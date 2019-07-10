Серена Уильямс снялась для известного журнала без ретуши

Американская теннисистка Серена Уильямс приняла участие в фотосессии для известного американского журнала Harper's Bazaar.

Как отмечается на странице издания в инстаграме, бывшая первая ракетка мира позволила опубликовать снимки без ретуши и редактирования. Также американская спортсменка написала для журнала эссе.

На Уимблдонском турнире, который проходит с 1 по 14 июля, Уильямс в четвертьфинале одержала победу над соотечественницей Элисон Риске со счетом 6:4, 4:6, 6:3. За выход в финал соревнований она поспорит с представительницей Чехии Барборой Стрыцовой.

Ранее сообщалось, что Уильямс оштрафована на $10 тысяч за повреждение корта Уимблдона.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

"I've been called every name in the book. I've been shamed because of my body shape. I've been paid unequally because of my sex. I've been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it's never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, 'Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.'" @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld

Публикация от Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)