y(n(25)),l=y(n(30)),f=y(n(31)),d=y(n(33)),h=y(n(39));function y(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var b=new i.default;window.Promise=window.Promise||n(11);var v=function(){function e(){var t=this,n=0<arguments[yeab("0x39")]&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:5e3,r=1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.targetPlaces={},this.buildTime="Mon Dec 24 2018 14:09:56 GMT+0000 (UTC)",this.isAdBlockThreshold=1,this.words=b,this.updateChoiseStatusIDs={},this.adDomObjs=[],this.unDrawnAdBlocks=0,this.wasConnected=!1,this.syncStatus=!1,this.detectFalseStatus=!1,this.CapirsIntegration=new f.default,this.banners=new(d[yeab("0x3a")])(e.Transport),window.QW50aS1BZEJsb2Nr=this,r||(this.onPageLoaded().then(function(e){t.user=new(h[yeab("0x3a")])("ruid"),t.ruid=t.user.getOrSetUid();var r=n<e?e:n;return t[yeab("0x3b")]=new c.default(r),t.isAdBlockFlag=(0,o.default)(t[yeab("0x3c")]+"-Anti-AdBlock-is-adblock").toString(),t.getIsAdBlockFlag()>=t.isAdBlockThreshold&&!t.detectFalseStatus?(t.timerAdIsLoaded=new l.default,t.detectAdBlock().then(function(e){(0,s.logError)({msg:"Detected extension N time...",data:e})}).catch(function(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}),t.connect().then(t.processConnectResult.bind(t))):(t.detectAdBlock().then(function(e){(0,s.logError)({msg:"Detected extension 1st time...",data:e})}).catch(function(e){(0,s[yeab("0x3d")])(e)}),null)}).catch(function(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}),e.cleanOldPlaces(),this.version="3.3.9",this.env="production")}return r(e,[{key:"onPageLoaded",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:6e3;return new Promise(function(t){var n=+Date.now();s.isInternetSlow&&(e=3e4),"complete"===document.readyState&&t(+Date.now()-n);var r=setTimeout(function(){t(+Date[yeab("0x3e")]()-n)},e);function o(){clearTimeout(r),t(+Date.now()-n)}window.addEventListener?window.addEventListener("load",o,!1):window.attachEvent&&window.attachEvent("onload",o)})}},{key:"detectAdBlock",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t,n){if(window[yeab("0x3f")]||(window.Begun_Autocontext_saveFeed=function(){}),!e.Detector)return n(new Error("Expect Detector to be set"));e.Detector.getBlockingStatus()[yeab("0x40")](function(n){var r=e[yeab("0x3b")].getCountOfBlocking(n);e.detect=n[yeab("0x41")](function(e,t){return e.concat(t)});var o=e.CapirsIntegration.getRenderedStatusByCapirs();if(e.probability=r,e.capirsStatuses=o,.5<=r&&!e.detectFalseStatus&&o.count<2)e.updateAdBlockStatus(e.getIsAdBlockFlag()+1,!0),t(!0);else if(.2<=r){var i=new c.default(1e4);e.getRandomBaits().then(function(e){return i.getCustomDetect(e,1e4),i.getBlockingStatus()}).then(function(n){.5<=i.getCountOfBlocking(n)?(e.updateAdBlockStatus(e.getIsAdBlockFlag()+1,!0),t(!0)):(e.updateAdBlockStatus(0,!0),t(!1))})}else e.detectFalseStatus=!0,e.updateAdBlockStatus(0,!0),t(!1)}).catch(function(t){e.updateAdBlockStatus(e.getIsAdBlockFlag()+1,!0),n(t)})})}},{key:"updateAdBlockStatus",value:function(e,t){this.getIsAdBlockFlag()!==e&&window.localStorage.setItem(this.isAdBlockFlag,e[yeab("0x42")]()),this.user&&this.user.updateDetectCount(e)}},{key:"getUrlParams",value:function(){var e={};return(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:"").replace(/[?&]+([^=&]+)=([^&]*)/gi,function(t,n,r){return e[n]=r,""}),e}},{key:"getIsAdBlockFlag",value:function(){var e=this.getUrlParams(window.location.href);if(e&&"true"===e.forceDetectAAB)return this.updateAdBlockStatus(Number[yeab("0x43")],!0),Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER;var t=void 0;try{t=parseInt(window[yeab("0x44")].getItem(this.isAdBlockFlag)||"0",10)}catch(e){t=0}return t}},{key:"connect",value:function(){!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],this.wasConnected=!0,this.addClassToTags(),this.encodeSources();var t={Data:{RUID:this.ruid,SavedPlaces:e.loadPlaces()||[],Reason:this.reason,Cookies:this.user.getSplitCookies(),fpruid:this.user.getSyncFPruid(),ruid:this[yeab("0x45")].getRuid()||this.ruid},Event:"connect"};return this.reason="More than "+this.isAdBlockThreshold+" detect in a row.",this.user.getFPruid().then(function(n){return t.Data.fpruid=n,e.Transport.emit(t)})[yeab("0x2c")](function(n){return(0,s.logError)(n),e.Transport.emit(t)})}},{key:"reconnect",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t,n){e.updateChoiseStatusIDs={},e.adDomObjs=[],e[yeab("0x46")]=0,e.wasConnected=!1,e.syncStatus=!1,e.detectFalseStatus=!1,e[yeab("0x47")]()[yeab("0x40")](function(n){e.banners&&e.banners.removeOldAds(),e.processConnectResult.apply(e,[n]),t({status:!0})}).catch(function(e){(0,s[yeab("0x3d")])(e),t({status:!1,error:e})})})}},{key:"addClassToTags",value:function(){function e(e){for(var t=e.length;t;t--){var n=Math.floor(Math.random()*t),r=[e[n],e[t-1]];e[t-1]=r[0],e[n]=r[1]}return e}var t=window.document.querySelectorAll("div,section,article,header,footer,main,aside,a,span,p,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6,table,tr,td,th");if(t)for(var n=t.length,r=0;r<n;r++)try{var o=Math[yeab("0x49")]()[yeab("0x42")](36).replace(/[^a-z]+/g,"");t[r].classList.add(o.substr(0,4+Math[yeab("0x4a")](Math.random()*o.length*.5))),t[r].className=e(t[r].className.split(" "))[yeab("0x4b")](" ")}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}}},{key:"processConnectResult",value:function(t){t&&t.UserID&&(window[t.UserID]=this,t.MatchingUrl&&e.syncCookies(t),t.Blocks&&this.renderBanners(t[yeab("0x4c")],t))}},{key:"updateChoiseStatus",value:function(t,n,r){var o=this;clearTimeout(this.updateChoiseStatusIDs[n.placeSettings.placeId]),this.updateChoiseStatusIDs[n.placeSettings.placeId]=setTimeout(function(){e.Transport.emit({Event:"update-choise-status",Data:{UserID:t.UserID,PageID:t[yeab("0x4d")],SessionID:t[yeab("0x4e")],placeCount:n.placeSettings.count,placeID:n.placeSettings.placeId,placeType:"default",choiceID:n.choice.choiceID,choiceType:n.choice.choiceType,Host:window.location.host,PageType:n.placeSettings.pageId,time:o.timerAdIsLoaded.getTimer(),status:r}}).then(o[yeab("0x4f")].bind(o)).catch(e.processConnectError)},500)}},{key:"addBlock2Place",value:function(e){return 1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1],!!this.banners&&(this.banners[yeab("0x50")](e),!0)}},{key:"checkAdPlace",value:function(e){}},{key:"encodeSources",value:function(){-1===location.search[yeab("0x11")]("encode_sources=false")&&new a.default(e.Transport,e.hosts[0])}},{key:"renderBanners",value:function(t,n){var r=this;t.forEach(function(t){var o=t.PlaceSelector,i={content:{css:t.PlaceContent.css,html:t.PlaceContent.html,js:t.PlaceContent.js},placeSettings:{count:o.Count,insertType:o.Insert,selector:o.Selector,pageId:t.PageID,placeId:t.PlaceID,css:t.PlaceSettings.css,forceRender:o.forceRender,bannerType:t.PlaceSettings.type},itemsSettings:{itemsAttribute:t.PlaceSettings.itemsAttribute,itemsSelector:t.PlaceSettings.itemsSelector,itemsTag:t.PlaceSettings.itemsTag},choice:{choiceID:t.choiceID,choiceType:t.choiceType}};o.sspParameters&&(i.sspSettings={"begun-auto-pad":o.sspParameters["begun-auto-pad"],"begun-block-id":o.sspParameters["begun-block-id"],"alternative-ads":o.sspParameters["alternative-ads"],impression_id:o.sspParameters.impression_id,creative_oid:o.sspParameters.creative_oid}),r.banners.onVisible(function(t){r.updateChoiseStatus(n,t,!0);var o=e.loadPlaces()||[];o[t.placeSettings.placeId]=t.placeSettings.placeId.toString(),e.savePlaces(o)}),r.banners.onInVisible(function(e){r.updateChoiseStatus(n,e,!1)}),r.banners.renderBanner(i)})}},{key:"getRandomBaits",value:function(){return e.Transport.emit({Data:{RUID:this.ruid},Event:"detect-baits"})}}],[{key:"processConnectError",value:function(e){}},{key:"syncCookies",value:function(t){for(var n=window.document.getElementsByTagName("a"),r=0;r<n.length;r++)try{var o=n[r];if(o&&"string"==typeof o.href&&"function"==typeof o.href.indexOf&&0===o.href.indexOf("http")&&o[yeab("0x51")].startsWith(location.origin)){var i=e[yeab("0x52")].getEncodedLinkSync(t.MatchingUrl+"&location="+encodeURIComponent(o.href));i&&(o.href=i)}}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}window.document.body.addEventListener("click",function(n){("a"!==n.target.nodeName.toLocaleLowerCase()||e.hosts.every(function(e){return-1===n.target.href.indexOf(e)}))&&(location.href=e.Transport.getEncodedLinkSync(t.MatchingUrl+"&location="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)),n.preventDefault())})}},{key:"cleanOldPlaces",value:function(){try{for(var e=1;e<10;e++)for(var t=0;t<10;t++)for(var n=0;n<100;n++){var r=e+"."+t+"."+n;"3.3.9"!==r&&(window.localStorage.removeItem((0,o.default)("Anti-AdBlock-"+r+"-is-adblock").toString()),window.localStorage[yeab("0x53")]((0,o.default)("Anti-AdBlock-"+r+"-good-places").toString()))}}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}}},{key:"saveUrlCache",value:function(t){try{var n=e.Transport.encodeSync(t,e[yeab("0x54")]);n&&window.localStorage[yeab("0x55")]((0,o.default)("Anti-AdBlock-3.3.9-url-cache").toString(),n)}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}}},{key:"loadUrlCache",value:function(){try{return e.Transport.decodeSync(window.localStorage.getItem((0,o.default)("Anti-AdBlock-3.3.9-url-cache").toString()),e[yeab("0x54")])}catch(f){if("xqBms"!==yeab("0x56"))(0,s.logError)(f);else{var t=3<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:"capirs",n=this,r=4<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[4]?arguments[4]:"adblock",i=5<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[5]?arguments[5]:"check_size",a=window.document.querySelector(f);if(!a)return null;var u=0,c=function(i){var s=new Date,u=Math.abs(s.getTime()-e.getTime()),c=[["blocktype",t].join("="),["format",a.clientWidth+"x"+a[yeab("0x57")]].join("="),["width",a.clientWidth].join("="),["height",a.clientHeight].join("="),["time",u].join("="),["place",r].join("="),["pad_id",o["begun-auto-pad"]].join("="),["block_id",o["begun-block-id"]].join("="),["reason",i].join("="),["impression_id",o.impression_id].join("=")].join("&");n.insertImage(c)},l=function(){c("unload")};window.setTimeout(function e(){u++,1e4<a.clientHeight*a.clientWidth||500<u?(c(i),window.removeEventListener("beforeunload",l)):window.setTimeout(e,50)},50),window.addEventListener("beforeunload",l)}}return null}},{key:"savePlaces",value:function(t){try{var n=e.Transport.encodeSync(t,e.PASSWORD);n&&window.localStorage[yeab("0x55")]((0,o.default)(yeab("0x58")).toString(),n)}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}}},{key:"loadPlaces",value:function(){try{return e.Transport.decodeSync(window[yeab("0x44")][yeab("0x5a")]((0,o.default)("Anti-AdBlock-3.3.9-good-places").toString()),e[yeab("0x54")])}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}return null}}]),e}();(t.default=v).documentWidth=0,v.documentHeight=0,v[yeab("0x4c")]=[],v.drawnBlocks=[],v.PASSWORD="xmas",v.origin=location.protocol+"//"+location[yeab("0x5b")],v.hosts=["//palacesquare.rambler.ru"],v.Transport=new u.default({Urls:b.getUrls(v.hosts),Password:v.PASSWORD,ConnectionTimeout:1e4,ReConnectionTimeout:500,Transports:{style:{SubTransports:{name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}}}})},function(e,t,n){(function(e){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var n="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&yeab("0x36")==("undefined"==typeof Symbol?"undefined":_typeof(Symbol))&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=void 0;(o="undefined"==typeof window?void 0!==e?e:{}:window).location||(o.location={origin:""});var i=function(){function e(t){!function(e,t){if("bhhFu"===yeab("0x5d")){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}else if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.defaultSettings={StrictSSL:!1,GZIP:!0,XAccelRedirect:"",ProxyCachePath:"",ProxyCacheTimeout:36e5,ServerType:"http",HTTPSKeyPath:"",HTTPSCertPath:"",MaxProxySize:1073741824,ConnectionTimeout:1e4,ProxyTimeout:1e4,IgnoredQueryParams:{safe:!0,utm_medium:!0,utm_source:!0,utm_campaign:!0,utm_term:!0,utm_content:!0},IgnoredNames:{safe:!0},IgnoredRequestPaths:{test:!0,xmas:!0,weekend:!0,reobtain:!0,uniform:!0,barflies:!0,abduces:!0,suitor:!0,yachted:!0,safe:!0},IgnoredRequestHeaders:{accept:!0,"accept-encoding":!0,"accept-language":!0,"cache-control":!0,"chrome-proxy":!0,connection:!0,"content-length":!0,"content-type":!0,cookie:!0,dnt:!0,from:!0,host:!0,origin:!0,pragma:!0,"proxy-authorization":!0,referer:!0,"rvbd-csh":!0,"rvbd-ssh":!0,"save-data":!0,"surrogate-capability":!0,te:!0,"upgrade-insecure-requests":!0,"user-agent":!0,via:!0,"x-authenticated-groups":!0,"x-authenticated-use":!0,"x-bluecoat-via":!0,"x-compress":!0,"x-forwarded-for":!0,"x-forwarded-proto":!0,"x-imforwards":!0,"x-iws-via":!0,"x-real-host":!0,"x-real-404":!0,"x-real-ip":!0,"x-requested-with":!0,"x-turbo-id":!0,"x-wap-profile":!0,"x-yandex-turbo":!0,safe:!0,range:!0,"if-range":!0,forwarded:!0,prefer:!0},OptimizeImages:!1,Password:"xmas",ReConnectionTimeout:500,Transports:{fetch:{HttpMethods:{GET:!0,PATCH:!0,POST:!0,PUT:!0},SubTransports:{body:!0,header:!0,name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}},iframe:{SubTransports:{name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}},script:{SubTransports:{name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}},style:{SubTransports:{name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}},styleextend:{Params:{PartLength:100},SubTransports:{name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}},styleadvanced:{SubTransports:{name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}},xhr:{HttpMethods:{GET:!0,PATCH:!0,POST:!0,PUT:!0},SubTransports:{body:!0,header:!0,name:!0,params:!0,path:!0}}},Urls:[o.location[yeab("0x5e")]+"/"],WithoutHttpServer:!1},this[yeab("0x5f")]=t,this.cryptoModule=""}return r(e,[{key:"getEncodedLinkSync",value:function(e){if(e){var t=this.encodeSync({data:{Action:"Redirect",Refferer:location.href,Protocol:location[yeab("0x60")],Host:location.host},link:e},this.Settings.Password);if(t){var n=this.getTransport(["path","name","params"],yeab("0x61"));return this.getDataAndUrl(t,this.Settings.Urls[Math.floor(Math[yeab("0x49")]()*this.Settings.Urls.length)],n).url}return null}return null}},{key:"getEncodedLink",value:function(e){var t=this;return new Promise(function(n,r){var o=t.getEncodedLinkSync(e);o?n(o):r()})}},{key:"getEncodedProxySync",value:function(e){var t=1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:s.unknown;if(e){var n=this.encodeSync({data:{Action:"Proxy",Refferer:location.href,Protocol:location.protocol,Host:location.host,LinkType:t},link:e},this.Settings.Password);if(n){var r=this[yeab("0x62")](["path","name","params"],"base");return this.getDataAndUrl(n,this.Settings.Urls[Math.floor(Math.random()*this[yeab("0x5f")].Urls.length)],r).url}return null}return null}},{key:"getEncodedProxy",value:function(e){var t=this;return new Promise(function(n,r){var o=t.getEncodedProxySync(e);o?n(o):r()})}},{key:"getEncodedProxyLinkReason",value:function(e){var t=1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:"pixel";if(e){var n=this.encodeSync({data:{Action:"Proxy",Refferer:location.href,Protocol:location.protocol,Host:location.host,Reason:t},link:e},this.Settings.Password);if(n){var r=this.getTransport(["path","name","params"],"base");return this.getDataAndUrl(n,this.Settings.Urls[Math[yeab("0x4a")](Math.random()*this.Settings.Urls.length)],r).url}return null}return null}},{key:"getEncodedPixel",value:function(e){if(e){var t=this.encodeSync({data:{Action:"Pixel",Refferer:location[yeab("0x51")],Protocol:location[yeab("0x60")],Host:location.host,Cookies:document[yeab("0x63")]},link:e},this[yeab("0x5f")].Password);if(t){var n=this.getTransport(["path","name","params"],"base"),r=Math.floor(Math[yeab("0x49")]()*this.Settings.Urls[yeab("0x39")]);return this.getDataAndUrl(t,this.Settings[yeab("0x64")][r],n).url}return null}return null}},{key:"getTransport",value:function(e,t){for(var n=[],r=0;r<e.length;r++){var o=e[r];("base"===t||this.Settings&&this[yeab("0x5f")].Transports&&this.Settings.Transports[t]&&this.Settings.Transports[t].SubTransports&&this.Settings.Transports[t].SubTransports[o])&&n.push(o)}for(var i=[];0===i.length;)for(var a=0;a<n.length;a++).5<Math.random()&&i.push(n[a]);return i}},{key:"getDataAndUrl",value:function(t,n,r){var o=r.length;return t=e.stringChunks(t,o,Math.ceil(t.length/o)),-1!