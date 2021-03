Медаль на день рождения: Латыпов выиграл дуэль у Бё

Latypov and Weger clean all ten targets in prone and they are the new leaders.



Both S.H. Laegreid and J.T. Boe hit the penalty loop once - Laegreid in 8th right now, Boe in 16th. They are separated by 15 seconds. https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q | #ost21 pic.twitter.com/GkbX2vvoZA