Россиянки не готовы перед Олимпиадой

Anastasia Kuzmina has the skispeed, Dorothea Wierer the shooting skills, Braisaz has won the first mass start of the season in @BiathlonALGB - Here is the start list for the women's 12.5km in #RUH18



Follow the entire competition on https://t.co/Z1cUg23KzH pic.twitter.com/SaKs16GuYq