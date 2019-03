Курс на Пакьяо: как Спенс сокрушил Майки Гарсию

ANOTHER MAN DOWN!



Welterweight Champ @ErrolSpenceJr (25-0) keeps his record perfect as he defends his IBF 147-pound title with a dominant UD win over 4-division Champion @mikeygarcia (39-1) tonight in their blockbuster FOX PPV bout at @ATTStadium. #SpenceGarcia pic.twitter.com/4MeIrca5j0