==r.indexOf("path")&&(n=e.pathSubTransport(n,t.shift())),-1!==r.indexOf(yeab("0x65"))&&(n=e.nameSubTransport(n,t[yeab("0x66")]())),-1!==r.indexOf("params")&&(n=e[yeab("0x67")](n,t.shift())),{data:t,url:n}}}],[{key:"getChoiseType",value:function(t,n){return 0===t?e.isObjectNotEmpty(n.normal)?"normal":e.isObjectNotEmpty(n[yeab("0x68")])?yeab("0x68"):"good":0<t?e.isObjectNotEmpty(n[yeab("0x68")])?"bad":e[yeab("0x69")](n.normal)?"normal":"good":t<0?e.isObjectNotEmpty(n.good)?"good":e.isObjectNotEmpty(n.normal)?"normal":"bad":void 0}},{key:"getChoiceID",value:function(e,t){var n=Object.keys(t[e]);return n[n.length*Math.random()<<0]}},{key:"headerSubTransport",value:function(t){for(var n=t.length,r=Math.max(Math.ceil(Math.random()*n*.5),8),o=e.stringChunks(t,Math.ceil(n/r),r),i=0;i<o.length;i++)o[i]=encodeURIComponent(o[i]);for(var a=[],s=0;s<o.length;s++)a.push(e[yeab("0x6a")]());a=a[yeab("0x6b")]();for(var u={},c=0;c<o.length;c++)u[a[c]]=o[c];return u}},{key:"nameSubTransport",value:function(e,t){return e+encodeURIComponent(t)}},{key:"paramsSubTransport",value:function(t,n){for(var r=n.length,o=Math.max(Math.ceil(Math.random()*r*.5),8),i=e.stringChunks(n,Math.ceil(r/o),o),a=0;a<i.length;a++)i[a]=encodeURIComponent(i[a]);for(var s=[],u=0;u<i.length;u++)s.push(e.getRandomWord());s=s.sort();for(var c={},l=0;l<i.length;l++)c[s[l]]=i[l];return t+"?"+Object.keys(c).map(function(e){return e+"="+c[e]}).join("&")}},{key:"pathSubTransport",value:function(t,n){for(var r=n.length,o=Math.max(Math.ceil(Math.random()*r*.5),8),i=e.stringChunks(n,Math.ceil(r/o),o),a=0;a<i.length;a++)i[a]=encodeURIComponent(i[a]);return t+i[yeab("0x4b")]("/")+"/"}},{key:"stringChunks",value:function(e,t,n){for(var r=[],o=0;o<t;o++)r.push(e[yeab("0x6c")](o*n,n));return r}},{key:"getRandomWord",value:function(){var e=Math[yeab("0x49")]().toString(36).replace(/[^a-z]+/g,"");return e.substr(0,4+Math.floor(Math.random()*e.length*.5))}},{key:"getRandomSelector",value:function(){return[e.getRandomWord(),"-",Date.now().toString(36).replace(/[^a-z]+/g,""),"-",Math.round(1e8*(o.performance||Date).now()).toString(36).replace(/[^a-z]+/g,"")].join("")}},{key:yeab("0x69"),value:function(e){for(var t in e)if(e.hasOwnProperty(t))return!0;return!1}},{key:"combineSettings",value:function(t,r){var o=void 0;if(("boolean"==typeof t||"number"==typeof t||"string"==typeof t||"function"==typeof t||"boolean"==typeof t||yeab("0x6d")===(void 0===t?"undefined":n(t))&&t)&&(void 0===t?"undefined":n(t))===(void 0===r?"undefined":n(r))){if("object"===(void 0===(o=t)?"undefined":n(t)))for(var i in r)r.hasOwnProperty(i)&&(o[i]=e.combineSettings(o[i],r[i]))}else o=r;return o}}]),e}();t[yeab("0x3a")]=i;var a,s=t.EProxyResource=void 0;(a=s||(t.EProxyResource=s={})).link="text/css",a.image="image/*",a[yeab("0x6e")]="unknown"}).call(this,n(3))},function(e,t,n){(function(t){!function(n){var r=setTimeout;function o(){}function i(e){if(!(this instanceof i))throw new TypeError("Promises must be constructed via new");if("function"!=typeof e)throw new TypeError("not a function");this._state=0,this._handled=!1,this._value=void 0,this._deferreds=[],l(e,this)}function a(e,t){for(;3===e[yeab("0x6f")];)e=e._value;0!==e._state?(e._handled=!0,i._immediateFn(function(){var n=1===e._state?t.onFulfilled:t.onRejected;if(null!==n){var r;try{r=n(e._value)}catch(e){return void u(t.promise,e)}s(t.promise,r)}else(1===e._state?s:u)(t[yeab("0x70")],e._value)})):e._deferreds.push(t)}function s(e,t){try{if(t===e)throw new TypeError("A promise cannot be resolved with itself.");if(t&&("object"==(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))||"function"==typeof t)){var n=t.then;if(t instanceof i)return e._state=3,e._value=t,void c(e);if("function"==typeof n)return void l((r=n,o=t,function(){r.apply(o,arguments)}),e)}e._state=1,e._value=t,c(e)}catch(t){u(e,t)}var r,o}function u(e,t){e._state=2,e._value=t,c(e)}function c(e){2===e._state&&0===e._deferreds.length&&i._immediateFn(function(){e._handled||i._unhandledRejectionFn(e._value)});for(var t=0,n=e._deferreds.length;t<n;t++)a(e,e._deferreds[t]);e._deferreds=null}function l(e,t){var n=!1;try{e(function(e){n||(n=!0,s(t,e))},function(e){n||(n=!0,u(t,e))})}catch(e){if(n)return;n=!0,u(t,e)}}i.prototype.catch=function(e){return this.then(null,e)},i.prototype.then=function(e,t){var n=new this.constructor(o);return a(this,new function(e,t,n){this.onFulfilled="function"==typeof e?e:null,this.onRejected=yeab("0x36")==(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))?t:null,this.promise=n}(e,t,n)),n},i.all=function(e){return new i(function(t,n){if(!e||void 0===e.length)throw new TypeError("Promise.all accepts an array");var r=Array.prototype.slice.call(e);if(0===r.length)return t([]);var o=r.length;function i(e,a){try{if(a&&(yeab("0x6d")==(void 0===a?"undefined":_typeof(a))||"function"==typeof a)){var s=a.then;if("function"==typeof s)return void s.call(a,function(t){i(e,t)},n)}r[e]=a,0==--o&&t(r)}catch(e){n(e)}}for(var a=0;a<r.length;a++)i(a,r[a])})},i.resolve=function(e){return e&&"object"==(void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e))&&e.constructor===i?e:new i(function(t){t(e)})},i.reject=function(e){return new i(function(t,n){n(e)})},i.race=function(e){return new i(function(t,n){for(var r=0,o=e.length;r<o;r++)e[r].then(t,n)})},i._immediateFn="function"==typeof t&&function(e){t(e)}||function(e){r(e,0)},i[yeab("0x72")]=function(e){"undefined"!=typeof console&&console&&console.warn("Possible Unhandled Promise Rejection:",e)},i._setImmediateFn=function(e){i._immediateFn=e},i._setUnhandledRejectionFn=function(e){i._unhandledRejectionFn=e},void 0!==e&&e.exports?e.exports=i:n.Promise||(n.Promise=i)}(this)})[yeab("0x34")](this,n(22).setImmediate)},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.LogLevels=void 0;var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object[yeab("0x6")](e,r[yeab("0x3")],r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(32))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=function(){var e=function e(){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this)};return o(e,null,[{key:"getLogger",value:function(e,t){return t?new i.default(e,t):new i.default(e,u[yeab("0x73")])}}]),e}();t[yeab("0x3a")]=a;var s,u=t.LogLevels=void 0;(s=u||(t.LogLevels=u={}))[s.verbose=0]="verbose",s[s.info=1]=yeab("0x74"),s[s.warn=2]="warn",s[s.error=3]="error"},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0});var r=n(42);Object.defineProperty(t,"EverCookie",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){var e;return(e=r,e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}).default}})},function(e,t,n){(function(e){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var n="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t[yeab("0x39")];n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r[yeab("0x75")]=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=window||e,a=function(){function e(){var n=this,r=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:200;!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.watch=function(){if("PApfS"===yeab("0x76"))return i(t)[yeab("0x3a")];try{try{n.parallelWatch()}catch(e){n._errorHandler(e)}try{n.serialWatch()}catch(e){n[yeab("0x77")](e)}setTimeout(n.watch,n.delay)}catch(e){n._errorHandler(e)}},this.delay=r,this.serialID=0,this.parallelStack={},this.serialStack={},this[yeab("0x78")]=this.parallelStack,this[yeab("0x79")]=null,this.watch()}return r(e,[{key:"subscribe",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{},t=e.context,n=void 0===t?o:t,r=e.callback,i=void 0===r?function(){return null}:r,a=e.params,s=void 0===a?[]:a,u=e.ID;try{return this.parallelSubscribe({context:n,callback:i,params:s,ID:u})}catch(e){this._errorHandler(e)}}},{key:yeab("0x1d"),value:function(e){try{var t=this.prepareParams(e);return!!t&&(this.parallelStack[t.ID]={callback:t.callback,context:t.context,params:t[yeab("0x7a")]},t.ID)}catch(e){this._errorHandler(e)}}},{key:"serialSubscribe",value:function(e){try{var t=this.prepareParams(e);return!!t&&(this.serialStack[t.ID]={callback:t.callback,context:t.context,params:t[yeab("0x7a")]},t.ID)}catch(e){if("TykEI"===yeab("0x7c")){if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return this.domStorage.removeAttribute(n),this.domStorage.save(this.hash),!1===this.getItem(e,t)}return!1}this._errorHandler(e)}}},{key:"unsubscribe",value:function(e){try{return this.parallelUnsubscribe(e)}catch(e){this._errorHandler(e)}}},{key:"parallelUnsubscribe",value:function(e){try{return!("string"!=typeof e||!this.parallelStack[e]||(this[yeab("0x7e")][e]=!1,delete this.parallelStack[e],0))}catch(e){this._errorHandler(e)}}},{key:"serialUnsubscribe",value:function(e){try{return!("string"!=typeof e||!this.serialStack[e]||(this.serialStack[e]=!1,delete this.serialStack[e],0))}catch(e){this._errorHandler(e)}}},{key:"getID",value:function(){return"x-"+(new Date).getTime()+"-"+Math.round(1e6*Math.random())}},{key:"prepareParams",value:function(e){return"object"===(void 0===e?yeab("0x7f"):n(e))&&(e.context=e.context||o,e.callback=e.callback||function(){return null},e.params=e.params||[],e.ID=e.ID||this.getID(),!("object"!==n(e.context)||"function"!=typeof e.callback||"object"!==n(e.params)||!Array.isArray(e.params)||"string"!=typeof e.ID)&&e)}},{key:"parallelWatch",value:function(){try{if(this.parallelStack&&"object"===n(this.parallelStack)&&0<Object.keys(this[yeab("0x7e")]).length)for(var e in this.parallelStack)if(this.parallelStack.hasOwnProperty(e))try{if(e&&"string"==typeof e){var t=this.parallelStack[e];t&&yeab("0x6d")===(void 0===t?"undefined":n(t))&&t.context&&t.callback&&t[yeab("0x7a")]&&"object"===n(t.context)&&"function"==typeof t.callback&&Array.isArray(t.params)&&t.callback.apply(t.context,t.params)}}catch(e){this._errorHandler(e)}}catch(e){this[yeab("0x77")](e)}}},{key:"serialWatch",value:function(){try{if(this.serialStack&&"object"===n(this.serialStack)){var e=Object.keys(this.serialStack);if(e&&0<e.length){this.serialID>=e.length&&(this.serialID=0);var t=e[this.serialID];if(this.serialID++,this.serialStack.hasOwnProperty(t)&&t&&"string"==typeof t){var r=this.serialStack[t];r&&"object"===(void 0===r?"undefined":n(r))&&r.context&&r.callback&&r.params&&"object"===n(r.context)&&"function"==typeof r.callback&&Array.isArray(r[yeab("0x7a")])&&r.callback[yeab("0x48")](r.context,r.params)}}}}catch(e){this._errorHandler(e)}}},{key:"_errorHandler",value:function(e){this.errorHandler&&this.errorHandler(e)}}]),e}();t.default=a}).call(this,n(3))},function(e,t,n){e[yeab("0x80")]=n(16)},function(e,t,n){var r;new(((r=n(9))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r}).default)},function(e,t,n){var r,o,i,a,s,u,c,l,f,d,h,y,b;e.exports=r=r||(o=Math,i=Object.create||function(){function e(){}return function(t){var n;return e[yeab("0x81")]=t,n=new e,e.prototype=null,n}}(),s=(a={})[yeab("0x82")]={},u=s.Base={extend:function(e){var t=i(this);return e&&t.mixIn(e),t.hasOwnProperty("init")&&this.init!==t.init||(t.init=function(){t.$super.init.apply(this,arguments)}),(t.init.prototype=t).$super=this,t},create:function(){var e=this.extend();return e.init.apply(e,arguments),e},init:function(){},mixIn:function(e){for(var t in e)e[yeab("0x83")](t)&&(this[t]=e[t]);e.hasOwnProperty("toString")&&(this.toString=e.toString)},clone:function(){return this.init.prototype.extend(this)}},c=s.WordArray=u.extend({init:function(e,t){e=this.words=e||[],this[yeab("0x84")]=null!=t?t:4*e.length},toString:function(e){return(e||f).stringify(this)},concat:function(e){var t=this.words,n=e.words,r=this.sigBytes,o=e.sigBytes;if(this.clamp(),r%4)for(var i=0;i<o;i++){var a=n[i>>>2]>>>24-i%4*8&255;t[r+i>>>2]|=a<<24-(r+i)%4*8}else for(i=0;i<o;i+=4)t[r+i>>>2]=n[i>>>2];return this.sigBytes+=o,this},clamp:function(){var e=this.words,t=this.sigBytes;e[t>>>2]&=4294967295<<32-t%4*8,e.length=o[yeab("0x85")](t/4)},clone:function(){var e=u.clone.call(this);return e.words=this.words.slice(0),e},random:function(e){for(var t,n=[],r=function(e){e=e;var t=987654321,n=4294967295;return function(){var r=((t=36969*(65535&t)+(t>>16)&n)<<16)+(e=18e3*(65535&e)+(e>>16)&n)&n;return r/=4294967296,(r+=.5)*(.5<o.random()?1:-1)}},i=0;i<e;i+=4){var a=r(4294967296*(t||o.random()));t=987654071*a(),n[yeab("0x1f")](4294967296*a()|0)}return new c.init(n,e)}}),l=a.enc={},f=l.Hex={stringify:function(e){for(var t=e.words,n=e.sigBytes,r=[],o=0;o<n;o++){var i=t[o>>>2]>>>24-o%4*8&255;r.push((i>>>4).toString(16)),r.push((15&i).toString(16))}return r.join("")},parse:function(e){for(var t=e.length,n=[],r=0;r<t;r+=2)n[r>>>3]|=parseInt(e.substr(r,2),16)<<24-r%8*4;return new c.init(n,t/2)}},d=l[yeab("0x86")]={stringify:function(e){for(var t=e.words,n=e.sigBytes,r=[],o=0;o<n;o++){var i=t[o>>>2]>>>24-o%4*8&255;r.push(String.fromCharCode(i))}return r.join("")},parse:function(e){for(var t=e.length,n=[],r=0;r<t;r++)n[r>>>2]|=(255&e.charCodeAt(r))<<24-r%4*8;return new(c[yeab("0x87")])(n,t)}},h=l.Utf8={stringify:function(e){try{return decodeURIComponent(escape(d.stringify(e)))}catch(e){throw new Error(yeab("0x88"))}},parse:function(e){return d.parse(unescape(encodeURIComponent(e)))}},y=s.BufferedBlockAlgorithm=u.extend({reset:function(){this._data=new c.init,this._nDataBytes=0},_append:function(e){yeab("0x89")==(void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e))&&(e=h.parse(e)),this._data.concat(e),this._nDataBytes+=e.sigBytes},_process:function(e){var t=this._data,n=t.words,r=t.sigBytes,i=this.blockSize,a=r/(4*i),s=(a=e?o.ceil(a):o.max((0|a)-this._minBufferSize,0))*i,u=o.min(4*s,r);if(s){for(var l=0;l<s;l+=i)this._doProcessBlock(n,l);var f=n.splice(0,s);t.sigBytes-=u}return new c.init(f,u)},clone:function(){var e=u.clone.call(this);return e._data=this._data.clone(),e},_minBufferSize:0}),s.Hasher=y.extend({cfg:u.extend(),init:function(e){this.cfg=this[yeab("0x8a")].extend(e),this.reset()},reset:function(){y.reset.call(this),this._doReset()},update:function(e){return this._append(e),this._process(),this},finalize:function(e){return e&&this._append(e),this._doFinalize()},blockSize:16,_createHelper:function(e){return function(t,n){return new e.init(n).finalize(t)}},_createHmacHelper:function(e){return function(t,n){return new