Слушать новости
Политика
Бизнес
Общество
Армия
Мнения
Культура
Наука
Технологии
Авто
Стиль
Фото
Эксклюзивы
Редакция
новости спорт #Коронавирус
Слушать новости
новости спорт
Gazeta.Ru
Пострадавшая при пожаре Хлебникова пришла в себя после комы 16:20
Брежнева рассказала о провокационных вопросах на кастинге в группу... 16:15
В Новосибирске школьник напал на одноклассника с ножницами 16:04
Коляда попросил ученика Тутберидзе ответить журналистам вместо него: язык не хочет... 16:04
В «Газпроме» не увидели героизма в погашении долга Молдавией 16:02
В Воронежской академии разработали следящий за врагом камень-робот 15:59
Главный редактор France Football рассказал о главной цели Роналду 15:51
Россиянин умер на турецком курорте 15:50
Диетолог Букина перечислила продукты, запрещенные к употреблению при высоком... 15:44
Канадский хоккеист рассказал, почему Панарин бросил в него перчаткой 15:37
Бесплатная ставка 2000 р.
Спорт

Дебют черными: Непомнящий играет против Карлсена. LIVE

Шахматы. Матч за первенство мира. Непомнящий — Карлсен. 2-я партия. ОНЛАЙН

В Дубае продолжается матч за шахматную корону между действующим чемпионом мира, норвежцем Магнусом Карлсеном, и россиянином Яном Непомнящим, который проводит свой первый матч черными фигурами. Напомним, что первая партия закончилась вничью «Газета.Ru» ведет текстовую онлайн-трансляцию второй партии.
Трансляция
Автообновление
Вверху самая ранняя запись С начала
Вверху самая последняя запись С конца
16:20

Запускает вперед ферзя российский гроссмейстер. Богатый выбор ходов у черных.

close
100%
16:12

На f6 ходит Непомнящий, вынуждая Карлсена отступить.

close
100%
16:05

Вишванатан Ананд — о каталонском начале: «Я не могу припомнить ни одной партии Яна с таким началом. Можно предположить, что он был против такого развития событий, не хотел участвовать в нем. У нас сегодня будет веселый день», — предположил Ананд.

15:59

Двигает коня на d5 Непомнящий, усиливая свою позицию в центре доски.

close
100%
15:53

Первые потери у Карлсена, лишился норвежец уже одной пешки.

close
100%
15:45

Очень быстро, в темпе блица, разыграли начало Непомнящий и Карлсен. После стартового рывка первым небольшую паузу взял российский гроссмейстер.

close
100%
15:38

Оппоненты разыграли каталонское начало. 1. d4 Nf6 2.c4 e6 3.Nf3 d5 4.g3 Be7 5.Bg2 O-O 6.O-O dxc4 7.Qc2 b5

close
100%
15:31

Первый ход в этой партии, как и вчера, сделал глава Международной шахматной Федерации (ФИДЕ) Аркадий Дворкович.

15:30

Игра началась! Поехали!

15:20

Обзор первого поединка Непомнящего и Карлсена можно прочитать здесь.

15:10

Вторая партия начнется в 15:30 мск.

15:00

Добрый день, уважаемые любители шахмат! В Дубае продолжается матч за шахматную корону между Магнусом Карлсеном и Яном Непомнящим. Сегодня нас ждет вторая партия.

