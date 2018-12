Год бокса: крах Поветкина и гегемония украинцев

For the first time in history, one man holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine world titles in the cruiserweight division.



He's beaten Mairis Briedis in Latvia, Murat Gassiev in Russia & Tony Bellew in England.



Oleksandr Usyk has been named 2018 ESPN Fighter of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Onu1FrpDQt