b.HMAC.init(e,n).finalize(t)}}}),b=a.algo={},a)},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t[yeab("0x81")],n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=function(){function e(){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.tagBlockIndex={div:1,span:0,"*":0}}return r(e,[{key:"get",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]&&arguments[0],t=1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:null;if(t){for(var n=[],r=0;r<t;r++)n.push(this.get(e));return n}var o=Math.random().toString(36)[yeab("0xe")](/[^a-z]+/g,"");return e?o:o.substr(0,4+Math.floor(Math[yeab("0x49")]()*o.length*.5))}},{key:yeab("0x8b"),value:function(){return["div","span","*"]}},{key:"getAllAttributes",value:function(){return["class","data-*","*"]}},{key:"getPrefixes",value:function(){return["qnnsefkok",yeab("0x8c"),"ocwzjosl","hxxsgou","hutanlj","bywnzzbbzi","fpyqa","fikhpjuj","bsloinlfb","laplslt",yeab("0x8d"),"alwfid","lnmmhspf","mnqsrgpsd","elhfzoawo",yeab("0x8e"),"nqvtbdrp","xatghvfqz","ctbmykxxr",yeab("0x8f")]}},{key:"getIgnoredRequestPaths",value:function(){for(var e=this.getPrefixes(),t={"socket.io":!0,xmas:!0,weekend:!0,reobtain:!0,uniform:!0,barflies:!0,abduces:!0,suitor:!0,yachted:!0,safe:!0},n=0;n<e.length;n++)t[e[n]]=!0;return t}},{key:"getUrls",value:function(e){for(var t=this[yeab("0x90")](),n=[],r=0;r<t.length;r++)for(var o=t[r],i=0;i<e.length;i++){var a=e[i];n.push(a+"/"+o+"/")}return n}}]),e}();t.default=o},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t[yeab("0x39")];n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r[yeab("0x25")]||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r[yeab("0x38")]=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(9))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=n(10),s=n(1),u=function(){function e(t,n){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this[yeab("0x3e")]=(new Date).getTime(),this.urlsCache=i.default.loadUrlCache()||{},this.EXTREME_MODE=!0,this.Client=t,this[yeab("0x91")]=window[yeab("0x16")].querySelectorAll(yeab("0x92")),this.host=location.hostname[yeab("0x93")](".").slice(-2).join("."),this.sourceHost=n,this.iterateSources(this.sources),i.default.saveUrlCache(this.urlsCache)}return o(e,[{key:"iterateSources",value:function(e){var t=0;e=function(e){for(var t=e.length;t;t--){var n=Math.floor(Math.random()*t),r=[e[n],e[t-1]];e[t-1]=r[0],e[n]=r[1]}return e}([].slice.call(e));for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){var r=e[n],o=r.nodeName.toLowerCase();"img"===o?t<=5&&10<r.clientWidth&&10<r.clientHeight&&(t++,this.processSource(r,r.src,o)):this.processSource(r,r.href,o)}}},{key:"processSource",value:function(e,t,n){var r=this;if(!t)return!1;var o=t.split("://",2);if(1!==o.length&&yeab("0x94")!==o[0]&&"https"!==o[0])return!1;location.hostname.split(".").slice(-2).join(".");var i=-1===t.indexOf("//palacesquare.rambler.ru");if(this.isInDictionary(t)||!i)return!1;var s=a.EProxyResource.unknown;if(yeab("0x95")===n?s=a.EProxyResource.image:"link"===n&&(s=a.EProxyResource.link),!(this[yeab("0x96")][t]&&this[yeab("0x96")][t].link&&-1!==this.urlsCache[t][yeab("0x97")].indexOf(this.sourceHost)&&this.now-this.urlsCache[t].time<108e6)){var u=this[yeab("0x98")].getEncodedProxySync(t,s);u&&(this.urlsCache[t]={link:u,time:this.now})}if(this.urlsCache[t]&&this[yeab("0x96")][t][yeab("0x97")]&&-1!==this.urlsCache[t].link.indexOf(this.sourceHost)&&this.now-this.urlsCache[t].time<108e6){if("img"===n){var c=window.document.createElement(n);c.style[yeab("0x99")]="absolute",c.style.left="-10000px",c.style.bottom="-10000px",c.style.opacity="0",c.onload=this.onLoadImage.apply(this,[e,t,c]),c.onerror=function(){r[yeab("0x21")](c),r[yeab("0x9a")]&&r.removeSource(e)},c.src=this.urlsCache[t][yeab("0x97")],window.document.body.appendChild(c)}else if("link"===n){var l=window[yeab("0x16")].createElement(n);l.rel="stylesheet",l.type="text/css",l.crossOrigin="Anonymous",e.media&&(l.media=e.media),l.onload=this.onLoadLink.apply(this,[e,l]),l.onerror=function(){r.removeSource(l),r.EXTREME_MODE&&r.removeSource(e)},l[yeab("0x51")]=this.urlsCache[t].link,e.parentElement.insertBefore(l,e)}return!0}return!1}},{key:"isInDictionary",value:function(e){return n(20).exclude.some(function(t){return-1!==e[yeab("0x11")](t)})}},{key:"onLoadImage",value:function(e,t,n){var r=this;e.src=this.urlsCache[t].link,e[yeab("0x9b")]=function(){r.EXTREME_MODE||(e.src=t),r.removeSource(n)},e.onload=function(){r.removeSource(n)}}},{key:"onLoadLink",value:function(e,t){var n=this,r=setInterval(function(){for(var o=window.document.styleSheets,i=o.length,a=0;a<i;a++)try{var u=o[a];if(u.href===t.href&&u.cssRules&&0<u.cssRules.length){clearInterval(r),setTimeout(function(){n.removeSource(e)},500);break}}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}},500)}},{key:"removeSource",value:function(e){try{if(!e||!e.parentElement)return;e.parentElement.removeChild(e)}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}}}]),e}();t.default=u},function(e){e.exports={exclude:["topline","counter.yadro.ru","variti.net","tns-counter","f/1/global/font-face.css","favicon","adblock.adtech.rambler.ru","palacesquare.rambler.ru","localhost"]}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0});var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&yeab("0x36")==("undefined"==typeof Symbol?"undefined":_typeof(Symbol))&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?yeab("0x9c"):void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r[yeab("0x75")]=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object[yeab("0x6")](e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=u(n(2)),a=n(1),s=u(n(10));function u(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var c=n(11),l=function(e){var n=function e(){var t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this);var n=function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return!t||yeab("0x6d")!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(e.__proto__||Object[yeab("0x9d")](e)).call(this,t));return n.rate=0,n.choices=n.loadChoises(),n.choices?n.choices=n.filterChoises():n.choices=n.generateChoises(),e.cleanOldChoises(),n};return function(e,t){if("function"!=typeof t&&null!==t)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function, not "+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e.prototype=Object.create(t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(e,t):e.__proto__=t)}(n,s.default),o(n,null,[{key:"cleanOldChoises",value:function(){try{for(var e=1;e<3;e++)for(var t=0;t<10;t++)for(var n=0;n<100;n++){var r=e+"."+t+"."+n;"3.3.9"!==r&&window.localStorage.removeItem((0,i.default)("Anti-AdBlock-"+r).toString())}}catch(e){}}}]),o(n,[{key:"emit",value:function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return t.Event=t.Event||"",t.Data=t.Data||{},t.Debug=t.Debug||!1,t.Debug&&(t[yeab("0x9e")]="debug"),new c(function(r,o){var i=n.getChoiseType(e.rate,e.choices),a=n.getChoiceID(i,e.choices);if(a){var s=e.choices[i][a];new c(function(r,o){var i=s.Transport;t[yeab("0x9f")].Transport=i,t.Data.Callback=n.getRandomSelector(),t.Data.Action="Respond",t.Data[yeab("0xa0")]=s.Url,t.Data.Refferer=location.href,t.Data[yeab("0xa1")]=location.protocol,t[yeab("0x9f")].Host=location.host;var a=e.encodeSync({data:t.Data,event:t.Event},e.Settings[yeab("0xa2")]);a?e[i]({Choice:s,Debug:t.Debug,EncodedData:a,RawData:t.Data}).then(r).catch(o):o()})[yeab("0x40")](function(t){e.rate++,e.rate=Math.min(e.rate,1),"normal"===i?e.choices.normal[a]&&(e.choices.good[a]=e.choices.normal[a],delete e.choices.normal[a]):"bad"===i&&e.choices.bad[a]&&(e.choices.normal[a]=e.choices.bad[a],delete e.choices.bad[a]),e.saveChoises(),r(t)}).catch(function(){if(yeab("0xa3")===yeab("0xa4"))return(0,s.default)("3.3.9"+Math.round(1e5*Math.random()))[yeab("0x42")]();e.rate--,e.rate=Math.max(e.rate,-1),"normal"===i?e.choices.normal[a]&&(e.choices.bad[a]=e[yeab("0xa5")].normal[a],delete e[yeab("0xa5")].normal[a]):"good"===i&&e.choices.good[a]&&(e.choices.bad[a]=e.choices.good[a],delete e.choices.good[a]),e.saveChoises(),setTimeout(function(){e.emit(t).then(r).catch(o)},e.Settings.ReConnectionTimeout),e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout=2*e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout,e.Settings.ReConnectionTimeout=2*e.Settings.ReConnectionTimeout})}else 0===e.rate?e.rate=1:0<e.rate?e.rate=-1:e.rate<0&&(e.rate=0)})}},{key:"generateSubtransportChoices",value:function(e,t,n){var r=n.length;if(r)for(var o=0;o<r;o++)if("POST"===t.HttpMethod||"body"!==n[o]){var a=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(t));a.SubTransports.push(n[o]),e.normal[(0,i.default)(JSON.stringify(a)).toString()]=a,this.generateSubtransportChoices(e,a,n.slice(o+1))}}},{key:"filterChoises",value:function(){var e=this.generateChoises(),t={bad:{},good:{},normal:{}};for(var n in e.normal)e.normal.hasOwnProperty(n)&&(this.choices.good[n]?t.good[n]=e.normal[n]:this[yeab("0xa5")].bad[n]?t.bad[n]=e.normal[n]:t.normal[n]=e[yeab("0xa6")][n]);return t}},{key:"generateChoises",value:function(){for(var e={bad:{},good:{},normal:{}},t=0;t<this.Settings.Urls[yeab("0x39")];t++)for(var n=this.Settings.Urls[t],r=0;r<Object.keys(this.Settings.Transports).length;r++){var o=Object.keys(this.Settings[yeab("0xa7")])[r];if("function"==typeof this[o]){var i=Object.keys(this.Settings.Transports[o].SubTransports);if(this.Settings.Transports[o].HttpMethods)for(var a=Object.keys(this.Settings.Transports[o][yeab("0xa8")]),s=0;s<a.length;s++){var u=a[s];-1!==["GET","POST","PUT","PATCH"].indexOf(u)&&this[yeab("0xa9")](e,{Url:n,Transport:o,HttpMethod:u,SubTransports:[]},i)}else this.generateSubtransportChoices(e,{Url:n,Transport:o,HttpMethod:"GET",SubTransports:[]},i)}}return e}},{key:yeab("0xaa"),value:function(){try{if("ZNsAm"===yeab("0xad"))return window.screen.width;var e=this.encodeSync(this.choices,this.Settings.Password);e&&window.localStorage.setItem((0,i.default)("Anti-AdBlock-3.3.9").toString(),e)}catch(e){}}},{key:"loadChoises",value:function(){try{return this.decodeSync(window.localStorage.getItem((0,i.default)("Anti-AdBlock-3.3.9")[yeab("0x42")]()),this.Settings[yeab("0xa2")])}catch(e){}return null}},{key:"style",value:function(){if("oQAcE"===yeab("0xae")){var n=this,r=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return new c(function(e,t){var o=function(){try{s.href="",s.parentNode.removeChild(s)}catch(e){}t()},i=r.Choice.SubTransports,a=n[yeab("0xaf")](r.EncodedData,r.Choice.Url,i).url,s=window.document.createElement("link"),u=void 0,c=function(t,r){var o=s.sheet.cssRules[0].style.content;if(o){var i=n.decodeSync(o.replace(/\"/gi,""),n.Settings.Password);if(i)return e(i)}},l=function(){try{if(s.sheet&&0<s.sheet.cssRules.length){if(clearInterval(u),s.sheet.cssRules[0].cssText){var t=/([^{]*)\{([^}]*)\}/i.exec(s[yeab("0xb0")].cssRules[0].cssText);if(t){var r=/content:([^"'\s]*)["'\s]*([^"'\s;]*)["'\s;]*/i.exec(t[2]);if(r){var o=n.decodeSync(r[2],n.Settings.Password);if(o)return e(o)}}}c()}}catch(e){c()}};u=setInterval(l,100),s.onerror=o,s.onload=function(){clearInterval(u),l()},s.rel="stylesheet",s.type="text/css",s.crossOrigin="Anonymous",s.href=a;var f=window.document.querySelectorAll("script");if(0<f[yeab("0x39")]){var d=f[Math.floor(Math.random()*f[yeab("0x39")])];d.parentNode.insertBefore(s,d)}else window[yeab("0x16")].body.appendChild(s);setTimeout(o,n.Settings.ConnectionTimeout)})}var o=e.then;"function"!=typeof o||o.call(e,function(e){c(t,e)},u)}},{key:"styleextend",value:function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return new c(function(n,o){var i=function(){try{c.href="",c.parentNode.removeChild(c)}catch(e){}o()},a=t[yeab("0xb1")].SubTransports,u=e.getDataAndUrl(t.EncodedData,t.Choice[yeab("0xa0")],a).url,c=window.document.createElement("link"),l=void 0;l=setInterval(function(){if(c.sheet&&0<c.sheet.cssRules[yeab("0x39")]){var i=function(){clearInterval(l);for(var r=Math.floor(t.RawData.Callback.length/2),i=s.default.stringChunks(t.RawData[yeab("0xb2")],Math.ceil(t.RawData.Callback.length/r),r).reduce(function(e,t,n){return 0===n?e[t]="=":1===n&&(e[t]="+"),e},{}),a="",u=0;u<c.sheet.cssRules[yeab("0x39")];u++)c.sheet.cssRules[u]&&c.sheet.cssRules[u].selectorText&&(a+=c.sheet.cssRules[u].selectorText.substr(1).replace(new RegExp("("+Object.keys(i).join("|")+")",yeab("0xb3")),function(e){return i[e]}));return(a=e.decodeSync(a,e.Settings.Password))?{v:n(a)}:{v:o()}}();if("object"===(void 0===i?"undefined":r(i)))return i.v}},100),c.onerror=i,c.rel="stylesheet",c.type="text/css",c.crossOrigin="Anonymous",c.href=u;var f=window.document.querySelectorAll(yeab("0x2f"));if(0<f.length){var d=f[Math.floor(Math.random()*f.length)];d.parentNode[yeab("0xb4")](c,d)}else window.document.body.appendChild(c);setTimeout(i,e.Settings[yeab("0xb5")])})}},{key:"styleadvanced",value:function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return new c(function(n,r){var o=function(){try{s.href="",s.parentNode.removeChild(s)}catch(e){}r()},i=t[yeab("0xb1")].SubTransports,a=e.getDataAndUrl(t.EncodedData,t.Choice.Url,i)[yeab("0xb6")],s=window.document.createElement("link"),u=void 0;u=setInterval(function(){if(s.sheet&&0<s.sheet.cssRules.length){clearInterval(u);for(var t="",o=0;o<s.sheet.cssRules.length;o++)if(s.sheet.cssRules[o]&&s.sheet.cssRules[o].cssText){var i=s.sheet.cssRules[o].cssText.split("{")[1].split("}")[0].match(/[a-z]*:[^;]*;/gi);if(i)for(var a=0;a<i.length;a++){var c=i[a].split(":");if(c[1]=c[1].match(/[0-9]*/gi).filter(function(e){return""!==e}),"padding"===c[0]||yeab("0xb7")===c[0])if(c[1].length<4)switch(c[1].length){case 1:c[1]=[c[1][0],c[1][0],c[1][0],c[1][0]];break;case 2:c[1]=[c[1][0],c[1][1],c[1][0],c[1][1]];break;case 3:c[1]=[c[1][0],c[1][1],c[1][2],c[1][1]]}else 4<c[1].length&&(c[1].length=4);else yeab("0xb8")===c[0]||"background"===c[0]?3<c[1].length&&(c[1].length=3):1<c[1].length&&(c[1].length=1);for(var l=0;l<c[1].length;l++)t+=String.fromCharCode(c[1][l])}}return(t=e.decodeSync(t,e.Settings.Password))?n(t):r()}},100),s.onerror=o,s.rel="stylesheet",s.type="text/css",s.crossOrigin="Anonymous",s.href=a;var c=window.document.querySelectorAll("script");if(0<c.length){var l=c[Math.floor(Math.random()*c.length)];l.parentNode.insertBefore(s,l)}else window.document.body.appendChild(s);setTimeout(o,e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout)})}},{key:"script",value:function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return new c(function(n,r){var o=function(){try{s.src="",s.parentNode.removeChild(s),window[t.RawData.Callback]=void 0,delete window[t.RawData.Callback]}catch(e){}r()},i=t.Choice.SubTransports,a=e.getDataAndUrl(t.EncodedData,t.Choice.Url,i).url;window[t.RawData[yeab("0xb2")]]=function(o){s.parentNode.removeChild(s),window[t.RawData[yeab("0xb2")]]=void 0,delete window[t.RawData.Callback];var i=e.decodeSync(o,e.Settings.Password);i?n(i):r()};var s=window.document.createElement("script");s.onerror=o,s.type="text/javascript",s.async=!0,s.src=a;var u=window.document[yeab("0xb9")]("script");if(0<u.length){var c=u[Math.floor(Math.random()*u.length)];c.parentNode.insertBefore(s,c)}else window.document.body.appendChild(s);setTimeout(o,e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout)})}},{key:"iframe",value:function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return new c(function(n,r){var o=function(e){try{u.src="",u[yeab("0xba")][yeab("0xbb")](u),window.removeEventListener("message",s)}catch(e){}r()},i=t[yeab("0xb1")][yeab("0xbc")],a=e.getDataAndUrl(t.EncodedData,t.Choice.Url,i).url,s=function t(o){u.parentNode.removeChild(u),window.removeEventListener(yeab("0xbd"),t);var i=e.decodeSync(o[yeab("0xbe")],e.Settings.Password);i?n(i):r()};window.addEventListener("message",s,!1);var u=window.document.createElement("iframe");u.setAttribute("style","height:0;width:0;border:0"),u.setAttribute(yeab("0x18"),"0"),u.setAttribute("height","0"),u.onerror=o,u.src=a;var c=window.document.querySelectorAll("script");if(0<c.length){var l=c[Math.floor(Math.random()*c.length)];l.parentNode.insertBefore(u,l)}else window.document.body.appendChild(u);setTimeout(o,e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout)})}},{key:"fetch",value:function(e){function t(){return e.apply(this,arguments)}return t.toString=function(){return e.toString()},t}(function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return new c(function(r,o){var i=function(){o()},a=t.Choice.SubTransports,s=e.getDataAndUrl(t.EncodedData,t.Choice.Url,a),u=s.url,c=s.data,l={};-1!