Появились новые записи
показать
Поделиться:
Скопировать ссылку
Картина дня
Две версии и уголовное дело. Что известно о взрывах в Дзержинске
Пожар на оборонном заводе имени Свердлова в Дзержинске ликвидирован
Руководство шахты «Листвяжная» отправили под арест. Вины не признает никто
В Кемерово заключили под стражу всех обвиняемых по делу о взрыве на «Листвяжной»
Валиева чудом не врезалась в борт, Тутберидзе отчитала Хромых: что происходит в Сочи
Валиева удивила заменой всех платьев перед Гран-при Сочи
В «Газпроме» не увидели героизма в погашении долга Молдавией
Вирусолог рассказал, когда штамм «омикрон» придет в Россию
Директор турфирмы объяснила, как Дед Мороз может находиться в двух местах одновременно
Главврач «Кащенко» рассказал о психических заболеваниях, возникающих после COVID-19
Новости и материалы
Пострадавшая при пожаре Хлебникова пришла в себя после комы
Брежнева рассказала о провокационных вопросах на кастинге в группу «ВИА Гра»
В Новосибирске школьник напал на одноклассника с ножницами
Коляда попросил ученика Тутберидзе ответить журналистам вместо него: язык не хочет работать
В Воронежской академии разработали следящий за врагом камень-робот
Главный редактор France Football рассказал о главной цели Роналду
Россиянин умер на турецком курорте
Диетолог Букина перечислила продукты, запрещенные к употреблению при высоком холестерине
Канадский хоккеист рассказал, почему Панарин бросил в него перчаткой
Главный тренер «Вашингтона» оценил хет-трик Овечкина в матче с «Флоридой»
Ученик Тутберидзе сенсационно выиграл Гран-при в Сочи, Коляда взял серебро
Диетолог Стародубова объяснила разницу между оливками и маслинами
Российская биатлонистка опоздала на старт гонки
В Германии и Чехии обнаружили штамм коронавируса «омикрон»
Мостовой ответил на слова Орлова о единственной звезде европейского футбола из России
В России утвердили порядок определения «границы бедности»
Предполагаемый убийца «колбасного короля» сымитировал суицид для побега из СИЗО
Петржела — о Черчесове в сборной Польши: их дуэль с Карпиным будет легендарной
Все новости
«Защита прапорщика». Кто установил на Т-72 «козырьки против Bayraktar»
Иностранных экспертов озадачил неожиданный элемент защиты российских танков
Не успел затормозить: как и почему разбился советский «Марс-2»
50 лет назад советский аппарат впервые оказался на Марсе — в виде обломков
«Украинскому народу нужны действия, а не надежды». Сможет ли Разумков обойти Зеленского
Экс-спикер Рады Разумков заявил о готовности пойти в президенты Украины
«У людей нет сердца». Как кузбасский мэр отмечал назначение во время траура
Губернатор Кузбасса уволил главу Прокопьевска после банкета в день траура по шахтерам
Коридоры и границы. О чем договорились Россия, Армения и Азербайджан
Путин, Алиев и Пашинян договорились о демаркации армяно-азербайджанской границы
«Если кто-то скажет, что был наемником, его посадят»
Европарламент призвал ЕС ввести санкции против России из-за «Группы Вагнера»
Екатерине Андреевой — 60. Но это не точно
«Добро пожаловать в 90-е». Как бдительная соседка сорвала убийство бизнесмена
В Москве задержали киллера, которого наняли через интернет убить предпринимателя
«Новости очень тревожные». Европа отгораживается от Африки из-за нового штамма
Россия с 28 ноября ограничит въезд из Гонконга и девяти стран Африки
Мост на родине Ломоносова смыло через полгода. Он должен был простоять 50 лет
Взамен смытого рекой моста жителям Поморья предложили аэросани
«Армия обезглавлена»: возможен ли переворот в Турции
Эрдоган связал обвал турецкой лиры с действиями иностранных агентов
«От сумы и тюрьмы не зарекайся». Как КПРФ и ЛДПР переругались из-за слов Жириновского
В КПРФ рассчитывают на возбуждение дела против Жириновского за «разжигание ненависти»
Наркотики и выстрелы. Что грозит водителю после погони на МКАД
В BMW уходившего от погони на МКАД водителя инспекторы обнаружили 6 кг мефедрона
Редакция Реклама Карта сайта

© АО «Газета.Ру» (1999-2021) – Главные новости дня

Название: Газета.Ru (Gazeta.Ru)

Учредитель: АО «Газета.Ру»

Адрес учредителя: 125239, Россия, Москва, Коптевская улица, дом 67

Адрес редакции и издателя: 117105, г. Москва, Варшавское шоссе, д.9, стр.1

Телефон редакции: +7 (495) 785-00-12 | Факс: +7 (495) 785-17-01

Электронная почта: gazeta@gazeta.ru

Озвучка материалов –

18+
Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ Эл № ФС77-67642 выдано федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 10.11.2016 г. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, содержащейся в рекламных объявлениях. Редакция не предоставляет справочной информации.
Информация об ограничениях
Найдена ошибка?
Закрыть