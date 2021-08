«На помощь никто не придет»: чего ждут американцы от смертоносного урагана «Ида»

.@NOAA's #GOESEast is tracking the extremely dangerous Cat. 4 #HurricaneIda, expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and #hurricane-force winds to the coast of southeastern #Louisiana today.



Updates: https://t.co/arzjJiHnjF #LAwx #MSwx #Ida #IdaHurricane pic.twitter.com/ElscY3GZOB