==a.indexOf("header")&&(l=n.headerSubTransport(c.shift()));var f={method:t.Choice.HttpMethod};-1!==a.indexOf("header")&&(f.headers=l),-1!==a.indexOf("body")&&(f.body=c.shift()),fetch(u,f).then(function(t){200===t.status?t.text().then(function(t){var n=e.decodeSync(t,e.Settings.Password);n?r(n):o()}).catch(o):o()}).catch(i),setTimeout(i,e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout)})})},{key:"xhr",value:function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments[yeab("0x39")]&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return new c(function(r,o){var i=void 0,a=function(){try{i[yeab("0xbf")]()}catch(e){}o()},s=t.Choice.SubTransports,u=e.getDataAndUrl(t.EncodedData,t.Choice[yeab("0xa0")],s),c=u[yeab("0xb6")],l=u.data,f={};for(var d in-1!==s.indexOf("header")&&(f=n.headerSubTransport(l.shift())),(i=new XMLHttpRequest).open(t.Choice.HttpMethod,c,!0),i.timeout=e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout,f)f.hasOwnProperty(d)&&i[yeab("0xc0")](d,decodeURIComponent(f[d]));i.onreadystatechange=function(){if(i.readyState===XMLHttpRequest.DONE)if(200===i.status){var t=e.decodeSync(i.responseText,e.Settings.Password);t?r(t):o()}else o()},i.onerror=a,-1!==s.indexOf("body")?i.send(l.shift()):i.send(),setTimeout(a,e.Settings.ConnectionTimeout)})}},{key:"decode",value:function(e,t){var n=this;return new c(function(r,o){var i=n.decodeSync(e,t);i?r(i):o()})}},{key:"encode",value:function(e,t){var n=this;return new c(function(r,o){var i=n.encodeSync(e,t);i?r(i):o()})}},{key:"decodeSync",value:function(e,t){try{var n=decodeURIComponent(window.escape(window.atob(e))).split("@");return n.shift(),n=JSON.parse(n.join("@")),this.cryptoModule="base64salt",n}catch(e){}try{var r=decodeURIComponent(window.escape((0,a.atob)(e))).split("@");return r.shift(),r=JSON.parse(r.join("@")),this.cryptoModule="base64salt",r}catch(e){}try{var o=JSON[yeab("0xc1")](decodeURIComponent(window.escape(window.atob(e))));return this.cryptoModule=yeab("0xc2"),o}catch(e){}return!1}},{key:yeab("0xc3"),value:function(e,t){if(""===this.cryptoModule||"base64salt"===this[yeab("0xc4")])try{return window.btoa(window.unescape(encodeURIComponent((1e8*Math.random()).toString(36)+"@"+JSON.stringify(e))))}catch(e){}return null}}]),n}();t.default=l},function(e,t,n){(function(e){var r=void 0!==e&&e||"undefined"!=typeof self&&self||window,o=Function.prototype.apply;function i(e,t){this._id=e,this[yeab("0xc5")]=t}t.setTimeout=function(){if("tgVgd"===yeab("0xc6"))return new i(o.call(setTimeout,r,arguments),clearTimeout);var e=function(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,yeab("0xc7")in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}};return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t[yeab("0x81")],n),r&&e(t,r),t}},t.setInterval=function(){return new i(o.call(setInterval,r,arguments),clearInterval)},t.clearTimeout=t[yeab("0xc8")]=function(e){e&&e.close()},i.prototype.unref=i[yeab("0x81")].ref=function(){},i.prototype.close=function(){this._clearFn.call(r,this._id)},t[yeab("0xc9")]=function(e,t){clearTimeout(e._idleTimeoutId),e._idleTimeout=t},t.unenroll=function(e){clearTimeout(e._idleTimeoutId),e._idleTimeout=-1},t._unrefActive=t.active=function(e){if("Tusxv"!==yeab("0xca")){clearTimeout(e._idleTimeoutId);var t=e._idleTimeout;0<=t&&(e._idleTimeoutId=setTimeout(function(){e._onTimeout&&e._onTimeout()},t))}else p[yeab("0xcb")].call(this),this._doReset()},n(23),t.setImmediate="undefined"!=typeof self&&self.setImmediate||void 0!==e&&e.setImmediate||this&&this.setImmediate,t.clearImmediate="undefined"!=typeof self&&self[yeab("0xcc")]||void 0!==e&&e.clearImmediate||this&&this.clearImmediate}).call(this,n(3))},function(e,t,n){(function(e,t){!function(e,n){if(!e.setImmediate){var r,o,i,a,s,u=1,c={},l=!1,f=e.document,d=Object.getPrototypeOf&&Object.getPrototypeOf(e);d=d&&d.setTimeout?d:e,r="[object process]"==={}.toString.call(e.process)?function(e){t.nextTick(function(){y(e)})}:function(){if(e.postMessage&&!e.importScripts){var t=!0,n=e.onmessage;return e.onmessage=function(){t=!1},e.postMessage("","*"),e.onmessage=n,t}}()?(a="setImmediate$"+Math.random()+"$",s=function(t){t.source===e&&"string"==typeof t.data&&0===t[yeab("0xbe")].indexOf(a)&&y(+t.data.slice(a.length))},e.addEventListener?e.addEventListener("message",s,!1):e.attachEvent("onmessage",s),function(t){e.postMessage(a+t,"*")}):e[yeab("0xcd")]?((i=new MessageChannel).port1.onmessage=function(e){y(e.data)},function(e){i.port2.postMessage(e)}):f&&"onreadystatechange"in f[yeab("0xce")]("script")?(o=f.documentElement,function(e){var t=f.createElement("script");t.onreadystatechange=function(){y(e),t.onreadystatechange=null,o.removeChild(t),t=null},o.appendChild(t)}):function(e){setTimeout(y,0,e)},d.setImmediate=function(e){if("bqkPS"!==yeab("0xd0")){"function"!=typeof e&&(e=new Function(""+e));for(var t=new Array(arguments.length-1),n=0;n<t.length;n++)t[n]=arguments[n+1];var o={callback:e,args:t};return c[u]=o,r(u),u++}for(var i=0;i<u;i+=r)this._doProcessBlock(n,i);n.splice(0,u),t.sigBytes-=c},d.clearImmediate=h}function h(e){delete c[e]}function y(e){if(l)setTimeout(y,0,e);else{var t=c[e];if(t){l=!0;try{!function(e){var t=e.callback,r=e.args;switch(r.length){case 0:t();break;case 1:t(r[0]);break;case 2:t(r[0],r[1]);break;case 3:t(r[0],r[1],r[2]);break;default:t.apply(n,r)}}(t)}finally{h(e),l=!1}}}}}("undefined"==typeof self?void 0===e?this:e:self)})[yeab("0x34")](this,n(3),n(24))},function(e,t){var n,r,o=e.exports={};function i(){throw new Error("setTimeout has not been defined")}function a(){throw new Error("clearTimeout has not been defined")}function s(e){if(n===setTimeout)return setTimeout(e,0);if((n===i||!n)&&setTimeout)return n=setTimeout,setTimeout(e,0);try{return n(e,0)}catch(t){try{return n.call(null,e,0)}catch(t){return n.call(this,e,0)}}}!function(){try{n="function"==typeof setTimeout?setTimeout:i}catch(e){n=i}try{r="function"==typeof clearTimeout?clearTimeout:a}catch(e){r=a}}();var u,c=[],l=!1,f=-1;function d(){l&&u&&(l=!1,u[yeab("0x39")]?c=u.concat(c):f=-1,c.length&&h())}function h(){if(!l){var e=s(d);l=!0;for(var t=c.length;t;){for(u=c,c=[];++f<t;)u&&u[f].run();f=-1,t=c.length}u=null,l=!1,function(e){if(r===clearTimeout)return clearTimeout(e);if((r===a||!r)&&clearTimeout)return r=clearTimeout,clearTimeout(e);try{r(e)}catch(t){try{return r[yeab("0x34")](null,e)}catch(t){return r.call(this,e)}}}(e)}}function y(e,t){this[yeab("0xd1")]=e,this.array=t}function b(){}o.nextTick=function(e){var t=new Array(arguments.length-1);if(1<arguments.length)for(var n=1;n<arguments.length;n++)t[n-1]=arguments[n];c.push(new y(e,t)),1!==c[yeab("0x39")]||l||s(h)},y[yeab("0x81")].run=function(){this[yeab("0xd1")][yeab("0x48")](null,this.array)},o.title="browser",o[yeab("0xd2")]=!0,o[yeab("0xd3")]={},o.argv=[],o.version="",o.versions={},o.on=b,o.addListener=b,o.once=b,o.off=b,o.removeListener=b,o.removeAllListeners=b,o.emit=b,o.prependListener=b,o.prependOnceListener=b,o.listeners=function(e){return[]},o.binding=function(e){throw new Error("process.binding is not supported")},o.cwd=function(){return"/"},o.chdir=function(e){throw new Error("process.chdir is not supported")},o.umask=function(){return 0}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r[yeab("0x25")]||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=f(n(2)),i=f(n(26)),a=f(n(27)),s=f(n(28)),u=f(n(29)),c=n(1),l=f(c);function f(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var d=function(){function e(t){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.baitURLPrefix="//palacesquare.rambler.ru",this.blockingDetectors=[],this.commonRules=[];var n=10;(0,c.isInternetSlow)()&&(n=2),this.blockingDetectors[yeab("0x1f")](new i.default([{src:"//ssp.rambler.ru/context.jsp?wl=rambler&json=1&version=10&callback=Begun_Autocontext_saveFeed"}],t),new a.default([{src:"//www.rambler.ru/i/icons/icon-comment.svg?ads=adframe/adsbygoogle.js"},{src:"//an.yandex.ru/mapuid/yandex/"}],t),new s.default(t,n),new u.default([{url:"//api.rnet.plus/Scripts/embed.min.js"},{url:"//api.rnet.plus/Scripts/api.min.js?callback=RNetBlocksData"},{url:"//an.yandex.ru/system/context.js"},{url:"//ads.adfox.ru/getid?"}],t))}return r(e,[{key:"getCustomDetect",value:function(e){var t=this,n=1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:1e4;this[yeab("0xd4")]=[],e&&0<e.length&&e[yeab("0x33")](function(e){t.blockingDetectors[yeab("0x1f")](new a.default([{src:e}],n))})}},{key:"getBlockingStatus",value:function(){var e=this.insertBlockingBaits();return new Promise(function(t,n){Promise.all(e).then(function(e){t(e)}).catch(function(e){n(e)})})}},{key:"getCountOfBlocking",value:function(e){var t=0,n=0,r=e.reduce(function(e,t){return e.concat(t)},[]),o=!0,i=!1,a=void 0;try{for(var s,u=r[Symbol.iterator]();!(o=(s=u.next()).done);o=!0){var c=s.value;c.detect&&(n+=c.weight),t+=c.weight}}catch(e){i=!0,a=e}finally{try{!o&&u.return&&u.return()}finally{if(i)throw a}}return 0===n?0:n/t}},{key:"processRules",value:function(e){var t=1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:"

";try{var n=[];return e.split(t).forEach(function(e){var t=e;e.includes("*")&&(t=e[yeab("0xe")](/\*/g,l.default.getRandWord())),"/"===t[0]&&(t=t.slice(1,t.length)),n.push(t)}),n}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:"getRandomBaits",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:4;try{for(var t=[],n=0;n<e;n++){var r=l.default.getRandomInt(0,this.commonRules.length-1);t.push(this.commonRules[r])}return t}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:"insertBlockingBaits",value:function(){return this.blockingDetectors[yeab("0xd6")](function(e){return e.insertBlocks()})}},{key:"generateBaits",value:function(e,t){var n=this;return e.map(function(e){var r={};return r[t]=n.generateBlockingSrc(e),r})}},{key:"generateBlockingSrc",value:function(t){return"//"+this.baitURLPrefix+"/"+e[yeab("0xd7")]()+"/"+t}},{key:yeab("0xd8"),value:function(e){return e.join("").replace(/\*/,l.default.getRandWord())}}],[{key:"getRandomBaitSuffix",value:function(){try{return(0,o.default)("3.3.9"+Math.round(1e5*Math.random())).toString()}catch(e){return"Sc5eGDyD5D"}}},{key:yeab("0xd7"),value:function(){var e=["ssBLJ3YunE","d4cd3QMppK","ReLna4W2RH","JzA8Ch2QUK","C3Pt3mjTaM","2MtzC9mqxM","pr3ZFW2ePp",yeab("0xd9"),"Sc5eGDyD5D","eQaZSTFJdV","maZ2Fu4eYD","aaWPKvhJRG","MrpyhpjeSq","shUXHgn244","X6eD8tYFNw","U6qtEXnXz2","BTbKYrxWFS","JN6UrdpC7C","d9hHpUpEzj","zXspw8kvwQ","vYkRtP5MSx","ZtbEbXZmbf"];return e[Math.floor(Math.random()*e.length)]}}]),e}();t.default=d},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object[yeab("0x6")](e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(4))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=function(e){function t(e,n,r){!function(e,n){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this);var o=function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return!t||"object"!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(t.__proto__||Object.getPrototypeOf(t)).call(this,e,n));return o.className=t.name,r&&(o.weight=r),o}return function(e,t){if("function"!=typeof t&&null!==t)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function, not "+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e[yeab("0x81")]=Object[yeab("0xda")](t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(e,t):e[yeab("0xdb")]=t)}(t,i.default),o(t,[{key:"insertBlock",value:function(e){var t=this;return new Promise(function(n,r){var o=void 0;try{t.insertBlockTimeout=window.setTimeout(function(){n(t.onNotDetect({type:"Time exceed"}))},t.insertCheckTimeout),(o=document.createElement("script")).type=yeab("0xdc"),o.src=e.src,o.onload=function(e){n(t.onNotDetect(e))},o.onerror=o.onabort=function(e){n(t.onDetect(e))},window[yeab("0x16")].body.appendChild(o)}catch(e){r(e)}finally{i.default.removeSource(o)}})}}]),t}();t.default=a},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0});var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(4))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=function(e){function t(e,n,r){!function(e,n){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError(yeab("0x5c"))}(this);var o=function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return!t||"object"!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(t.__proto__||Object.getPrototypeOf(t)).call(this,e,n));return o.className=t.name,r&&(o.weight=r),o}return function(e,t){if(yeab("0x36")!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&null!==t)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function, not "+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e.prototype=Object.create(t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(e,t):e.__proto__=t)}(t,i.default),o(t,[{key:"insertBlock",value:function(e){var t=this;return new Promise(function(n,r){try{var o=document.createElement("img");o.src=e.src;var i=t.setCommonAttributes(e,o);e.alt&&o.setAttribute("alt",e.alt),o.setAttribute("style",t.commonStyles),window.document.body.appendChild(o),t.visibilityCallback(i,n,r)}catch(e){r(e)}})}}]),t}();t.default=a},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t[yeab("0x39")];n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(4))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=function(e){function t(e,n){!function(e,n){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this);var r=function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return!t||"object"!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(t.__proto__||Object[yeab("0x9d")](t)).call(this,[],e));return n&&(r.weight=n),r}return function(e,t){if("function"!=typeof t&&null!==t)throw new TypeError(yeab("0xdd")+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e.prototype=Object.create(t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object[yeab("0xde")](e,t):e.