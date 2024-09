Ученые нашли в Африке наскальные рисунки животных, живших до динозавров

A, Photo of the tusked animal of the Horned Serpent panel. B, interpretive drawing of its head. C, skull of a Lystrosaurus (14-03-2024, Oviston Nature Reserve) showing the prominent tusks, photographed in situ at the moment of its discovery, before excavation, and unprepared. D, complete skeleton of a Lystrosaurus (BP/1/9100, Oviston Nature Reserve) with its vertebral column curved into an opisthotonic «death pose», ex situ, prepared. E, the 'mummified' foot of a Lystrosaurus (28-08-2022, Fairydale, Bethulie District) showing the warty aspect of its preserved skin, ex situ, unprepared.