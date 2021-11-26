Шахматы. Матч за первенство мира. Непомнящий — Карлсен. 2-я партия. ОНЛАЙН

Вишванатан Ананд — о каталонском начале: «Я не могу припомнить ни одной партии Яна с таким началом. Можно предположить, что он был против такого развития событий, не хотел участвовать в нем. У нас сегодня будет веселый день», — предположил Ананд.
"I can't recall any games of Ian with the Catalan. You can assume he had something against it, did not want to enter it. But nonetheless, this is the world championship preparation and one of the most computerized lines in chess. We're going to have a good day I think!" - Anand.. pic.twitter.com/l3Jh0VstSv— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 27, 2021
Очень быстро, в темпе блица, разыграли начало Непомнящий и Карлсен. После стартового рывка первым небольшую паузу взял российский гроссмейстер.
Оппоненты разыграли каталонское начало. 1. d4 Nf6 2.c4 e6 3.Nf3 d5 4.g3 Be7 5.Bg2 O-O 6.O-O dxc4 7.Qc2 b5
Первый ход в этой партии, как и вчера, сделал глава Международной шахматной Федерации (ФИДЕ) Аркадий Дворкович.
And they are off! FIDE President played 1.e4 for the first ceremonial move, like yesterday with Nepomniachtchi, but Carlsen changed it for 1.d4.— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 27, 2021
Вторая партия начнется в 15:30 мск.
Game 2 of the FIDE World Championship starts in one hour.— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 27, 2021
Reigning champion Magnus Carlsen will face the Challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi with White. #FIDEmatch2021 #CarlsenNepo