__proto__=t)}(t,i.default),o(t,[{key:"insertBlock",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t,n){e.isCapirsExists()?setTimeout(function(){void 0===window.Adf?t(e.onDetect("no window.Adf")):t(e.onNotDetect("window.Adf exists"))},e.insertBlockTimeout):(e.weight=0,t(e.onNotDetect("no capirs.js")))})}},{key:"insertBlocks",value:function(){return this.insertBlock().then(function(e){return[e]})}},{key:"isCapirsExists",value:function(){return 0<document.querySelectorAll("script[src*='rambler.ru/capirs_']").length}}]),t}();t.default=a},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r[yeab("0x75")]=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(4))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=function(e){function t(e,n,r){!function(e,n){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this);var o=function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return!t||"object"!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(t.__proto__||Object.getPrototypeOf(t)).call(this,e,n));return o.className=t.name,r&&(o.weight=r),o}return function(e,t){if("function"!=typeof t&&null!==t)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function, not "+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e.prototype=Object.create(t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(e,t):e.__proto__=t)}(t,i.default),o(t,[{key:"insertBlock",value:function(e){var t=this;return new Promise(function(n,r){var o=null;try{t.insertBlockTimeout=window.setTimeout(function(){n(t.onNotDetect({type:"Time exceed"})),o&&o.abort()},t.insertCheckTimeout),(o=new XMLHttpRequest).open("GET",e.url,!0),o.addEventListener("load",function(e){t.onRequestLoaded(e,n,r)}),o[yeab("0xdf")]("abort",function(e){t.onRequestFailed(o,n,r)}),o.addEventListener("error",function(e){t.onRequestFailed(o,n,r)}),o.send()}catch(e){r(t.onNotDetect(e))}})}},{key:"onRequestFailed",value:function(e,t,n){this.insertBlockTimeout&&(window.clearTimeout(this[yeab("0xe0")]),0===e.status?t(this.onDetect({type:"On request failed"})):t(this.onNotDetect({type:"On request has been loaded"})))}},{key:"onRequestLoaded",value:function(e,t,n){this.insertBlockTimeout&&(window.clearTimeout(this.insertBlockTimeout),t(this.onNotDetect({type:"On request has been loaded"})))}}]),t}();t.default=a},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=function(){function e(t){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.resetTimer(t)}return r(e,[{key:"resetTimer",value:function(e){this.startTime=e||+new Date,this[yeab("0xe1")]=void 0}},{key:"stopTimer",value:function(){this[yeab("0xe1")]=+Date.now()}},{key:"getTimer",value:function(){return this.startTime?this.endTime?this.endTime-this.startTime:+Date.now()-this.startTime:0}}]),e}();t[yeab("0x3a")]=o},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o,i,a="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},s=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t[yeab("0x39")];n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object[yeab("0x6")](e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),u=((r=n(12))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r}).default.getLogger("CapirsIntegration"),c=function(){function e(t){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.renderStatuses={count:0,percentage:0,total:0,blocks:[]},this.CAPIRS_TIMEOUT=2e3}return s(e,[{key:"isCapirsWorks",value:function(){return 0<this.getRenderedStatusByCapirs()[yeab("0xe7")]}},{key:"isAllowToRender",value:function(e){if(!e)return!0;this.getRenderedStatusByCapirs();for(var t=0;t<this.renderStatuses.blocks.length;t++){var n=this.renderStatuses.blocks[t],r=this.getCurrentCoordinates(document.getElementById(n)),o=this.getCurrentCoordinates(e);if(!r||!o)return!0;if(this.isOverlap(r,o))return!1}return!0}},{key:"getRenderedStatusByCapirs",value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:[o.rendered],t={percentage:0,total:0,count:0,blocks:[]};try{if(!(window[yeab("0xe8")]&&window.Adf.util&&window.Adf.util[yeab("0x78")]&&yeab("0x6d")===a(window.Adf.util.stack)))return t;var n=window.Adf.util.stack;for(var r in n)if(n.hasOwnProperty(r)){var i=n[r];e.includes(i[yeab("0xe9")])&&(t.count++,t.blocks.push(this.getDivIdFromElement(i.div_id))),t.total++}return 0<t.count&&0<t.total&&(t.percentage=Math[yeab("0xea")](t.count/t[yeab("0xeb")]*10)/10),this.renderStatuses=t}catch(e){return u.error({msg:"Error while get Capirs status of rendering",error:e}),t}}},{key:"waitCapirsResolve",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t,n){var r=+Date.now();setTimeout(function(){if("uIxRR"===yeab("0xec")){Object[yeab("0x6")](n,"__esModule",{value:!0});var e="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)};n.prependHttp=function(t,n){if("string"!=typeof t)throw new TypeError("Expected `url` to be of type `string`, got `"+(void 0===t?"undefined":e(t))+"`");return t=t.trim(),n=Object.assign({https:!1},n),/^.+\/\/|^(?!localhost)\w+:/.test(t)?t:t.replace(/^(\/\/|(?!.+?\/\/))/,n.https?"https://":"http://")}}else t(+Date.now()-r)},e.CAPIRS_TIMEOUT)})}},{key:"getDivIdFromElement",value:function(e){return"string"==typeof e?e:e instanceof HTMLElement?e.id:""}},{key:"getCurrentCoordinates",value:function(e){var t=e.getBoundingClientRect();return{lx:t[yeab("0xed")]+window.scrollX,ly:t[yeab("0x19")]+window.scrollY,rx:t.left+window.scrollX+t.width,ry:t[yeab("0x19")]+window.scrollY+t.height}}},{key:"isOverlap",value:function(e,t){return!(e.lx>t.rx||t.lx>e.rx||e.ly>t.ry||t.ly>e.ry)}}]),e}();t.default=c,(i=o||(o={})).rendered="rendered",i.not_rendered="not_rendered",i.pending="pending"},function(e,t,n){Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r[yeab("0x25")]=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object[yeab("0x6")](e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=n(12),i=function(){function e(){var t=0<arguments[yeab("0x39")]&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:"UnknownClass",n=arguments[1];for(var r in function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.nullLogger=function(){},this.moduleName=t,o.LogLevels)if(o.LogLevels.hasOwnProperty(r)&&!isNaN(Number(r))){var i=Number(r);this[o.LogLevels[r]]=n<=i?this.logger:this.nullLogger}}return r(e,[{key:"logger",value:function(e){var t=e;t.module=this[yeab("0xef")],console.log(JSON.stringify(t))}}]),e}();t.default=i},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(34))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=n(5),s=n(1),u=function(){var e=function e(t){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.rawBanners=[],this.availableStyles=[],this.RECALL_TIMES=4,this.RECALL_TIMEOUT=4,this.bannerFactory=new i.default(t),this.getAvailableStyleSheets(),this.uniqueTransport=t,this[yeab("0x2a")]=window.document.querySelectorAll("script")};return o(e,[{key:"forceCallAd",value:function(e){var t=this,n=1<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:0;this.rawBanners[e]?this.rawBanners[e].forceRender():n<this.RECALL_TIMES&&window.setTimeout(function(){t.forceCallAd(e,++n)},this.RECALL_TIMEOUT)}},{key:"renderBanner",value:function(e){e.content.js=this.encodeJs(e.content.js),e.content.css=this.encodeCSS(e[yeab("0x28")].css);var t=this.bannerFactory.createBanner(e,this.pageScripts);this.rawBanners.push(t),t.once(a.EEventBanner.visible,this.onVisibleCb),t.once(a.EEventBanner.invisible,this.onInVisibleCb),t.render()}},{key:"onVisible",value:function(e){this.onVisibleCb=e}},{key:"onInVisible",value:function(e){this.onInVisibleCb=e}},{key:"removeOldAds",value:function(){this.rawBanners.forEach(function(e){e.remove()}),this.rawBanners=[]}},{key:"getAvailableStyleSheets",value:function(){if(!this.availableStyles||0===this.availableStyles.length){this.availableStyles=[];for(var e=window.document.styleSheets,t=0;t<e.length;t++){var n=e[t];try{if(n&&"cssRules"in n){var r=n.cssRules;r&&0<r[yeab("0x39")]&&this.availableStyles.push(n)}}catch(e){}}if(this.availableStyles[yeab("0x39")]<10)for(var o=window.document.querySelectorAll("head,body,section,header,footer,aside,main,div"),i=0;i<10;i++)try{var a=window.document.createElement("style");a.type="text/css",o[Math.floor(Math.random()*o.length)].appendChild(a);var u=window.document.styleSheets.length-1;this.availableStyles.push(window.document[yeab("0xf0")].item(u))}catch(e){(0,s[yeab("0x3d")])(e)}}return this.availableStyles}},{key:"encodeJs",value:function(e){for(var t=this,n=0;n<e.length;n++)try{var r=e[n];r=r[yeab("0xe")](/(http(s)?:\/\/[^"]+)/gi,function(e){return t[yeab("0xf1")].getEncodedLinkSync(e)})}catch(e){(0,s.logError)(e)}return e}},{key:yeab("0xf2"),value:function(e){try{var t=[],n=e.match(/((\s*?@media[\s\S]*?){([\s\S]*?)}\s*?})|(([\s\S]*?){([\s\S]*?)})/g);if(!n)return e;for(var r=0;r<n.length;r++){var o=n[r].trim();o&&t.push(o)}return t.join("")}catch(e){return(0,s.logError)(e),""}}}]),e}();t.default=u},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r[yeab("0x75")]=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=s(n(35)),i=s(n(37)),a=s(n(38));function s(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var u=function(){function e(t){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.uniqueTransport=t}return r(e,[{key:"createBanner",value:function(e,t){var n=e.placeSettings.bannerType;return"true"===e[yeab("0x2d")].forceRender?new o.default(e,t):"yandex"===n?new a.default(e,t):"ssp"===n?new(i[yeab("0x3a")])(e,t,this.uniqueTransport):void 0}}]),e}();t.default=u},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r[yeab("0x3")],r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=function e(t,n,r){null===t&&(t=Function.prototype);var o=Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(t,n);if(void 0===o){var i=Object.getPrototypeOf(t);return null===i?void 0:e(i,n,r)}if("value"in o)return o.value;var a=o.get;return void 0!==a?a.call(r):void 0},i=n(5),a=u(n(7)),s=u(n(1));function u(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var c=function(e){function t(){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,t);var e=function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return!t||"object"!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(t.__proto__||Object.getPrototypeOf(t)).apply(this,arguments));return e.state=i.EEventBanner.pending,e}return function(e,t){if("function"!=typeof t&&null!==t)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function, not "+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e.prototype=Object.create(t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(e,t):e.__proto__=t)}(t,a.default),r(t,[{key:"render",value:function(){this.state&&this.state===i.EEventBanner.waitData?(this.place.recheckPlace(),o(t.prototype.__proto__||Object.getPrototypeOf(t.prototype),"render",this).call(this),this.state=i.EEventBanner.rendering):this.state=i.EEventBanner.waitCall}},{key:"forceRender",value:function(){this.state&&this.state===i.EEventBanner.waitCall&&(this.place.recheckPlace(),o(t[yeab("0x81")].__proto__||Object[yeab("0x9d")](t.prototype),"render",this).call(this),this.state=i.EEventBanner.rendering),this.state=i.EEventBanner.waitData}},{key:"checkVisibility",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t){var n=window.document.querySelector(e.place[yeab("0x2e")]);s.default[yeab("0xf3")](n)?t(!0):setTimeout(function(){t(s.default.isVisiable(n))},1e3)})}}]),t}();t.default=c},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=n(1),i=function(){function e(t,n){var r=2<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2];!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.place=t,this.placeNode=this.getPlaceNode(this.place.selector),this.itemsSettings=n,r||(this.isExistedPlace()?this.blockSelector=this.generateBlockSelector(n):(0,o.logError)({msg:"Place does not exists",data:this.place}))}return r(e,[{key:"recheckPlace",value:function(){this.blockSelector=this.generateBlockSelector(this[yeab("0x26")]),this.placeNode=this.getPlaceNode(this.place.selector)}},{key:"changePlaceSelector",value:function(e){document.querySelector(e)&&(this.blockSelector=e)}},{key:"insertHtmlToPlace",value:function(e){if(null===this.placeNode)return(0,o.logError)({msg:"Place does not exists",data:this.place}),!1;switch(this.place.insertType){case"Before":this[yeab("0xf4")].insertAdjacentHTML(yeab("0xf5"),e);break;case"After":this[yeab("0xf4")].insertAdjacentHTML("afterend",e);break;case"Prepend":this.placeNode.insertAdjacentHTML("afterbegin",e);break;case"Append":this.placeNode.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend",e);break;case"Instead":this.placeNode.insertAdjacentHTML("beforebegin",e),this.placeNode.parentNode&&this.placeNode.parentNode.removeChild(this.placeNode);break;default:(0,o.logError)({msg:"Unknown type of banner insertion ",data:this.place})}}},{key:"getPlaceNode",value:function(e){var t=e.split("<"),n=window[yeab("0x16")].querySelector(t.join(">"));if(null===n)return null;for(var r=t.length-1;0<r;)null!==n.parentNode&&(n=n.parentNode),r--;return n}},{key:"isExistedPlace",value:function(){return this.placeNode&&null!==this.placeNode}},{key:"generateBlockSelector",value:function(e){return e.itemsTag+"["+e.itemsAttribute+'*="'+e.itemsSelector+'"]'}}]),e}();t.default=i},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r[yeab("0x25")]=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=n(5),i=s(n(7)),a=s(n(1));function s(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var u=function(e){function t(e,n,r){!function(e,n){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this);var i=function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError(yeab("0xf6"));return!t||"object"!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(t.__proto__||Object.getPrototypeOf(t)).call(this,e,n));return i.TRACKING_URL="//ssp.rambler.ru/blockstat?log_visibility=0&",i.uniqueTransport=r,i[yeab("0xf7")]=new Date,i.once(o.EEventBanner[yeab("0xf8")],i.onVisible.bind(i)),i}return function(e,t){if(yeab("0x36")!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&null!==t)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function, not "+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e.prototype=Object.create(t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(e,t):e.__proto__=t)}(t,i.default),r(t,[{key:"checkVisibility",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t){var n=0,r=window.setInterval(function(){if(3<n)return window.clearInterval(r),t(!1);var o=window.document.querySelector(e.place.blockSelector);if(o&&a[yeab("0x3a")].isVisiable(o)&&(window.clearInterval(r),t(!0)),e.banner.sspSettings&&e[yeab("0xe5")].sspSettings.creative_oid){var i='[data-creative-oid="'+e.banner.sspSettings[yeab("0xf9")]+'"]',s=window.document.querySelector(i);s&&a.default.isVisiable(s)&&(window.clearInterval(r),e[yeab("0xe4")].changePlaceSelector(i),t(!0))}n++},1e3)})}},{key:"onVisible",value:function(){this[yeab("0xfa")](this[yeab("0xe4")].blockSelector,this.banner.sspSettings,this.dateBeforeInsert)}},{key:"sendSSPBlockStat",value:function(e,t,n){var r=3<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:"capirs",o=this,i=4<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[4]?arguments[4]:"adblock",a=5<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[5]?arguments[5]:"check_size",s=window.document.querySelector(e);if(!s)return null;var u=0,c=function(e){var a=new Date,u=Math.abs(a.getTime()-n.getTime()),c=[[yeab("0xfb"),r][yeab("0x4b")]("="),["format",s.clientWidth+"x"+s.clientHeight].join("="),["width",s.clientWidth].join("="),["height",s.clientHeight].join("="),["time",u].join("="),[yeab("0xe4"),i].join("="),["pad_id",t[yeab("0xfc")]].join("="),["block_id",t[yeab("0xfd")]].join("="),["reason",e].join("="),["impression_id",t.impression_id].join("=")].join("&");o.insertImage(c)},l=function(){c(yeab("0xfe"))};window.setTimeout(function e(){u++,1e4<s.clientHeight*s.clientWidth||500<u?