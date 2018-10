Очень странный полет: почему упал Boeing

We have processed the granular ADS-B data received from #JT610. Last signal was received at 23:31:56.030 UTC from -5.81346, 107.12698 at 425 ft AMSL. Final ADS-B data received from the aircraft indicates a high rate of descent.



Data and context: https://t.co/QCUucGKVHr pic.twitter.com/bKoeAssrwE