(c(a),window.removeEventListener("beforeunload",l)):window.setTimeout(e,50)},50),window.addEventListener("beforeunload",l)}},{key:"insertImage",value:function(e){var t=this.TRACKING_URL+e,n=this.uniqueTransport[yeab("0xff")](t),r=new Image;r.src=n,r.setAttribute(yeab("0xcf"),yeab("0x100")),window.document.body.appendChild(r),r.onload=r.onerror=function(){r[yeab("0xba")]&&r.parentNode.removeChild(r)}}}]),t}();t.default=u},function(e,t,n){Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=(r=n(7))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},i=function(e){function t(){return function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,t),function(e,t){if(!e)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return!t||"object"!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&"function"!=typeof t?e:t}(this,(t.__proto__||Object.getPrototypeOf(t)).apply(this,arguments))}return function(e,t){if("function"!=typeof t&&null!==t)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function, not "+(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t)));e.prototype=Object[yeab("0xda")](t&&t.prototype,{constructor:{value:e,enumerable:!1,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),t&&(Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(e,t):e.__proto__=t)}(t,o.default),t}();t.default=i},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r[yeab("0x38")]=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=n(40),i=n(13),a=n(1),s=c(n(2)),u=c(n(95));function c(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var l=function(){var e=function e(){var t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:"ruid";!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.uidKey="1",this.hash=(0,s.default)("Anti-AdBlock-saved-uid").toString(),this.detectCookieName="detect_count",this.splitCommonName="split",this.cookieName=t,this.everCookie=new i.EverCookie(this.hash),this.fpruid=new o.UserID};return r(e,[{key:yeab("0x101"),value:function(){var e=(0,a.getCookie)(this.cookieName);return this.isValidRuid(e)?e:null}},{key:"getFPruid",value:function(){return this.fpruid.getFingerPrint()}},{key:"getSyncFPruid",value:function(){return this.fpruid.getID()}},{key:"getOrSetUid",value:function(){var e=this.getRuid();if(e&&this.isValidRuid(e))return this.everCookie.setItem(!1,this.uidKey,e),e;var t=this.everCookie.getItem(!1,this.uidKey);if("string"==typeof t&&this[yeab("0x103")](t))return t;var n=this.getHash(Math.round(1e16*Math.random()).toString(36));return this.everCookie.setItem(!1,this.uidKey,n),n}},{key:"updateDetectCount",value:function(e){var t="."+location.hostname.split(".").slice(-2).join(".");(0,a.setCookie)(this.detectCookieName,e.toString(),{expires:604800,path:"/",domain:t})}},{key:"getSplitCookies",value:function(){return{}}},{key:"isValidRuid",value:function(e){try{if(17===(e=(0,a.atob)(e)).length)return!0}catch(e){return!1}return!1}},{key:"getHash",value:function(e){var t=u.default.x64hash128(e,31),n=Math.round(.001*(new Date).getTime()),r=this.fnv32a(t.substr(0,16),t),o=this.fnv32a(t.substr(16,16),t);o=4294967040&o|1;var i="";return i+=this.tobinary(4004),i+=this.tobinary(n),i+=this.tobinary(r),i+=this.tobinary(o),i+=String[yeab("0x104")](0),btoa(i)}},{key:"fnv32a",value:function(e,t){for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++)t=16777619*(t^=e.charCodeAt(n))&4294967295;return t}},{key:"tobinary",value:function(e){for(var t="",n=0;n<4;n++)t+=String[yeab("0x104")](255&e),e>>=8;return t}}]),e}();t.default=l},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=n(41);Object[yeab("0x6")](t,yeab("0x105"),{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return(e=r,e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}).default;var e}})},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r[yeab("0x25")]=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r[yeab("0x38")]=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=n(13),i=n(0),a=n(78),s=n(80),u=n(94),c=function(){function e(t){var n=this;!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.isAccurate=!1,this.settings={ipDiscUrl:"//ssp.rambler.ru/userip",onInitFPDiscovery:!1},this.onceFullUidResolve=[],this.isGetFingerPrintCalled=!1,this.defaultIP={IP:"0.0.0.0"},e.clearPrevious(),t&&(this.settings=Object.assign({},this.settings,t)),this.settings.ipDiscUrl=(0,a.prependHttp)(this.settings.ipDiscUrl,{https:!0}),this.uidEverCookie="",this.uidTested="",this.uid="",this.userData=JSON[yeab("0x106")]([{UserAgent:navigator.userAgent},(0,s.getUserInfo)(),e.getUserLanguage(),e[yeab("0x107")](),this[yeab("0x108")]()]),this.uidBase=e.getFingerPrintHash(this.userData),this.isAccurate=!1,this.everCookie=new o.EverCookie(u.name.split("/")[1]+"_1.0.5"),this[yeab("0x109")]=this.everCookie.getItem(!0,"FingerPrint"),this.uidTested=this.everCookie.getItem(!0,"FingerPrintTested"),this.settings[yeab("0x10a")]&&this.getFingerPrint().catch(function(){n.resetState()})}return r(e,[{key:"getFingerPrint",value:function(){var e=this,t=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]&&arguments[0];return new Promise(function(n){if(e.isAccurate)return n(e.getID());e.isGetFingerPrintCalled&&!t?e.onceFullUidResolve.push(function(){n(e[yeab("0x10b")]())}):(e[yeab("0x10c")]=!0,e[yeab("0x10d")]().then(function(t){e.onUidResolved(t),e.emitUidResolve(),n(e.getID())}).catch(function(){e.resetState(),e.emitUidResolve(),n(e.getID())}))})}},{key:"getID",value:function(){return this.uidTested||this.uid||this[yeab("0x109")]||this.uidBase}},{key:"getUIDParams",value:function(){var t=this;return this.getIP().then(function(n){return[{UserAgent:navigator.userAgent},(0,s.getUserInfo)(),e.getUserLanguage(),e[yeab("0x107")](),t.getPlugins(),n]})}},{key:"getPlugins",value:function(){try{return(0,i.isMSIE)()?{Plugins:this.getIEPlugins()}:{Plugins:this.getRegularPlugins()}}catch(e){return null}}},{key:"getIEPlugins",value:function(){try{var e=[];return(Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor&&Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(window,"ActiveXObject")||"ActiveXObject"in window)&&(e=this.map(["AcroPDF.PDF","Adodb.Stream","AgControl.AgControl","DevalVRXCtrl.DevalVRXCtrl.1","MacromediaFlashPaper.MacromediaFlashPaper","Msxml2.DOMDocument","Msxml2.XMLHTTP","PDF.PdfCtrl","QuickTime.QuickTime","QuickTimeCheckObject.QuickTimeCheck.1","RealPlayer","RealPlayer.RealPlayer(tm) ActiveX Control (32-bit)","RealVideo.RealVideo(tm) ActiveX Control (32-bit)","Scripting.Dictionary","SWCtl.SWCtl","Shell.UIHelper",yeab("0x10e"),"Skype.Detection","TDCCtl.TDCCtl",yeab("0x10f"),"rmocx.RealPlayer G2 Control","rmocx.RealPlayer G2 Control.1"],function(e){try{return new window.ActiveXObject(e)?e:null}catch(e){return null}},this)),window.navigator.plugins&&(e=e.concat(this.getRegularPlugins())),e}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:yeab("0x110"),value:function(){var e=this;try{for(var t=[],n=0;n<window.navigator.plugins.length;n++)t.push(window.navigator.plugins[n]);return t=t.sort(function(e,t){return e.name>t.name?1:e.name<t.name?-1:0}),this.map(t,function(t){var n=e.map(t,function(e){return[e.type,e[yeab("0x111")]].join("~")}).join(",");return[t.name,t[yeab("0x112")],n].join("::")},this)}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:"getIP",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t){if(!e.settings||!e.settings[yeab("0x113")])return e.getIPFromRTC().then(t).catch(function(){return t(e.defaultIP)});e.getIPFromServer().then(function(n){if(!n)return e.getIPFromRTC().then(t).catch(function(){return t(e.defaultIP)});t(n)})})}},{key:"getIPFromRTC",value:function(){return new Promise(function(e){if(window.RTCPeerConnection=window.RTCPeerConnection||window.mozRTCPeerConnection||window.webkitRTCPeerConnection,!window[yeab("0x116")])return e(null);var t=new window.RTCPeerConnection({iceServers:[]});t[yeab("0x117")]=function(n){if(n&&n.candidate&&n.candidate.candidate){var r=/([0-9]{1,3}(\.[0-9]{1,3}){3}|[a-f0-9]{1,4}(:[a-f0-9]{1,4}){7})/.exec(n[yeab("0x118")][yeab("0x118")])[1];t.onicecandidate=function(){return null},e({IP:r})}else e(null)},t.createDataChannel(""),t.createOffer().then(function(e){t.setLocalDescription(e)})})}},{key:"getIPFromServer",value:function(){var e=this;return new Promise(function(t){if(!e.settings||!e.settings.ipDiscUrl)return t(null);var n=new XMLHttpRequest;n.onload=function(){4===n.readyState&&(200===n.status&&n.responseText?t({IP:n.responseText}):t(null))},n.onerror=function(){t(null)},n.open("GET",e.settings.ipDiscUrl,!0),n.send()})}},{key:"map",value:function(t,n,r){var o=[];return null===t?o:Array.prototype.map&&t.map===Array.prototype.map?t.map(n,r):(e.each(t,function(e,t,i){o[o.length]=n.call(r,e,t,i)},r),o)}},{key:"emitUidResolve",value:function(){this.onceFullUidResolve.forEach(function(e){e()}),this.onceFullUidResolve=[]}},{key:"onUidResolved",value:function(t){this.userData=JSON.stringify(t),this.uid=e.getFingerPrintHash(this.userData),this.uidEverCookie!==this.uid&&this.everCookie.setItem(!0,"FingerPrint",this.uid),this.isAccurate=!0}},{key:"resetState",value:function(){this.isAccurate=!1,this.isGetFingerPrintCalled=!1}}],[{key:"clearPrevious",value:function(){if(yeab("0x7f")!=("undefined"==typeof localStorage?"undefined":_typeof(localStorage)))for(var e in localStorage)if(-1!==e.indexOf(u.name.split("/")[1])&&-1===e[yeab("0x11")](u.name.split("/")[1]+yeab("0x119"))){var t=e.split("_");e=(t=t.slice(0,t.length-1)).join("_");var n=new o.EverCookie(e);n.clear(!0),n.destroy()}}},{key:"fnv32a",value:function(e,t){for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++)t=16777619*(t^=e[yeab("0x11a")](n))&4294967295;return t}},{key:"tobinary",value:function(e){for(var t="",n=0;n<4;n++)t+=String.fromCharCode(255&e),e>>=8;return t}},{key:yeab("0x11b"),value:function(t){var n=e.fnv32a(t.substr(0,t.length/2),2166136261),r=e.fnv32a(t.substr(t.length/2),n);r=4294967040&r|1;var o="";return o+=e.tobinary(4004),o+=e.tobinary(1471357547),o+=e.tobinary(n),o+=e.tobinary(r),o+=String.fromCharCode(0),btoa(o)}},{key:"getUserLanguage",value:function(){try{var e=window.navigator;return{UserLanguage:e.language||e.userLanguage||e.browserLanguage||e.systemLanguage||""}}catch(e){return null}}},{key:"getTimezoneOffset",value:function(){try{return{TimezoneOffset:(new Date).getTimezoneOffset()}}catch(e){return null}}},{key:"each",value:function(e,t,n){if(null!==e)if(Array.prototype.forEach&&e.forEach===Array.prototype.forEach)e.forEach(t,n);else if(e.length===+e.length){for(var r=0,o=e.length;r<o;r++)if(t.call(n,e[r],r,e)==={})return}else for(var i=0;i<e.length;i++){var a=e[i];if(e.hasOwnProperty(a)&&t.call(n,e[a],a,e)==={})return}}}]),e}();t.default=c},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r[yeab("0x25")]=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=n(43),i=l(n(45)),a=l(n(46)),s=l(n(47)),u=l(n(48)),c=l(n(49));function l(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}var f=function(){function t(e){!function(e,n){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError(yeab("0x5c"))}(this),this.regValidKey=new RegExp("([a-zA-Z0-9_-]{0,})","i"),this._timer=o.Timer.getInstance().init(1e3),this.hash=e||location.hostname,this.stores=[],void 0!==i.default&&this.stores.push(new(i[yeab("0x3a")])(this[yeab("0x11c")])),void 0!==s.default&&this.stores.push(new s.default(this.hash)),void 0!==u.default&&this[yeab("0x11d")][yeab("0x1f")](new u.default(this.hash)),void 0!==c.default&&this.stores[yeab("0x1f")](new(c[yeab("0x3a")])(this.hash)),void 0!==a.default&&this.stores.push(new a.default(this.hash));for(var n=0;n<this.stores[yeab("0x39")];n++)this.stores[n].isSupported()||this.stores.splice(n,1);this.stopRefresh=!1,this.isSupported()&&(this.refreshID=this._timer.subscribe({context:this,callback:this.refresh}))}return r(t,[{key:"isSupported",value:function(){if("mNVfv"!==yeab("0x11e")){var t=e.getBoundingClientRect();return{lx:t.left+window[yeab("0x11f")],ly:t.top+window.scrollY,rx:t.left+window.scrollX+t.width,ry:t.top+window.scrollY+t.height}}return this.stores&&0<this.stores.length}},{key:"setItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=arguments[2],r=!0;this.stopRefresh=!0;try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t)&&"string"==typeof n&&(""===n||this.regValidKey.test(n)))if(!e||this.isSupported()){for(var o=[],i=0;i<this.stores.length;i++){var a=this.stores[i];o.push(a.setItem(!1,t,n))}r=0<o[yeab("0x39")]&&-1!==o.indexOf(!0)}else r=!1;else r=!1}catch(e){r=!1}return this.stopRefresh=!1,r}},{key:"getItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=!1;this.stopRefresh=!0;try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t))if(!e||this[yeab("0x120")]()){for(var r=[],o=0;o<this.stores.length;o++){var i=this.stores[o][yeab("0x5a")](!1,t);i&&r[yeab("0x1f")](i)}for(var a={},s=0,u=0;u<r.length;u++){var c=r[u];a[c]||(a[c]=0),a[c]++,a[c]>s&&(s=a[c],n=c)}}else n=!1;else n=!1}catch(e){n=!1}return this.stopRefresh=!1,n}},{key:"removeItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=!0;this.stopRefresh=!0;try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t))if(!e||this.isSupported()){for(var r=0,o=0;o<this.stores.length;o++)r+=1*this.stores[o].removeItem(!1,t);n=r===this.stores.length}else n=!1;else n=!1}catch(e){n=!1}return this.stopRefresh=!1,n}},{key:"getKeys",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t={};this.stopRefresh=!0;try{if("boolean"==typeof e)if(!e||this.isSupported())for(var n=0;n<this.stores.length;n++){var r=this.stores[n].getKeys(!1);if(0<r.length)for(var o=0;o<r[yeab("0x39")];o++)t[r[o]]=!0}else t={};else t={}}catch(e){t={}}return this.stopRefresh=!1,Object[yeab("0x121")](t)}},{key:"clear",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=!0;this.stopRefresh=!0;try{if("boolean"==typeof e)if(!e||this.isSupported()){for(var n=0,r=0;r<this[yeab("0x11d")].length;r++)n+=1*this[yeab("0x11d")][r].clear(!1);t=n===this.stores.length}else t=!1;else t=!1}catch(e){t=!1}return this.stopRefresh=!1,t}},{key:"refresh",value:function(){if(!this.stopRefresh)for(var e=this.getKeys(!1),t=0;t<e.length;t++)for(var n=e[t],r=this.getItem(!1,n),o=0;o<this.stores.length;o++){var i=this.stores[o];r!==i[yeab("0x5a")](!1,n)&&i.setItem(!1,n,r.toString())}}},{key:"destroy",value:function(){return this._timer.unsubscribe(this.refreshID),this.stopRefresh=!0,this.refresh=function(){return null},this.stores=[],!0}}]),t}();t.default=f},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=n(44);Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"Timer",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return i(r).default}});var o=n(14);function i(e){return e&&e.__esModule?e:{default:e}}Object.defineProperty(t,"Watcher",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return i(o)[yeab("0x3a")]}})},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r,o=function(){var e=function(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}};return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=(r=n(14))&&r.__esModule?r:{default:r},a=function(){function e(){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this._watchers={}}return o(e,[{key:yeab("0x87"),value:function(){var e=0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:200,t=this._watchers[e];return t||(t=new i.default(e),this._watchers[e]=t),t}},{key:"remove",value:function(e){var t=this;Object.keys(this._watchers).forEach(function(n){t._watchers[n]===e&&delete t._watchers[n]})}}],[{key:yeab("0x122"),value:function(){return e._instance||new e}}]),e}();t.default=a},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&yeab("0x36")==("undefined"==typeof Symbol?"undefined":_typeof(Symbol))&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=function(){function e(t){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.regValidKey=new RegExp("([a-zA-Z0-9_-]{0,})","i"),this.hash=t||location[yeab("0x123")]}return o(e,[{key:"isSupported",value:function(){return"object"===("undefined"==typeof document?"undefined":r(document))&&yeab("0x89")==_typeof(document.cookie)}},{key:"setItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=arguments[2],r=3<arguments[yeab("0x39")]&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:30,o=4<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[4]?arguments[4]:"/",i=5<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[5]?arguments[5]:"."+location.hostname.split(".").slice(-2).join("."),a=6<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[6]?arguments[6]:"https:"===location.protocol;try{if(yeab("0x126")==(void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e))&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t)&&"string"==typeof n&&(""===n||this.regValidKey.test(n))&&"number"==typeof r&&r<365&&"string"==typeof o&&"string"==typeof i&&-1!==location.hostname.indexOf(i)&&"boolean"==typeof a&&a===("https:"===location.protocol)){if("tpKsm"===yeab("0x127")){var s=document.createElement("a");if(s.href=yeab("0x128")+i+o,s.hostname!==i&&s.pathname!==o)return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var u=this.hash+"_"+t,c=new Date;c.setTime(c.getTime()+24*r*60*60*1e3);var l=c.toUTCString();return n=encodeURIComponent(n),document.cookie=u+"="+n+(l?"; expires="+l:"")+(o?"; path="+o:"")+(i?"; domain="+i:"")+(a?yeab("0x129"):""),this.getItem(e,t)===decodeURIComponent(n)}var f=[],d=e[yeab("0x12a")](/((\s*?@media[\s\S]*?){([\s\S]*?)}\s*?})|(([\s\S]*?){([\s\S]*?)})/g);if(!d)return e;for(var h=0;h<d.length;h++){var y=d[h].trim();y&&f.push(y)}return f.join("")}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;t=this.hash+"_"+t;for(var n=document.cookie.split(";"),r=0;r<n.length;r++){var o=n[r].trim()[yeab("0x93")]("=",2);if(o[0]===t)return decodeURIComponent(o[1])}return!1}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"removeItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{return!("boolean"!=typeof e||"string"!=typeof t||!this.regValidKey.test(t)||e&&!this.isSupported()||(this.setItem(e,t,"",-86400),!1!==this.getItem(e,t)))}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getKeys",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return[];if(e&&!this[yeab("0x120")]())return[];for(var t=[],n=document.cookie.split(";"),r=0;r<n.length;r++){var o=n[r].trim().split("=",2);0===o[0].indexOf(this.hash)&&t.push(o[0].substr(this.hash.length+1))}return t}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:"clear",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!0;var t=this.getKeys(e);if(t)for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];this.removeItem(e,r)}return 0===this.getKeys(e).length}catch(e){return!1}}}]),e}();t.default=i},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=function(){function e(t){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.regValidKey=new RegExp("([a-zA-Z0-9_-]{0,})","i"),this.hash=t||location.hostname,this.domStorage=document.getElementById(this.hash),this.domStorage||(this.domStorage=document.createElement("div"),this.domStorage.id=this.hash),document.body&&(document.body.appendChild(this.domStorage),this.domStorage=document.getElementById(this.hash),this.isSupported()&&(this.domStorage.style.behavior="url(#default#userData)"))}return o(e,[{key:"isSupported",value:function(){return"object"===r(this.domStorage)&&"object"===r(this.domStorage.parentNode)&&void 0!==this.domStorage.addBehavior}},{key:"setItem",value:function(){if("siAby"===yeab("0x12b"))return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e[yeab("0x7d")]===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e);var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=arguments[2];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e||"string"!=typeof t||!this.regValidKey.test(t)||"string"!=typeof n||""!==n&&!this[yeab("0x12c")].test(n))return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var r=this.hash+"_"+t;return this[yeab("0x12d")].setAttribute(r,n),this[yeab("0x12d")].save(this.hash),this.getItem(e,t)===n}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&yeab("0x89")==(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&this.regValidKey.test(t)){if(e&&!this[yeab("0x120")]())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return this.domStorage.load(this.hash),this.domStorage.getAttribute(n)||!1}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"removeItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&yeab("0x89")==(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))&&this.regValidKey[yeab("0x12e")](t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return this.domStorage.removeAttribute(n),this[yeab("0x12d")].save(this.hash),!1===this.getItem(e,t)}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getKeys",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return[];if(e&&!this.isSupported())return[];for(var t=[],n=this.domStorage.XMLDocument.documentElement.attributes,r=0;r<n.length;r++){var o=n[r].name;0===o.indexOf(this.hash)&&t.push(o.substr(this.hash.length+1))}return t}catch(e){if("LwDvR"!==yeab("0x12f")){for(var i=[],a=0;a<t;a++)i.push(e[yeab("0x6c")](a*n,n));return i}return[]}}},{key:"clear",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if(yeab("0x130")==yeab("0x130")){if("boolean"!=typeof e)return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!0;var t=this.getKeys(e);if(t)for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];this.removeItem(e,r)}return 0===this.getKeys(e).length}var o=document.cookie.match(new RegExp(yeab("0x131")+e.replace(/([\.$?*|{}\(\)\[\]\\\/\+^])/g,"\\$1")+"=([^;]*)"));return o?decodeURIComponent(o[1]):void 0}catch(e){return!1}}}]),e}();t.default=i},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=function(){var e=function e(t){!function(e,t){if("aUKrp"===yeab("0x132")){var n=function(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}};return function(e,t,r){return t&&n(e.prototype,t),r&&n(e,r),e}}if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.regValidKey=new RegExp("([a-zA-Z0-9_-]{0,})","i"),this.hash=t||location.hostname,window.globalStorage||(window.globalStorage={}),window.globalStorage[document.domain]||(window.globalStorage[document.domain]={}),this.globalStorage=window.globalStorage[document[yeab("0x133")]]};return o(e,[{key:"isSupported",value:function(){return"object"===r(this.globalStorage)}},{key:"setItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=arguments[2];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e||yeab("0x89")!=(void 0===t?"undefined":_typeof(t))||!this[yeab("0x12c")].test(t)||"string"!=typeof n||""!==n&&!this.regValidKey.test(n))return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var r=this.hash+"_"+t;return this.globalStorage[r]=n,this.getItem(e,t)===n}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t)){if("HQMcL"===yeab("0x134")){if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this[yeab("0x12c")].test(t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return window.sessionStorage.removeItem(n),!1===this.getItem(e,t)}return!1}if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var r=this.hash+"_"+t;return this.globalStorage[r]||!1}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"removeItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return this.globalStorage[n]=!1,delete this.globalStorage[n],!1===this.getItem(e,t)}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getKeys",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return[];if(e&&!this.isSupported())return[];for(var t=[],n=Object.keys(this.globalStorage),r=0;r<n.length;r++){var o=n[r];0===o.indexOf(this.hash)&&t.push(o.substr(this.hash.length+1))}return t}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:"clear",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!0;var t=this.getKeys(e);if(t)for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];this[yeab("0x53")](e,r)}return 0===this[yeab("0x135")](e).length}catch(e){return!1}}}]),e}();t.default=i},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r[yeab("0x3")],r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=function(){function e(t){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),this.regValidKey=new RegExp(yeab("0x136"),"i"),this[yeab("0x11c")]=t||location.hostname}return r(e,[{key:"isSupported",value:function(){return void 0!==window.localStorage}},{key:yeab("0x55"),value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=arguments[2];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e||"string"!=typeof t||!this.regValidKey.test(t)||"string"!=typeof n||""!==n&&!this.regValidKey.test(n))return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var r=this.hash+"_"+t;return window.localStorage.setItem(r,n),this.getItem(e,t)===n}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("GboEP"!==yeab("0x137")){if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this[yeab("0x12c")].test(t)){if(e&&!this[yeab("0x120")]())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return window.localStorage.getItem(n)||!1}return!1}return b.isLinux}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:yeab("0x53"),value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments[yeab("0x39")]&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey[yeab("0x12e")](t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return window[yeab("0x44")].removeItem(n),!1===this.getItem(e,t)}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getKeys",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return[];if(e&&!this.isSupported())return[];for(var t=[],n=0;n<window.localStorage.length;n++)0===window.localStorage.key(n).indexOf(this.hash)&&t.push(window.localStorage.key(n).substr(this.hash.length+1));return t}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:"clear",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return!1;if(e&&!this[yeab("0x120")]())return!0;var t=this.getKeys(e);if(t)for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];this.removeItem(e,r)}return 0===this.getKeys(e).length}catch(e){return!1}}}]),e}();t.default=o},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),o=function(){var e=function e(t){!function(t,n){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this),this.regValidKey=new RegExp(yeab("0x136"),"i"),this.hash=t||location.hostname};return r(e,[{key:"isSupported",value:function(){return void 0!==window.sessionStorage}},{key:"setItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments[yeab("0x39")]&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1],n=arguments[2];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e||"string"!=typeof t||!this.regValidKey.test(t)||"string"!=typeof n||""!==n&&!this.regValidKey.test(n))return!1;if(e&&!this[yeab("0x120")]())return!1;var r=this[yeab("0x11c")]+"_"+t;return window.sessionStorage.setItem(r,n),this.getItem(e,t)===n}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey.test(t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var n=this[yeab("0x11c")]+"_"+t;return window.sessionStorage[yeab("0x5a")](n)||!1}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"removeItem",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0],t=arguments[1];try{if("boolean"==typeof e&&"string"==typeof t&&this.regValidKey[yeab("0x12e")](t)){if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!1;var n=this.hash+"_"+t;return window.sessionStorage.removeItem(n),!1===this.getItem(e,t)}return!1}catch(e){return!1}}},{key:"getKeys",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return[];if(e&&!this.isSupported())return[];for(var t=[],n=0;n<window.sessionStorage.length;n++)0===window.sessionStorage.key(n).indexOf(this.hash)&&t[yeab("0x1f")](window.sessionStorage.key(n).substr(this.hash.length+1));return t}catch(e){return[]}}},{key:"clear",value:function(){var e=!(0<arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];try{if("boolean"!=typeof e)return!1;if(e&&!this.isSupported())return!0;var t=this.getKeys(e);if(t)for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];this.removeItem(e,r)}return 0===this.getKeys(e).length}catch(e){return!1}}}]),e}();t.default=o},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getChromeVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getChromeVersion=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Chrome"),t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+7);return(0,r[yeab("0x13a")])(t)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getFirefoxVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t[yeab("0x13b")]=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Firefox"),t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+8);return(0,r.trimVersion)(t)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0}),t.getBrowserInfo=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getBrowserInfo=function(){return{browser:(0,r.getName)(),mobile:(0,r.isMobile)(),version:(0,r.getBrowserVersion)()}}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0}),t[yeab("0x13c")]=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getMSIENewVersion=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.substring(navigator.userAgent.indexOf("rv:")+3);return(0,r.trimVersion)(e)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getMSIEVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getMSIEVersion=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("MSIE"),t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+5);return(0,r.trimVersion)(t)}},function(e,t,n){Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getName=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getName=function(){var e=void 0;return(0,r.isOpera)()?e="Opera":(0,r.isOperaNew)()?e="Opera":(0,r.isMSIE)()?e="Microsoft Internet Explorer":(0,r.isMSIENew)()?e="Microsoft Internet Explorer":(0,r.isChrome)()?e="Chrome":(0,r.isFirefox)()?e="Firefox":(0,r.isSafari)()?e=yeab("0x13d"):(0,r[yeab("0x13e")])()&&(e=(0,r.getOtherName)()),e}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getOperaNewVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getOperaNewVersion=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("OPR"),t=navigator.userAgent[yeab("0x13f")](e+4);return(0,r.trimVersion)(t)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getOperaVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getOperaVersion=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Opera"),t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+6);return-1!==(e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Version"))&&(t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+8)),(0,r.trimVersion)(t)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getOtherName=function(){var e=navigator[yeab("0x115")][yeab("0x140")](" ")+1,t=navigator.userAgent.lastIndexOf("/"),n=navigator.userAgent[yeab("0x13f")](e,t);return n.toLowerCase()===n.toUpperCase()&&(n=navigator.appName),n}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0}),t.getOtherVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getOtherVersion=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.lastIndexOf("/"),t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+1);return(0,r.trimVersion)(t)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getSafariVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getSafariVersion=function(){var e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Safari"),t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+7);return-1!==(e=navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Version"))&&(t=navigator.userAgent.substring(e+8)),(0,r.trimVersion)(t)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getBrowserVersion=void 0;var r=n(0);t.getBrowserVersion=function(){var e=void 0;return(0,r.isOpera)()?e=(0,r.getOperaVersion)():(0,r.isOperaNew)()?e=(0,r.getOperaNewVersion)():(0,r.isMSIE)()?e=(0,r.getMSIEVersion)():(0,r.isMSIENew)()?e=(0,r.getMSIENewVersion)():(0,r.isChrome)()?e=(0,r.getChromeVersion)():(0,r.isFirefox)()?e=(0,r.getFirefoxVersion)():(0,r.isSafari)()?e=(0,r[yeab("0x141")])():(0,r.isOther)()&&(e=(0,r.getOtherVersion)()),e}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t[yeab("0x142")]=function(){return-1<navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Android")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t[yeab("0x143")]=function(){return-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Chrome")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isFirefox=function(){return-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Firefox")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0}),t.isGecko=function(){return-1<navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Gecko")&&-1===navigator.userAgent.indexOf("KHTML")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t[yeab("0xa")]=function(){return-1<navigator.userAgent[yeab("0x11")]("Linux")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isMSIE=function(){return-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf(yeab("0x144"))}},function(e,t,n){Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isMSIENew=function(){return-1!==navigator[yeab("0x115")].indexOf("Trident/")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isMobile=function(){return/Mobile|mini|Fennec|Android|iP(ad|od|hone)/.test(navigator.appVersion)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isOpera=function(){return-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Opera")}},function(e,t,n){Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isOperaNew=function(){return-1!==navigator[yeab("0x115")].indexOf("OPR")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isOther=function(){return navigator.userAgent.lastIndexOf(" ")+1<navigator.userAgent.lastIndexOf("/")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isSafari=function(){return-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Safari")&&-1===navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Chrome")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isSupported=void 0;var r=n(0);t.isSupported=function(){return!(0,r.isMSIE)()||8<parseInt((0,r.getMSIEVersion)(),10)}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isTabletPC=function(){return-1<navigator.userAgent.indexOf("iPad")}},function(e,t,n){Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.isWebKit=function(){return-1!==navigator.userAgent.indexOf("AppleWebKit/")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.trimVersion=function(e){if("string"!=typeof e)return"";for(var t=[";"," ",")"],n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n],o=e.indexOf(r);-1!==o&&(e=e.substring(0,o))}return e}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,yeab("0x4"),{value:!0});var r=n(79);Object.defineProperty(t,"prependHttp",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return r.prependHttp}})},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)};t.prependHttp=function(e,t){if("string"!=typeof e)throw new TypeError("Expected `url` to be of type `string`, got `"+(void 0===e?yeab("0x7f"):r(e))+"`");return e=e[yeab("0x145")](),t=Object.assign({https:!1},t),/^.+\/\/|^(?!localhost)\w+:/.test(e)?e:e.replace(/^(\/\/|(?!.+?\/\/))/,t.https?"https://":"http://")}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r=n(81);Object.defineProperty(t,"getUserInfo",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){return r.getUserInfo}})},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getUserInfo=void 0;var r=n(8),o=n(6),i=n(0);t.getUserInfo=function(){return{browser:(0,i.getBrowserInfo)(),screen:(0,o.getScreenInfo)(),system:(0,r.getSystemInfo)()}}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getSystemInfo=void 0;var r=n(8);t[yeab("0x146")]=function(){return{name:(0,r.getOSName)(),version:(0,r.getVersion)()}}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getOSName=function(){for(var e="",t=[{r:/(Windows 10.0|Windows NT 10.0)/,s:"Windows 10"},{r:/(Windows 8.1|Windows NT 6.3)/,s:"Windows 8.1"},{r:/(Windows 8|Windows NT 6.2)/,s:"Windows 8"},{r:/(Windows 7|Windows NT 6.1)/,s:"Windows 7"},{r:/Windows NT 6.0/,s:"Windows Vista"},{r:/Windows NT 5.2/,s:"Windows Server 2003"},{r:/(Windows NT 5.1|Windows XP)/,s:"Windows XP"},{r:/(Windows NT 5.0|Windows 2000)/,s:"Windows 2000"},{r:/(Win 9x 4.90|Windows ME)/,s:"Windows ME"},{r:/(Windows 98|Win98)/,s:"Windows 98"},{r:/(Windows 95|Win95|Windows_95)/,s:yeab("0x147")},{r:/(Windows NT 4.0|WinNT4.0|WinNT|Windows NT)/,s:"Windows NT 4.0"},{r:/Windows CE/,s:"Windows CE"},{r:/Win16/,s:yeab("0x148")},{r:/Android/,s:yeab("0x149")},{r:/OpenBSD/,s:"Open BSD"},{r:/SunOS/,s:yeab("0x14a")},{r:/(Linux|X11)/,s:"Linux"},{r:/(iPhone|iPad|iPod)/,s:"iOS"},{r:/Mac OS X/,s:"Mac OS X"},{r:/(MacPPC|MacIntel|Mac_PowerPC|Macintosh)/,s:"Mac OS"},{r:/QNX/,s:"QNX"},{r:/UNIX/,s:"UNIX"},{r:/BeOS/,s:"BeOS"},{r:/OS\/2/,s:"OS/2"},{r:/(nuhk|Googlebot|Yammybot|Openbot|Slurp|MSNBot|Ask Jeeves\/Teoma|ia_archiver)/,s:"Search Bot"}],n=0;n<t[yeab("0x39")];n++){var r=t[n];if(r.r.test(navigator.userAgent)){e=r.s;break}}return e}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t[yeab("0x14b")]=void 0;var r=n(8);t.getVersion=function(){var e=(0,r.getOSName)(),t="";switch(/Windows/.test(e)&&(t=/Windows (.*)/.exec(e))&&(t=t[1],e="Windows"),e){case yeab("0x14c"):(t=/Mac OS X (10[._\d]+)/.exec(navigator.userAgent))&&(t=t[1]);break;case"Android":(t=/Android ([._\d]+)/.exec(navigator[yeab("0x115")]))&&(t=t[1]);break;case"iOS":var n=/OS (\d+)_(\d+)_?(\d+)?/.exec(navigator.appVersion);n&&(t=n[1]+"."+n[2]+"."+(n[3]||0))}return t||""}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getScreenInfo=void 0;var r=n(6);t.getScreenInfo=function(){return{availableSize:(0,r.getAvailableSizes)(),colorDepth:(0,r[yeab("0x14d")])(),pixelRatio:(0,r.getPixelRatio)(),size:(0,r.getSizes)()}}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getHeight=function(){return window.screen.height}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getWidth=function(){return window.screen.width}},function(e,t,n){Object[yeab("0x6")](t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t[yeab("0xac")]=void 0;var r=n(6);t.getSizes=function(){return{height:(0,r.getHeight)(),width:(0,r[yeab("0x14e")])()}}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getAvailableHeight=function(){return window.screen.availHeight}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getAvailableWidth=function(){return window.screen.availWidth}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getAvailableSizes=void 0;var r=n(6);t.getAvailableSizes=function(){return{height:(0,r.getAvailableHeight)(),width:(0,r.getAvailableWidth)()}}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getPixelRatio=function(){var e=1;return void 0!==window.screen[yeab("0x150")]&&void 0!==window.screen.logicalXDPI&&window.screen.systemXDPI>window.screen.logicalXDPI?e=window.screen.systemXDPI/window.screen.logicalXDPI:void 0!==window.devicePixelRatio&&(e=window.devicePixelRatio),e}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0}),t.getColorDepth=function(){return window.screen.colorDepth}},function(e){e.exports={name:"@rambler-adtech-ssp/user-id",version:"1.1.3",description:"Generate SSPjs FingerPrint and save it using EverCookie",author:"Karelin Aleksandr <a.karelin@rambler-co.ru>",homepage:"",license:"MIT",main:"lib/index.ts",directories:{lib:"lib",test:"__tests__"},files:["lib"],sideEffects:!1,publishConfig:{registry:"https://art.rambler.ru/api/npm/rambler-adtech-ssp/"},repository:{type:"git",url:"git@gitlab.rambler.ru:AdTech/ssp-modules.git"},scripts:{test:'echo "Error: run tests from root" && exit 1'},dependencies:{"@rambler-adtech-ssp/ever-cookie":"^1.0.6","@rambler-adtech-ssp/ssp-utils":yeab("0x151")},gitHead:"645b2de5f07db84e718bd67f68520d88fc9f2055"}},function(e,t,n){Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0});var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==_typeof(Symbol.iterator)?function(e){return void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol[yeab("0x81")]?"symbol":void 0===e?"undefined":_typeof(e)},o=function(){function e(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var r=t[n];r.enumerable=r.enumerable||!1,r.configurable=!0,"value"in r&&(r.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,r.key,r)}}return function(t,n,r){return n&&e(t.prototype,n),r&&e(t,r),t}}(),i=function(){function e(){!function(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}(this,e),e.implementationStaticMethods(this,"MurmurHash3")}return o(e,null,[{key:yeab("0x152"),value:function(e,t){e&&"object"===(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))&&function(){var t=e.constructor;if("function"==typeof t){var n=Object.keys(t);if(n&&0<n.length)for(var r=function(r){var o=n[r];void 0===e[o]&&(e[o]=function(){return t[o].apply(t,arguments)})},o=0;o<n.length;o++)r(o)}}()}},{key:"x64Add",value:function(e,t){e=[e[0]>>>16,65535&e[0],e[1]>>>16,65535&e[1]],t=[t[0]>>>16,65535&t[0],t[1]>>>16,65535&t[1]];var n=[0,0,0,0];return n[3]+=e[3]+t[3],n[2]+=n[3]>>>16,n[3]&=65535,n[2]+=e[2]+t[2],n[1]+=n[2]>>>16,n[2]&=65535,n[1]+=e[1]+t[1],n[0]+=n[1]>>>16,n[1]&=65535,n[0]+=e[0]+t[0],n[0]&=65535,[n[0]<<16|n[1],n[2]<<16|n[3]]}},{key:"x64Multiply",value:function(e,t){e=[e[0]>>>16,65535&e[0],e[1]>>>16,65535&e[1]],t=[t[0]>>>16,65535&t[0],t[1]>>>16,65535&t[1]];var n=[0,0,0,0];return n[3]+=e[3]*t[3],n[2]+=n[3]>>>16,n[3]&=65535,n[2]+=e[2]*t[3],n[1]+=n[2]>>>16,n[2]&=65535,n[2]+=e[3]*t[2],n[1]+=n[2]>>>16,n[2]&=65535,n[1]+=e[1]*t[3],n[0]+=n[1]>>>16,n[1]&=65535,n[1]+=e[2]*t[2],n[0]+=n[1]>>>16,n[1]&=65535,n[1]+=e[3]*t[1],n[0]+=n[1]>>>16,n[1]&=65535,n[0]+=e[0]*t[3]+e[1]*t[2]+e[2]*t[1]+e[3]*t[0],n[0]&=65535,[n[0]<<16|n[1],n[2]<<16|n[3]]}},{key:"x64Rotated",value:function(e,t){return 32==(t%=64)?[e[1],e[0]]:t<32?[e[0]<<t|e[1]>>>32-t,e[1]<<t|e[0]>>>32-t]:(t-=32,[e[1]<<t|e[0]>>>32-t,e[0]<<t|e[1]>>>32-t])}},{key:"x64LeftShift",value:function(e,t){return 0==(t%=64)?e:t<32?[e[0]<<t|e[1]>>>32-t,e[1]<<t]:[e[1]<<t-32,0]}},{key:"x64Xor",value:function(e,t){return[e[0]^t[0],e[1]^t[1]]}},{key:"x64mix",value:function(e){return e=this[yeab("0x153")](e,[0,e[0]>>>1]),e=this.x64Multiply(e,[4283543511,3981806797]),e=this.x64Xor(e,[0,e[0]>>>1]),e=this.x64Multiply(e,[3301882366,444984403]),this.x64Xor(e,[0,e[0]>>>1])}},{key:"x64hash128",value:function(e,t){t=t||0;var n=void 0,r=(e=e||"").length%16,o=e.length-r,i=[0,t],a=[0,t],s=[0,0],u=[0,0],c=[2277735313,289559509],l=[1291169091,658871167];for(n=0;n<o;n+=16)s=[255&e.charCodeAt(n+4)|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+5))<<8|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+6))<<16|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+7))<<24,255&e.charCodeAt(n)|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+1))<<8|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+2))<<16|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+3))<<24],u=[255&e.charCodeAt(n+12)|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+13))<<8|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+14))<<16|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+15))<<24,255&e.charCodeAt(n+8)|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+9))<<8|(255&e[yeab("0x11a")](n+10))<<16|(255&e.charCodeAt(n+11))<<24],s=this.x64Multiply(s,c),s=this.x64Rotated(s,31),s=this.x64Multiply(s,l),i=this.x64Xor(i,s),i=this.x64Rotated(i,27),i=this.x64Add(i,a),i=this.x64Add(this.x64Multiply(i,[0,5]),[0,1390208809]),u=this.x64Multiply(u,l),u=this.x64Rotated(u,33),u=this.x64Multiply(u,c),a=this.x64Xor(a,u),a=this.x64Rotated(a,31),a=this.x64Add(a,i),a=this.x64Add(this.x64Multiply(a,[0,5]),[0,944331445]);switch(s=[0,0],u=[0,0],r){case 15:u=this.x64Xor(u,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+14)],48));break;case 14:u=this.x64Xor(u,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+13)],40));break;case 13:u=this.x64Xor(u,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+12)],32));break;case 12:u=this.x64Xor(u,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+11)],24));break;case 11:u=this.x64Xor(u,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+10)],16));break;case 10:u=this.x64Xor(u,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+9)],8));break;case 9:u=this.x64Xor(u,[0,e.charCodeAt(n+8)]),u=this.x64Multiply(u,l),u=this.x64Rotated(u,33),u=this.x64Multiply(u,c),a=this.x64Xor(a,u);break;case 8:s=this.x64Xor(s,this[yeab("0x154")]([0,e.charCodeAt(n+7)],56));break;case 7:s=this.x64Xor(s,this[yeab("0x154")]([0,e.charCodeAt(n+6)],48));break;case 6:s=this.x64Xor(s,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+5)],40));break;case 5:s=this.x64Xor(s,this.x64LeftShift([0,e[yeab("0x11a")](n+4)],32));break;case 4:s=this.x64Xor(s,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+3)],24));break;case 3:s=this.x64Xor(s,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+2)],16));break;case 2:s=this.x64Xor(s,this.x64LeftShift([0,e.charCodeAt(n+1)],8));break;case 1:s=this.x64Xor(s,[0,e.charCodeAt(n)]),s=this.x64Multiply(s,c),s=this.x64Rotated(s,31),s=this.x64Multiply(s,l),i=this.x64Xor(i,s)}i=this.x64Xor(i,[0,e.length]),a=this.x64Xor(a,[0,e.length]),i=this[yeab("0x155")](i,a),a=this.x64Add(a,i),i=this.x64mix(i),a=this.x64mix(a),i=this.x64Add(i,a),a=this.x64Add(a,i);var f=i[0]>>>0,d=i[1]>>>0,h=a[0]>>>0,y=a[1]>>>0;return("00000000"+f.toString(16)).slice(-8)+("00000000"+d.toString(16)).slice(-8)+("00000000"+h.toString(16)).slice(-8)+("00000000"+y[yeab("0x42")](16))[yeab("0x156")](-8)}}]),e}();t.default=i}])}catch(e){}}]); </script> </footer> <div id="s_code"> <script type="text/javascript"> AdfProxy.ssp('s_code',{ 'p1': 'bnihj', 'p2': 'exqv', 'pct': 'a' }, { 'begun-auto-pad' : 432328744, 'begun-block-id' : 432328928 }); </script> </div> </body> </html>